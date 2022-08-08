Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Forest fire extinguished after days

A forest fire that was first reported on Friday in Serfaus, Tyrol, was extinguished on Sunday afternoon with the help of several fire brigades and mountain rescue, broadcaster ORF said.

A lightning strike probably caused the fire, the authorities said. The dry weather and extreme heat in Austria make it challenging to contain forest fires and increase their likelihood.

Fewer kids leaving schools for homeschooling

The number of “school-leaving certificates” that allow children to deregister from school for home education has significantly decreased, daily Der Standard said.

A total of 4,601 children were deregistered from school by the end of the deadline this year, according to the Ministry of Education. In the previous school year, there were around 7,500 withdrawals from classes.

Austria has no mandatory school, but kids need to receive an education. Therefore, children can attend home lessons or go into private education not regulated by public law. Last year, many parents chose to take their kids from school amid the coronavirus pandemic and the school restrictions and regulations.

Winter will test Vienna’s power grid

Vienna has gone through some power shortages recently, including affecting the amusement park in Prater, where people were stuck on rides and had to be rescued.

Experts fear that power shortages will become more common in connection with the heat, according to ORF. Blackout and crisis prevention expert Herbert Saurugg told the broadcaster that the climate crisis and increased infrastructure damage would pressure the Austrian capital’s power grid. Especially as people resort to electric heaters in winter when gas supply could be cut, the report added.

Vienna’s electricity state-run company, Wiener Netze, is more optimistic. “We have a security of supply of 99.99 percent and we are constantly renewing our electricity grid and expanding it to meet future requirements”, spokesman Christian Call said.

Police warn (again) of telephone fraud

The police say they are seeing a sharp increase in fraudulent calls, with criminals trying to scam people into sending them money or giving them private information, according to ORF.

There are several scams, including “fake cops”, when fraudsters call the victims pretending to be from law enforcement. They often say that a gang is planning robberies in the neighbourhood or that the victim’s bank is being investigated for corruption. Regardless of the story, the goal is the same: get the victim to surrender their belongings for “custody” or send the “police” money.

Volatile weather with mild temperatures

In general, the day is a bit volatile with some clouds and, at times, a few showers, especially from east Tyrol to southern Lower Austria and the Graz region, Austria’s central for meteorology and geodynamik ZAMG said.

Some thunderstorms can happen throughout the country, but the sun may also shine in regions. Afternoon temperatures should stay between 22C to 28C, with the highest temperatures in the west.

In Vienna, the day starts with some clouds and light rain, but they dissipate during the day, bringing back the sun. Afternoon temperatures are around 25C.

