Austrian scientists race to reveal melting glaciers’ secrets

Jumping from rock to rock to rock over a creek formed off Austria's Jamtal glacier,  scientist Andrea Fischer worries that precious scientific data will be irreversibly lost as the snow and ice melt faster than ever.

Published: 7 August 2022 17:46 CEST
A photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows the Jamtal Glacier (Jamtalferner) near Galtuer, Tyrol, Austria.

“I couldn’t have imagined that it would ever melt as dramatically as this summer… Our ‘archive’ is melting away,” says the glaciologist.

Fischer — vice director of the Institute for Interdisciplinary Mountain Research at the Austrian Academy of Sciences — has spent more than 20 years surveying Jamtal and four other Alpine glaciers across Austria’s highest peaks
for the oldest areas of ice.

For scientists looking to reconstruct the Earth’s climate in the distant past, such ice formations are a unique time capsule stretching back thousands of years.

Glaciologist Andrea Fischer, vice director of the Institute for Interdisciplinary Mountain Research at the Austrian Academy of Sciences, poses at the Jamtal Glacier (Jamtalferner) near Galtuer, Tyrol, Austria on July 20, 2022.

The glaciers contain an invaluable treasure trove of data — as they grew, the ice encapsulated twigs and leaves, which can now be carbon-dated, Fischer explains.

And based on the age of such material and the depth where it was found, scientists can infer when ice grew during colder periods, or when warmer conditions caused it to melt.

But now the glaciers are melting rapidly — including the one in the remote and narrow Jamtal valley, not far from where tourists found the stunningly preserved 5,300-year-old mummy of Oetzi, the Iceman, in the 1990s.

Glaciologists Andrea Fischer (L) and Violeta Lauria from the Austrian Academy of Sciences walk on the Jamtal Glacier (Jamtalferner) near Galtuer, Tyrol, Austria on July 20, 2022.

Temperatures in Europe’s highest mountains have risen by nearly two degrees Celsius in the past 120 years — almost double the global average, according to the International Commission for the Protection of the Alps (CIPRA).

The Alps’ roughly 4,000 glaciers have since become one of the starkest signs of global warming.

Glaciologist Andrea Fischer from the Austrian Academy of Sciences looks at ice samples from the Jamtal Glacier (Jamtalfern) near Galtuer in Innsbruck Tyrol, Austria on July 20, 2022.
Disappear completely? 

The Jamtal glacier has been losing about one metre (three feet) from its surface annually, but this year it has already lost more than a metre, Fischer says.

“And we’ve got at least two months of summer left… where the glacier is entirely exposed to the sun,” she warns.

Snow usually protects most of the glacial ice from the sun until September, but the little snow that fell last winter had already melted by early July.

“This year is outrageous compared to the average of the past 6,000 years,” says Fischer.

“If this continues, in five years, Jamtal glacier won’t be a glacier any more.”

Glaciologists Andrea Fischer (R) and Violeta Lauria from the Austrian Academy of Sciences measure the height under a part of the ice shelf of the Jamtal Glacier (Jamtalferner) near Galtuer, Tyrol, Austria on July 20, 2022.

By the end of the summer, Fischer fears that about seven metres of depth will have melted off the surface — or about 300 years of climate “archives”.

“We need the data the glaciers hold to understand the climate of the past — and to create models of what awaits us in the future,” she says.

Fischer and her team have drilled on both the Jamtal and other nearby glaciers to extract data, taking out ice samples up to 14 metres deep.

As temperatures rise and the glaciers become more unstable, they are compelled to take additional safety precautions — 11 people died in a glacial ice avalanche in the Italian Dolomites in July, the day after temperatures there rose to new records.

‘My heart is bleeding’

In Galtuer, the nearest village to Jamtal with 870 residents who are mostly dependent on tourism, the Alpine Club is already offering a “Goodbye, glacier!” tour through the once ice-filled valley to raise awareness about the effects of climate change.

Where the ice has retreated, scientists found that within three years about 20 species of plants, mostly mosses, have taken over. In some areas, larches are growing, according to Fischer.

A photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows the Jamtal Glacier (Jamtalferner) near Galtuer, Tyrol, Austria.

“If the glacier is gone in five years, that’s a pity, because it’s part of the landscape,” says Sarah Mattle, who heads the Alpine Club.

“But then there’ll also be new paths, and maybe there’ll be an easier hike over the mountains than over the ice. It’ll all be a matter of adapting,” the 34-year-old adds.

Other locals like Gottlieb Lorenz, whose great-grandfather was the first manager of the 2,165-metre-high Jamtal cabin set up as a refuge for mountaineers, are heartbroken.

“My heart is bleeding when I think about how magnificent and mighty the glacier was and what a miserable tiny pile it is today,” the 60-year-old says.

He points at a black-and-white photo taken in 1882 showing a thick ice sheet flowing past the cabin.

Today, the ice is a 90-minute hike away.

Weather: Vienna to bake in scorching temperatures on Friday

Friday is set to be one of the hottest days of the year – so far – in Vienna and parts of Austria, with temperatures forecast to rise to as high as 37 degrees by the afternoon. Here's what to expect in the coming days.

Published: 5 August 2022 10:20 CEST
Weather: Vienna to bake in scorching temperatures on Friday

Vienna is expected to be the hottest place in Austria on Friday, although maximum temperatures are only forecast to be slightly lower – 35C – in the eastern Austrian regions of Burgenland, Lower Austria and Styria, according to the forecast by meteorology institute ZAMG.

It will be coolest in the far west, with highs of 29-32C forecast for Voralberg.

In the most eastern parts of the country, it should be sunny and hot all day, but over in the west, clouds are forecast to form over Austria’s mountains from midday, with heavy showers and thunderstorms from the Silvretta to western Upper Styria expected.

Heading into Friday evening, there is a higher chance of thunderstorms from Lake Constance to Upper Austria, with only the south-east and far eastern parts of the country forecast set to remain dry.

Temperatures will drop to 17C in the west overnight, but remain milder at around 21C in the more eastern parts of the country.

Cooler weekend
Temperatures will be significantly lower over the weekend as storms move in, pushing temperatures down to 22-29C. The south-east of the country will be warmest, ZAMG said.

Most of the country will see storms on Saturday, although outside of the mountains, clouds and rain are expected to lift, and some areas may even see some sunny spells.

Sunday will start off dry, but isolated showers and storms are expected from midday over Austria’s mountains and in the south.

Elsewhere, it should be dry and mostly sunny.

Temperatures are forecast to reach highs of between 22-29C.

And we’re not going to see Friday’s baking-hot weather replicated at the start of next week, either.

It will be changeable on Monday, with showers and cloud cover expected across much of the country, except the far west and in the north.

Some clouds will remain on Tuesday, but it should be mostly sunny across the country, with temperatures climbing to highs of 26-28C, still well below this Friday’s peaks.

