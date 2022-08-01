For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Covid-19 quarantine ends, doctor targeted by anti-vaccination movement remembered, monkeypox on rise in Vienna and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 1 August 2022 08:15 CEST
Quarantine has ended, but you must wear an FFP2 protective face mask if you test positive for Covid-19 and leave the house. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Schools should stay open in the autumn, storms hit Tyrol, Orban in Vienna and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 29 July 2022 08:41 CEST
