For members
LIVING IN AUSTRIA
How Austria’s TV licence changes may affect you (even if you don’t watch TV)
Proposed changes to Austria's TV licence system look set to result in expensive cost increases. Stefan Haderer looks at how the new system will impact you, even if you don't watch TV.
Published: 9 August 2022 09:53 CEST
License to watch: Each household has to pay the TV tax. Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsp
For members
LIVING IN AUSTRIA
Energy crisis: What to do in case of a power outage in Austria
A recent power outage in Austria left thousands of households without electricity and hit tram lines and traffic lights in Innsbruck. Here's what you need to do if it happens where you are.
Published: 8 August 2022 13:52 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments