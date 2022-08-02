Read news from:
GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Verwursten

This funny-sounding word can refer to much more than just a sausage

Published: 1 August 2022 13:01 CEST
Updated: 2 August 2022 13:09 CEST
The verb 'Verwursten' has many meanings beyond making a piece of meat. Photo credit: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know verwursten?

The funny sounding word verb verwursten (which sounds like this) is a term referencing a very typical product (the Wurst) but with a myriad of uses beyond just sausages.

What does it mean?

Verwursten can literally mean to mix together ingredients to make a Wurst (sausage) – or anything resembling it. Manufacturers of fake meat products can also “verwursten” tofu, tempeh and the likes to make a more palatable substitute for vegetarians.

Yet it’s also slang for slapping together a bunch of ingredients – or elements of something – to make a final product. It is similar to the word verarbeiten, or to process. 

A songwriter might take aspects of a story and verwursten it into their lyrics, as could a film writer with their movie.

Where does it come from?

Not surprisingly, the word stems from the world-famous Wurst, with which Austrians profess a love-hate relationship. The sausage is a staple cuisine in many parts of the country, whether Blutwurst or the Frankfurter. 

But despite its ubiquity, it’s not considered to be the highest quality meat around. Like its American equivalent, the hotdog, the Wurst is a processed food made up of several ingredients. Give or take, it’s mostly composed of muscle meat, salt, various spices and perhaps some intestines or other (not so) savoury parts.

Sausages are one of the staple foods in Austria (Photo by Krzysztof Kowalik on Unsplash)

The sausage was recently caught up in a nationwide controversy when an investigation revealed that some Wurst products were being ‘verwurstet’ from ingredients that don’t usually belong in the recipe.

Here is how it’s useful

Ein veganer Aufschnitt wird von Soya und Zwiebeln verwurstet.

Vegan cold cuts are being made out of soy and onions.

Sie haben diese gespannte Geschichte in einem Film verwurstet. 

They made a film out of this suspenseful story. 

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Mahlzeit

Use this greeting around meal times - especially in the workplace - or to charm your German speaking friends.

Published: 29 July 2022 17:00 CEST
Why do I need to know Mahlzeit?

Although a bit old-school, this word is still commonly used as a general greeting in Germany as well as Austria, particularly around lunch time. 

What does it mean?

Die Mahlzeit (which sounds like this) is made up of the words Mahl – meal – and Zeit – time, so it refers to the time that you eat (meal time), although it’s not strictly limited to that.

It is often used as a general greeting around lunchtime (say, 11am until 2pm). You might use it with your colleagues, for instance, when you are heading out or returning from a lunch break. Although it’s colloquial, it may also be heard in casual restaurants or inns in more traditional parts of Germany and Austria. 

If you’re having a bite to eat in a public place, like a train station or forest, friendly strangers might also shout this greeting at you as they’re walking past (at least that’s happened a few times in our experience).

But it doesn’t actually matter whether someone is eating or not – the greeting can be used when no food is involved. However, like we mentioned above, it is usually used around the typical meal time period.

Note that in Germany it’s best to use this word with people you know (acquaintances, colleagues or friends) or in relaxed settings. Don’t use it in a very professional business meeting, for example (unless your boss does).

It’s very common in western and southern Germany, but you’ll hear it all over the country. 

Our sister site The Local Austria reports that in Austria, people also typically say “Mahlzeit” when settling down to a meal at home, including the evening meal and at the weekend, so it’s not just for the workplace.

German language experts say it’s actually a tricky word to sum up.

“A simple ‘Guten Appetit!’ does not fully capture the meaning,” said BedeutungOnline while trying to explain the phrase. “By using the expression, you wish each other a nice, relaxed lunchtime, a relaxing break from daily chores and a tasty meal.”

The phrase dates back to the 19th century. Originally, it was custom to wish someone a Gesegnete Mahlzeit! (blessed meal). The abbreviated form – Mahlzeit – was found in the Wörterbuch of the Brothers Grimm which was published in 1854.

Use it like this: 

Simply say this to greet someone: Mahlzeit! 

If someone says it to you, you can say: Mahlzeit back.

If you are eating, it is meant to translate to “enjoy your meal” so you can also reply by saying thank you: Danke! or vielen Dank!

