TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Forest fire extinguished, winter to test power grid, police warn of telephone frauds and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 8 August 2022 09:58 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
A tourist couple shelters from the rain under an umbrella decorated with famous artworks of Austrian artist Gustav Klimt in Vienna. AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDER KLEIN (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)

Forest fire extinguished after days

A forest fire that was first reported on Friday in Serfaus, Tyrol, was extinguished on Sunday afternoon with the help of several fire brigades and mountain rescue, broadcaster ORF said.

A lightning strike probably caused the fire, the authorities said. The dry weather and extreme heat in Austria make it challenging to contain forest fires and increase their likelihood.

Fewer kids leaving schools for homeschooling

The number of “school-leaving certificates” that allow children to deregister from school for home education has significantly decreased, daily Der Standard said.

A total of 4,601 children were deregistered from school by the end of the deadline this year, according to the Ministry of Education. In the previous school year, there were around 7,500 withdrawals from classes.

Austria has no mandatory school, but kids need to receive an education. Therefore, children can attend home lessons or go into private education not regulated by public law. Last year, many parents chose to take their kids from school amid the coronavirus pandemic and the school restrictions and regulations.

Winter will test Vienna’s power grid

Vienna has gone through some power shortages recently, including affecting the amusement park in Prater, where people were stuck on rides and had to be rescued.

Experts fear that power shortages will become more common in connection with the heat, according to ORF. Blackout and crisis prevention expert Herbert Saurugg told the broadcaster that the climate crisis and increased infrastructure damage would pressure the Austrian capital’s power grid. Especially as people resort to electric heaters in winter when gas supply could be cut, the report added.

Vienna’s electricity state-run company, Wiener Netze, is more optimistic. “We have a security of supply of 99.99 percent and we are constantly renewing our electricity grid and expanding it to meet future requirements”, spokesman Christian Call said.

Police warn (again) of telephone fraud

The police say they are seeing a sharp increase in fraudulent calls, with criminals trying to scam people into sending them money or giving them private information, according to ORF.

There are several scams, including “fake cops”, when fraudsters call the victims pretending to be from law enforcement. They often say that a gang is planning robberies in the neighbourhood or that the victim’s bank is being investigated for corruption. Regardless of the story, the goal is the same: get the victim to surrender their belongings for “custody” or send the “police” money.

Volatile weather with mild temperatures

In general, the day is a bit volatile with some clouds and, at times, a few showers, especially from east Tyrol to southern Lower Austria and the Graz region, Austria’s central for meteorology and geodynamik ZAMG said.

Some thunderstorms can happen throughout the country, but the sun may also shine in regions. Afternoon temperatures should stay between 22C to 28C, with the highest temperatures in the west.
In Vienna, the day starts with some clouds and light rain, but they dissipate during the day, bringing back the sun. Afternoon temperatures are around 25C.

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Hot weather today in Vienna and storms in Austria this weekend, parents wait for school information, no plans to tax profits of energy companies and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 5 August 2022 08:30 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Vienna to bake in scorching temperatures on Friday

Today (Friday) will be one of the hottest days of the year in Vienna, with temperatures predicted to soar to 37 degrees by the afternoon. During the day, clouds will form over Austria’s mountains and from midday there will be heavy showers and thunderstorms from the Silvretta to western Upper Styria. Away from the mountains it  will stay  sunny for a long time, though towards evening the chance of thunderstorms increases from Lake Constance to Upper Austria.

Over the weekend there will also be storms across much of Austria, particularly on the north side of the alps, and there will be a brisk north-east wind in the east. Temperatures will drop to between 22 and 31 degrees. 

School Covid-19 measures to be revealed on August 29th

Parents will not know what exact measures schools will take to combat Covid-19 infections in the autumn term until August 29th, when the Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) will release guidance based on the measures taken by the Ministry of Health, the newspaper Heute reports.

As The Local has previously reported, the Austrian government has already released a four-point plan for schools the next academic year, including an “early warning system”, an advanced testing strategy, vaccination, and air purification equipment to be used in classrooms. 

No plan to tax profits of high-earning energy companies 

Austria’s federal government is not planning to tax the excess profits of high-earning energy companies, although UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has accused  corporations of making “excessive” profits from the energy crisis caused by the Ukraine war and the European Parliament passed a resolution in May calling for the introduction of an excess profit tax. Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) has told the Wiener Zeitung newspaper that a windfall profit tax would also have affected renewable providers, broadcaster ORF reports. He believes federal states should take measures if there are unfair profits. The opposition SPÖ party continues to push for a special tax on excessively high corporate profits from energy companies. They estimate the additional income of the energy producers and suppliers at four to six billion euros.

ÖGB Trade Union Confederation calls for nationwide protests against ‘price explosion’

The Austrian Trade Union Confederation (ÖGB) is planning protests throughout Austria for September 17 – and is calling on the government to act quickly to combat inflation. 

A statement by the ÖGB states prices are “rising without end” while corporations are “reaching record profits in energy, fuel and food”. The bill would be paid by the population, and “if nothing happens now, then this will only be the beginning of the inflation wave”. That has to end now. The statement concludes: “Politicians must finally act and can no longer stand idly by and see how our lives become unaffordable.”

Few international tourists visiting Wachau region

International tourists have not returned to the wine-growing Wachau region of Austria in large numbers, broadcaster ORF reports. Although many cruise ships are now sailing along the Danube, many are only 20 percent full. Australian, American, Asian and Russian tourists have not been visiting the area since the pandemic, the broadcaster reports.

Large-scale operation because of illegal campfires on Schneeberg

According to the fire brigade, an illegal campfire led to a large-scale operation on Schneeberg in Lower Austria yesterday. The fire had spread in steep terrain. The fire brigade warns against carelessness as there was a major fire in Hirschwang last year, broadcaster ORF reports.

