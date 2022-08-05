Read news from:
Austria
Weather: Vienna to bake in scorching temperatures on Friday

Friday is set to be one of the hottest days of the year – so far – in Vienna and parts of Austria, with temperatures forecast to rise to as high as 37 degrees by the afternoon. Here's what to expect in the coming days.

Published: 5 August 2022 10:20 CEST
vienna streets
Vienna is expected to be the hottest place in Austria on Friday. Photo by Photo by Dan V on Unsplash

Vienna is expected to be the hottest place in Austria on Friday, although maximum temperatures are only forecast to be slightly lower – 35C – in the eastern Austrian regions of Burgenland, Lower Austria and Styria, according to the forecast by meteorology institute ZAMG.

It will be coolest in the far west, with highs of 29-32C forecast for Voralberg.

In the most eastern parts of the country, it should be sunny and hot all day, but over in the west, clouds are forecast to form over Austria’s mountains from midday, with heavy showers and thunderstorms from the Silvretta to western Upper Styria expected.

Heading into Friday evening, there is a higher chance of thunderstorms from Lake Constance to Upper Austria, with only the south-east and far eastern parts of the country forecast set to remain dry.

Temperatures will drop to 17C in the west overnight, but remain milder at around 21C in the more eastern parts of the country.

Cooler weekend
Temperatures will be significantly lower over the weekend as storms move in, pushing temperatures down to 22-29C. The south-east of the country will be warmest, ZAMG said.

Most of the country will see storms on Saturday, although outside of the mountains, clouds and rain are expected to lift, and some areas may even see some sunny spells.

Sunday will start off dry, but isolated showers and storms are expected from midday over Austria’s mountains and in the south.

Elsewhere, it should be dry and mostly sunny.

Temperatures are forecast to reach highs of between 22-29C.

And we’re not going to see Friday’s baking-hot weather replicated at the start of next week, either.

It will be changeable on Monday, with showers and cloud cover expected across much of the country, except the far west and in the north.

Some clouds will remain on Tuesday, but it should be mostly sunny across the country, with temperatures climbing to highs of 26-28C, still well below this Friday’s peaks.

Heatwave: Austria to see soaring temperatures up to 37C

The week may have started with relatively mild temperatures, but it is expected to get much warmer in Austria over the coming days. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 1 August 2022 15:13 CEST
Austria is set to see another heatwave this week, the country’s Central Institute for meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG) says. While Monday saw relatively mild weather – and even a few rain showers – the rest of the week will see temperatures soaring.

On Tuesday, most of Austria will see showers and thunderstorms, especially along the north side of the Alps. The Weather in Vorarlberg and west of Tyrol is likely to be more stable, though.

READ ALSO: Austrian heatwave: Six tips to get a better night’s sleep

In the morning, the temperatures will be between 10C and 19C in Austria, rising during the afternoon to between 24C and 30C.

Lots of sun and high temperatures for the end of the week

The rain comes to a halt on Wednesday, and we see temperatures climbing as the sun comes out. In the mountain regions, there could be some evening summer showers, but that’s an exception, ZAMG says. Early morning temperatures start at 11C to 20C, but it gets hot during the day when thermometers will soar between 27C and 34C.

In Vienna, the maximum temperatures are forecast to be around 32C on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the sun is set to shine all over Austria, with only a few clouds above the mountains. Early morning temperatures will be between 12C and 20C, and the afternoon sees temperatures climbing to 28C and 35C. In the capital Vienna, it should be between 18C and 34C.

READ ALSO: Vienna’s free ‘cooling centre’ lets you avoid Austria’s stifling heat

The trend continues on Friday, though there could be thunderstorms in the Salzburg region. In the rest of the country, though, it is mostly sunny with the thermometer marking 29C to 37C in the afternoon. Vienna will see minimum temperatures of 19C and a maximum of around 37C.

What to do when the heatwave arrives?

There are several things you can do to help you stay cool (or at least cooler) during a heatwave.

Austria’s Health Agency compiled a list of simple measures that help during high temperatures such as: drink enough water, shade your home or office from direct sunlight, change your schedule to avoid being out during the worst of the heat, and take advantage of milder night temperatures (ventilate the rooms at night or early morning and then close windows and blinds during the day), wear appropriate clothing, use fans and take cool showers.

READ ALSO: How to stay cool in Austria as the heatwave hits

Take extra care of the more vulnerable too. That includes children, the elderly, pregnant women, and pets. Never leave anyone in a parked car – temperatures rise quickly even if the vehicle is parked in the shade – and avoid driving during the heat unless your car has air conditioning.

If anyone in your home takes medication, check the instructions for the temperature they should be stored at and, if necessary, put them in the fridge.

And check in on your friends, family and neighbours – especially if they are more vulnerable or they live alone.

Austria has a “heat” hotline people can call for personal advice on how to best protect themselves from the heat under the free hotline 050 555 555. In addition, if you or someone you know shows any signs of heat stroke or other health problems, call the country’s health number 1450.

