Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Forest fire extinguished, winter to test power grid, police warn of telephone frauds and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 8 August 2022 09:58 CEST
A tourist couple shelters from the rain under an umbrella decorated with famous artworks of Austrian artist Gustav Klimt in Vienna. AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDER KLEIN (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Hot weather today in Vienna and storms in Austria this weekend, parents wait for school information, no plans to tax profits of energy companies and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 5 August 2022 08:30 CEST
