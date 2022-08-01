Have your say: What’s your experience of learning German in Austria?

Ask any international resident in Austria about learning German and they will probably have a story to tell — with both good and bad experiences to share.
Often the reason for such stories is that Austria is a dialect-speaking country, with Hochdeutsch (High German) barely even spoken by the locals in some areas.
Yet, language schools across the country teach Hochdeutsch and most bureaucratic processes are conducted in German, even if it’s not how locals actually speak.
For foreigners in Austria, this can lead to a lot of confusion and a long learning process as they try to get to grips with the language.
So tell us: what is your experience of learning German in Austria? And do you have any tips to make the process quicker/easier?
Have your say by filling in our short survey below.
