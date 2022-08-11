For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
New Covid-19 recommendations for vaccines, home ownership a 'luxury', weather forecast and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 11 August 2022 08:50 CEST
Construction cranes on the site of a new building in Vienna. Property prices are going up in Austria. (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Catholics are cancelling their 'church tax' as inflation rises, busy weekend with holiday ahead, Christmas lights cut and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 10 August 2022 09:19 CEST
