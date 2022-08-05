Weather: Vienna to bake in scorching temperatures on Friday

Vienna is expected to be the hottest place in Austria on Friday, although maximum temperatures are only forecast to be slightly lower – 35C – in the eastern Austrian regions of Burgenland, Lower Austria and Styria, according to the forecast by meteorology institute ZAMG.

It will be coolest in the far west, with highs of 29-32C forecast for Voralberg.

In the most eastern parts of the country, it should be sunny and hot all day, but over in the west, clouds are forecast to form over Austria’s mountains from midday, with heavy showers and thunderstorms from the Silvretta to western Upper Styria expected.

Heading into Friday evening, there is a higher chance of thunderstorms from Lake Constance to Upper Austria, with only the south-east and far eastern parts of the country forecast set to remain dry.

Temperatures will drop to 17C in the west overnight, but remain milder at around 21C in the more eastern parts of the country.

Cooler weekend

Temperatures will be significantly lower over the weekend as storms move in, pushing temperatures down to 22-29C. The south-east of the country will be warmest, ZAMG said.

Most of the country will see storms on Saturday, although outside of the mountains, clouds and rain are expected to lift, and some areas may even see some sunny spells.

Sunday will start off dry, but isolated showers and storms are expected from midday over Austria’s mountains and in the south.

Elsewhere, it should be dry and mostly sunny.

Temperatures are forecast to reach highs of between 22-29C.

And we’re not going to see Friday’s baking-hot weather replicated at the start of next week, either.

It will be changeable on Monday, with showers and cloud cover expected across much of the country, except the far west and in the north.

Some clouds will remain on Tuesday, but it should be mostly sunny across the country, with temperatures climbing to highs of 26-28C, still well below this Friday’s peaks.

