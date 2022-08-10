Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

PROPERTY

‘Concrete gold’: Austria ranks as Europe’s second most expensive property market

The average price per square metre for new apartments in Austria rose by 11 percent last year meaning the country has Europe's second most expensive market, a new survey reveals.

Published: 10 August 2022 11:36 CEST
'Concrete gold': Austria ranks as Europe's second most expensive property market
The latest Deloitte Property Index shows prices have increased by 11 percent in Austria. Photo by Waldemar Brandt / Pexels.

Consulting firm Deloitte has released its annual Property Index and the 2022 edition reveals what most people in Austria already know – property is more expensive than ever.

Last year, the average price per square metre for a new apartment in Austria rose to €4,782, which is an increase of 11 percent on 2020 prices. And in the first quarter of 2022, prices went up by a further 13 percent.

This makes Austria one of the most expensive property markets in Europe (ahead of Germany and France), with just the UK ranking higher.

READ ALSO: Five of the biggest challenges facing Austria right now

Deloitte’s Gabriele Etzl said: “The Covid-19 crisis and the historically low interest rates unleashed a veritable flight into ‘concrete gold’. 

“At the same time, except for some Viennese districts and small towns across Austria, the supply of new dwellings is scarce.”

The Deloitte Property Index, which is an overview of the European residential property markets, shows that property prices in Vienna increased by 8.2 percent last year to €5,788 per sqm.

However, Austria’s capital is still significantly cheaper than other key European cities. For example, the average price per sqm in Paris was €13,462 and Munich was €10,500.

And while construction activity in Austria has been high in recent years, and will continue to increase throughout 2022, Deloitte expects it to decrease in 2023.

FOR MEMBERS: Tenant or landlord: Who pays which costs in Austria

This won’t impact the property market though with both prices and mortgage interest rates forecast to keep rising throughout this year and next year in Austria. 

Similarly, the affordability of purchasing a home in Austria is not expected to improve in the coming years, although that is the same for most European countries with the exception of Croatia, Spain and the UK.

For renters in Austria, the picture is a bit more positive as the report predicts rental prices will keep rising throughout 2022 but then stabilise and stay the same in 2023. 

But the average cost of rent in Vienna is still far below other European cities at €8.66 per square metre. The most expensive city for rent prices in Europe was Paris at €29.10 per square metre, followed by Oslo at €26.56 and London at €25.12.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

PROPERTY

EXPLAINED: How Austria’s new property buying rules could impact you

Anyone buying property in Austria will now need a minimum deposit of 20 percent. Why has this new rule been introduced and how could it impact people trying to get on the property ladder?

Published: 1 August 2022 10:40 CEST
Updated: 7 August 2022 07:38 CEST
EXPLAINED: How Austria's new property buying rules could impact you

From Monday August 1st, anyone applying for a mortgage in Austria will be subject to new rules related to equity and terms and conditions for loans.

The aim is to take some heat out of the property market in Austria, especially after both the Austrian National Bank (OeNB) and the European Council for Systemic Risks recently issued warnings that lending criteria was too lax, according to a report by ORF.

But for some, it will now mean home ownership will become an ever more distant dream as property prices, interest rates and the cost of living continue to rise.

Here’s what you need to know.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why Austria’s rising property prices are causing alarm

What has changed?

The biggest change to house buying rules in Austria is that there is now a mandatory deposit of 20 percent of the value of a property, including additional costs. Previously, banks were simply issued with recommendations about a minimum deposit.

As a result, the OeNB expects a “dampening effect” on the number of home loans being granted in Austria, followed by a drop in property prices in the coming years.

However, in an interview with Der Standard, Willibald Cernko, the new head of Erste Group, called for exceptions for young families who are particularly impacted by the new lending criteria.

Cernko said: “There may be good reasons for the new regulations, but in my view they pay too little attention to young people and those on low incomes. 

“Where are young families supposed to get 20 percent of their own capital, even if both work, unless mum and dad or grandma and grandpa step in?”

FOR MEMBERS: Property buying rules for international residents in Vienna

Another change to the property buying rules in Austria is that mortgage repayments must not exceed more than 40 percent of a buyer’s income.

According to calculations by ORF, this means someone hoping to buy a home for €360,000 (an amount which rarely exists in some regions due to high prices) would need a net income of €3,250 per month to qualify for a mortgage. It is estimated that half of all Austrian households would not qualify.

Additionally, mortgages can only be granted for a maximum of 35 years and loans must not exceed 90 percent of the calculated market value of a property.

READ ALSO: How to keep your apartment cool in Austria this summer amid rising energy prices

Are there any exceptions?

Yes, loans of up to €50,000 will not be impacted by the new rules, which is good news for those seeking finance options for renovation works in their homes, for example.

SHOW COMMENTS