Covid-19: What are Austria’s new rules around sick leave for employees?

As the quarantine requirement for positive Covid-19 cases in Austria is removed, people with the virus will now be able to obtain a sick note from a doctor by telephone again.

In the earlier stages of the pandemic, sick leave was also possible for all other illnesses by telephone.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of Monday August 1st, people will now have to actively ask for a sick note if they have Covid-19. Up until now, if someone tested positive, they received a notice of quarantine, which automatically put them on sick leave.

READ MORE: Four options: These are Austria’s autumn Covid lockdown plans

Additionally, people belonging to high risk groups are still entitled to work from home if their health could be endangered by catching Covid-19.

What else has changed?

Also from Monday, mandatory self-isolation for people infected with Covid-19 ends in Austria.

However, if you have tested positive for Covid-19 and leave the house, you must wear an an FFP2 mask unless you are outdoors and there are no other people within two meters of you.

These so-called Verkehrsbeschränkung or “traffic restrictions” apply to all people who have tested positive, whether that is with an antigen test or a PCR test. But if you test positive with an antigen test and the subsequent PCR test is negative, the restrictions are lifted.

READ ALSO: Schanigärten against Covid: Vienna to allow outdoor dining through winter

As before, if you test positive with both an antigen and a PCR test, the restrictions last for five days. After this time there is the option of doing a PCR test where the so-called ‘CT results’ can be analysed.

The CT value is technical information shown in lab reports in Austria for positive results. When the value is higher than 30, people have been allowed to leave their homes despite a positive test, as it means they have a low viral load. With the changes, they will no longer have to stick to any restrictions if their test is negative, or shows this value as higher than 30.

The maximum duration for the ‘traffic restriction’ is 10 days.

This means as long as you wear a mask at all times, it is possible to meet up with friends, visit a museum, or go to work while testing positive.

There are some exceptions though — people with Covid-19 cannot visit retirement and nursing homes, hospitals, day-care facilities for disabled and elderly people, Kindergartens, primary schools or other care facilities for children under 11.