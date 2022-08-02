Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Reassurances over gas

Following a crisis summit, the government in Austria has announced it has more than half a year’s supply of gas in its storage facilities, meaning there is hopefully enough provision for the coming winter. In addition, Austria has managed to cut its dependence on Russian gas from 80 percent to around 50 percent. However next winter could still be difficult, if Russia completely stops delivering gas.

Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) said the goal of 80 percent gas storage is achievable. Since Monday morning, the Haidach storage facility in Salzburg has also been used “almost at the technical maximum”, broadcaster ORF reports. Austria has a unique situation, according to E-Control board member Alfons Haber, in that it has enough storage capacity for all its annual gas consumption. Its storage capacity has doubled since 2007. An electricity price brake is also due to come into effect by the end of August, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said.

Chancellor Nehammer denies rumours he is due to be replaced

Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has addressed several media reports about alleged internal party discussions that he should be replaced as leader, dismissing the rumours as part of the summer silly season in the media. Nehammer said the government is working on serious problems with the energy crisis and inflation. “I’m devoting 100 percent of my energy to that,” said Nehammer.

It had previously been speculated in several media outlets that the ÖVP wanted to replace Nehammer due to poor polling numbers. Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) was named as his successor, broadcaster ORF reports.

Quarantine rules vary in different states in Austria

Although the need to quarantine in case of a Covid-19 infection has been dropped in Austria, some cities and states are introducing their own rules. In Linz, the city has ruled employees suffering from Covid-19 need not go to work, broadcaster ORF reports.

In Lower Austria’s state medical clinics, on the other hand, employees who are Covid-19-positive but asymptomatic can be deployed as long as they wear a mask. There are exceptions for those working in oncology, intensive care and neonatology, broadcaster ORF notes.

Thousands turn out to honour doctor persecuted by anti-vax movement

The news that the doctor Lisa-Maria Kellermayr took her own life following death threats from people connected to the anti-vaccination movement has caused deep dismay and dismay in Austria. On Monday evening, a vigil with a sea of ​​lights took place at Vienna’s Stephansplatz. Thousands of people took part in the commemoration.

Alexander Van der Bellen raises one million for presidential campaign

The Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has revealed he has been agiven more than one million euros in donations in the run up to his campaign to become President of Austria again. So far he has received almost 95,000 euros from small donors and 150,000 euros from large donors. However, three quarters of the previous election budget comes from the Greens, who have supported the election campaign of their former party leader with 755,233 euros.