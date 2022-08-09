Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

District heating to become 92 percent more expensive in Vienna

The 92 percent price increase for district heating has been confirmed and will be valid starting September 1st, daily Der Standard reported.

Vienna’s district heating system warms more than 440,000 households and 120 major customers (such as public buildings) using natural gas and waste incineration.

Wien Energie, the state-run company that provides the service in the capital, had announced plans for the increase in June. Finance City Councilor Peter Hanke (SPÖ) confirmed that the changes were approved internally and by the government.

Hanke said the city already had measures to relieve residents, such as a €250 million “energy support” package and that Vienna would also work on saving energy. For example, the Christmas lights will only shine later in the season this year, he said.

Austria launches new site to combat online hate

After the suicide of doctor Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, who was a target of online hate for defending coronavirus measures and vaccines, Austria is launching a new campaign to help victims of online violence.

The country already offers free psychosocial and legal assistance, but a new website has all information on how the support works and has become a centre to help victims of online hate.

The campaign will also use social media advertising, ads in public transport and doctors and partnership with influencers to help reach potential victims.

Schools bring back mask requirements in Vienna

Private kindergartens and universities in Vienna are tightening their Covid-19 regulations, Kurier news site reported.

While Austria has dropped most of its restrictions, including mandatory FFP2 masks in schools and kindergartens, some private educational institutions have decided to ask people to wear masks sometimes for class and sometimes for visitors who are going to the schools for a short time (to pick up a child, for example).

They reason that it is no longer possible to check if people are corona-positive or not. Austria has removed quarantine requirements for people who test positive for coronavirus, though they must wear masks when going indoors. Still, it is impossible to check if those who tested positive are indeed wearing masks.

In many Viennese universities, including the University of Vienna, FFP2 masks must continue to be worn. Additionally, the university asks that people who have tested positive not attend class.

Run for presidential elections starts

Presidential candidates are now looking for supporters to back their candidacy officially, Die Presse reported.

In Austria, a candidate needs to gather at least 6,000 declarations of support to be eligible. The deadline for 2022 is September 2nd, and the ballot is on October 9th. Incumbent Alexander Van der Bellen and the main opposition, the FPÖ-backed candidate Walter Rosenkranz, will likely overcome this hurdle easily.

Other candidates include MFG boss Michael Brunner, former FPÖ politician Gerald Grosz and singer Dominik Wlazny.

Only people allowed to vote for president in Austria (foreigners have no voting rights in federal elections) can sign their support for a candidate. The presidential candidates also need to pay a cost contribution of €3,600 for their ticket to the ballot.

Sunny Tuesday in most of Austria

Austria will see plenty of sunshine this Tuesday, according to the country’s meteorologic institute ZAMG. Some areas will be cloudy in the afternoon, but those will dissolve by the evening.

The day will be dry, with afternoon temperatures between 22C and 30C.

In Vienna, sun and clouds alternate during the day, and it is unlikely that there will be any rain. Temperatures should stay around 27C and then drop to around 15C in the evening.

