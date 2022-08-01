Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Quarantine ends, with mask requirement for those testing positive introduced

Quarantine for people infected with Covid-19 ends in Austria today (Monday August 1st). However, if you have tested positive for Covid-19 and leave the house, you must wear an an FFP2 mask unless you are outdoors and there are no other people within two meters of you. These so-called “traffic restrictions” apply to all people who have tested positive, whether that is with an antigen test or a PCR test. However, if you test positive with an antigen test and the subsequent PCR test is negative, the restrictions are considered lifted. As before, if you test positive with both an antigen and a PCR test, the restrictions last for five days, after which you can test free with a CT value of over 30. The maximum duration for the traffic restriction is ten days.

As long as you wear a mask at all times, it is possible to meet up with friends, visit a museum or swimming pool, or go to work while testing positive. However, you cannot visit retirement and nursing homes, hospitals, day-care facilities for disabled and elderly people, kindergartens, primary schools or other care facilities for children under eleven.

Telephone sick notes return

People will be able to get telephone sick notes again, but only if they are infected with Covid-19. In the earlier stages of the pandemic, sick leave was also possible for all other illnesses by telephone.

According to the Ministry of Health people will now have to actively have to take sick leave if they have Covid-19. Up until now, if someone tested positive, they received a notice of separation, which automatically put them on sick leave.

People belonging to high risk groups are entitled to work from home if their health could be endangered by catching Covid-19.

Events remember doctor persecuted by anti-vax movement

The death by suicide of the Upper Austrian doctor Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, who recently closed her practice due to death threats from the anti-vaccination scene, has caused deep dismay in Austria. People have laid flowers and lit candles in front of the doctor’s office in Upper Austria and the Ministry of Health in Vienna. A commemorative event is planned later today (Monday) in Vienna on Stephansplatz. At 9:00 pm the crowd will be asked to light candles or switch on the lights on their mobile phones. A commemorative event has also been announced for Linz later today (Monday) at 8:00 pm. on the Taubenmarkt. In Wels, there will be a vigil in front of the regional court at 8 pm.

The doctor was found dead in her surgery in the Vöcklabruck district on Friday. The public prosecutor’s office in Wels confirmed the death had been by suicide.

Those seeking help for a psychiatric emergency in Austria can call 01/313 around the clock if they are experiencing a crisis. The Austria-wide telephone counselling service can also be reached at any time on 142 free of charge. Help for teenagers and young adults is also available by calling 147.

Monkeypox infections increasing in Vienna

Shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) this week classified monkeypox as a “public health emergency of international concern” last week, Vienna Today reports cases are also increasing in Austria’s capital. According to the Office of the City Health Council, 85 cases have been found in Vienna so far. In the 7th district, dermatologist Gerold Felician Lang has seen an increase in cases of monkeypox, particularly following the city’s Pride celebrations.

The dermatologist and specialist in sexually transmitted diseases told the programme that 98 percent of his monkeypox patients are men who have been sexually active with other men. However, he said transmission was also possible in places such as nightclubs, where there had been no sexual contact.

Extra money flowing to people on low incomes and single parents in Vienna

Around 42,000 Viennese residents who are eligible for Ausgleichzulagenbeziehenden (compensatory allowance) should receive an energy cost allowance of 200 euros from Monday, according to the City of Vienna. The city has also pledged to support small and medium size businesses during the coming wave of inflation.

In addition, 13,000 single parents who are receiving minimum income or housing assistance have already received a further supplement of 100 euros, broadcaster ORF reports. Other single parents who receive emergency assistance or unemployment benefit, for example, can now apply for a supplementary 100 euros online at wien.gv.at from August 1st to September 30th.

Crisis cabinet meets today

The crisis cabinet of the federal government will discuss Austria’s energy supply on Monday with the politicians from the opposition parties, the city of Vienna,social partners and experts from the energy industry. An important part of the deliberations will be the current status of the energy supply in Austria, according to a broadcast from the Chancellery. Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) will give an overview of gas storage and diversification as well as infrastructure projects. No new measures are expected to be announced.

The chairman of the provincial governors, currently Vienna’s mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ), is also invited. Ludwig has called for cost limitations in the area of ​​energy supply and a cap on the prices of staple foods. He will be represented at the meeting by City Councillor Peter Hanke (SPÖ). The city of Vienna will bring its own proposals to help people with bills.

The Austrian Trade Union Confederation (ÖGB) has called for an energy price cap for households, rather than an electricity price brake sometime in the autumn. It says the electricity price must be decoupled from the rapidly increasing gas price as quickly as possible, with funding from taxes levied on the excess profits of the energy companies. In addition, the ÖGB insists on a rental price brake, a temporary suspension of VAT on food and a reduction in mineral oil tax on fuel, broadcaster ORF reports .

Free sport on offer for Viennese residents

The Austrian Working group for sport and physical culture in Austria ( ASKÖ) will be touring through Vienna from August 1st to September 1st, bringing sport opportunities to all districts. There will be sports on weekdays at 6 p.m. in parks and municipal building yards. Trained trainers will demonstrate the exercises. Participation in all events is free of charge, but you will have to register in advance at www.sportplatzwien.at