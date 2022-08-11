Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

New Covid-19 recommendations for vaccines, home ownership a 'luxury', weather forecast and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 11 August 2022 08:50 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Construction cranes on the site of a new building in Vienna. Property prices are going up in Austria. (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)

Austria recommends fourth Covid-19 vaccination for those over 60

Austria’s National Vaccination Board (NIG) is now recommending a second booster vaccination (fourth dose) against Covid-19 for people from the age of 60, lowering the recommendation from 65.

In addition, high-risk people from the age of 12 should also get another dose, NIG says.

The recommendation change follows the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (EDC).

“With the recommendation for a booster vaccination from the age of 60, we standardise the recommendation following Europe-wide requirements and thus ensure more clarity in communication,” Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Austria formally scraps mandatory Covid vaccination law

Austria’s retail industry faces a test

While consumers save and avoid shopping, the retailers face high costs overall, causing the sector to face challenges just as it started recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, daily Der Standard reported.

Logistics is more expensive, especially as fuel prices skyrocket, there are high wage demands, and energy bills are going up along with rental costs. With all that, sellers still face staff shortages and consumers who just can’t afford the same shopping habits.

“Many companies are facing a test”, Rainer Will, head of the trade association, warns. He expects a real loss of sales that will force companies to shut down by the end of the year.

READ ALSO: Will a 4-day week and free German lessons help Vienna’s transport network find staff?

Owning a home a ‘luxury’ in Austria

Austria has ranked as Europe’s second most expensive property market, with the average price per square metre for new apartments rising by 11 percent last year.

Consulting firm Deloitte has released its annual Property Index and the 2022 edition reveals what most people in Austria already know – property is more expensive than ever.

Last year, the average price per square metre for a new apartment in Austria rose to €4,782, which is an increase of 11 percent on 2020 prices. And in the first quarter of 2022, prices increased by 13 percent.

This makes Austria one of the most expensive property markets in Europe (ahead of Germany and France), with just the UK ranking higher.

READ ALSO: ‘Concrete gold’: Austria ranks as Europe’s second most expensive property market

Latest Covid-19 numbers

Austria on Wednesday recorded 6,992 new coronavirus cases after 93,328 PCR tests, according to the Health Ministry.

There are 1,339 people hospitalised with Covid-19 (33 more than the day before) and 81 in intensive care units. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 19,231 people have died from Covid-19 in Austria.

Just under 60 percent of the population has a valid immunologic protection, meaning they have a combination of vaccination and/or recovered status recognised by the government.

READ ALSO: LATEST: The Covid rules across Austria from August 2022

Weather forecast for Thursday

Sunshine is the norm this Thursday in most of Austria, but some clouds could form in the east. Afternoon temperatures are between 23C and 29C, with the highest areas in the country’s west. At night, clouds dissolve for the most part and it cools down to between 9C and 15C.

In Vienna, it will be mostly sunny with some clouds during the afternoon, when temperatures should be around 27C, according to Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG. The low evening temperatures should be close to 14C.

READ ALSO: The five best places for stargazing in Austria

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Catholics are cancelling their 'church tax' as inflation rises, busy weekend with holiday ahead, Christmas lights cut and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 10 August 2022 09:19 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Catholics are asking for reductions in the church contribution

Austria’s Church contribution fee is a part of life for all Catholics in the country. If you register as a catholic, you pay a fee depending on your income and means. This allows you to participate in catholic sacraments and receive assistance if needed.

However, as inflation rises, many people have started calling the church to ask for their contributions to be lowered.

“Due to the financial burden of the inflation, and the additional costs in the energy sector and rental sector, people really start to save and count every euro twice”, church contribution centre manager Reinhold Steffel told broadcaster ORF.

Most people can negotiate and “agree on an acceptable church contribution”. However, the church representatives also explain that the fee is “simply one of the fixed costs” for Catholics.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What is Austria’s church tax and how do I avoid paying it?

ÖBB expects a busy travel weekend

Due to the summer vacations and the holiday on Monday, Austria’s rail company ÖBB said it expects a busy travel weekend, Vienna.at website reported.

The company is, therefore, increasing its seat offers and will bring more trains to the rails. Still, ÖBB recommends people make seat reservations to guarantee their journeys.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to not be ‘bumped’ from an overcrowded Austrian train

Family members of terror attack victims receive €450,000

Nine family members of the four people killed by a jihadist gunman in the November 2020 terror attack in Vienna have been compensated by the Terror Victims Fund. They have received a total of just over € 450,000.

The fund was created by the victim support institution Weisse Ring, a private association.

Two other family members’ requests are still pending, but all 11 relatives have already received a sum of more than € 10,000, the Austrian media said without providing the exact amount. The fund also covered funeral costs, and the state provided them therapeutic care.

On November 2nd, 2020, a man fired opened fire in the city centre of Vienna before being killed by the police. In all 17 people were shot, four of whom died. In addition, several people were hurt while running away, and many were traumatised. In total, the Terror Victims Fund assisted 220 people with therapy, support groups or financial assistance.

BACKGROUND: Vienna attack carried out by Isis supporter who ‘fooled’ Austrian authorities

Fewer Christmas lights this year due to the energy crisis

In order to save energy, there will be less festive lighting for Christmas in Vienna this year. The famous Viennese holiday lights will be scaled back and switched on later in the season, Economic City Council Peter Hanke (SPÖ) said.

The city of Vienna and the Vienna Chamber of Commerce have agreed that there will be no Christmas lights on the Ringstrasse this year, Kurier reported.

The city of Vienna will also only switch on the Christmas lights at the Christmas market on Rathausplatz in the dark (instead of at dusk). That means about an hour later than before.

READ ALSO: How to celebrate Christmas like an Austrian

Dry and warm Wednesday in Austria

The day is primarily sunny in Austria, with some clouds forming around the mountains. Daily maximum temperatures should be between 23C and 29C, with higher temperatures mainly in the west.

At night, low temperatures will be between 8C to 16C.

The day will be mostly sunny in Vienna, with a few clouds in the morning. The maximum temperature is around 28C. The night will be starry and windless, with low temperatures around 15C.

READ ALSO: The five best places for stargazing in Austria

SHOW COMMENTS