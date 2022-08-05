Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Visit the Prater

The Wiener Prater is a place that most people who live in Vienna have visited at least once. It’s also well worth the ride. The amusement park has options for children, adrenaline junkies, and all those in between.

It’s also a great place to get some cold drinks and delicious meals. But, of course, if it gets too hot, you can always head to the surrounding park, with endless trees providing shade.

You can check out more information here.

Calle Libre festival

The street art festival Calle Libre has its final days this weekend, so there is still time to see the international artists in Vienna’s Nordwestbahnhof.

Besides the colourful arts spread on the 400-metre warehouse, you can enjoy music, refreshments, workshops and installations. The festival also promotes guided walking tours in Vienna.

You can check out more information here.

Restaurant Akropolis

You might not be spending your weekend on a beautiful Greek beach, but perhaps you could get close to the feeling by going to a delicious Greek restaurant in Vienna.

Restaurant Akropolis in the 21st district has an impressive 4.6 rating on Google Maps (with over 1,300 reviews), has been around for almost 30 years in Austria and is recommended by many Greeks. What more can you ask?

You can check out more information here.

Learn more about Austria by attending an information session

The City of Vienna’s Integration and Diversity department is holding several workshops on Saturday at its VHS Favoriten location.

For free, you can attend information sessions on living and work in Austria in Bosnian-Croatian-Serbian, Farsi, Russian, Arabic, English, Turkish, Chinese, or Hindi/Punjabi. There is no need to pre-register.

You can check out more information here.

Go for a visit to the Schönbrunn zoo

Vienna’s zoo has just celebrated its 270th anniversary on July 31st, so why not pay it a visit? The zoo, located in the gardens of the beautiful Schönbrunn palace, offers a habitat for around 8,000 animals from about 700 species on an area of ​​17 hectares.

The zoo is open daily from 09 am to 6:30 pm in the summer, and the tickets are €14 (people with disabilities, children and young people) or €24 (adults). Kids under six do not pay.

You can check out more information here.