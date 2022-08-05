For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Hot weather today in Vienna and storms in Austria this weekend, parents wait for school information, no plans to tax profits of energy companies and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 5 August 2022 08:30 CEST
It's going to be super hot today in Vienna. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
More details on cost of living bonus payments, increasing bills for electricity and other services and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 4 August 2022 08:30 CEST
