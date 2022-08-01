Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

Covid-19: What are Austria’s new rules around sick leave for employees?

Telephone sick notes are back — but only for people with Covid-19. Here's what you need to know about the new rules in Austria.

Published: 1 August 2022 11:34 CEST
Covid-19: What are Austria's new rules around sick leave for employees?
Telephone sick leave is back for positive Covid-19 cases in Austria. Photo by Stephane Mahe / Reuters.

As the quarantine requirement for positive Covid-19 cases in Austria is removed, people with the virus will now be able to obtain a sick note from a doctor by telephone again.

In the earlier stages of the pandemic, sick leave was also possible for all other illnesses by telephone.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of Monday August 1st, people will now have to actively ask for a sick note if they have Covid-19. Up until now, if someone tested positive, they received a notice of quarantine, which automatically put them on sick leave.

READ MORE: Four options: These are Austria’s autumn Covid lockdown plans

Additionally, people belonging to high risk groups are still entitled to work from home if their health could be endangered by catching Covid-19.

What else has changed?

Also from Monday, mandatory self-isolation for people infected with Covid-19 ends in Austria.

However, if you have tested positive for Covid-19 and leave the house, you must wear an an FFP2 mask unless you are outdoors and there are no other people within two meters of you.

These so-called Verkehrsbeschränkung or “traffic restrictions” apply to all people who have tested positive, whether that is with an antigen test or a PCR test. But if you test positive with an antigen test and the subsequent PCR test is negative, the restrictions are lifted.

READ ALSO: Schanigärten against Covid: Vienna to allow outdoor dining through winter

As before, if you test positive with both an antigen and a PCR test, the restrictions last for five days. After this time there is the option of doing a PCR test where the so-called ‘CT results’ can be analysed.

The CT value is technical information shown in lab reports in Austria for positive results. When the value is higher than 30, people have been allowed to leave their homes despite a positive test, as it means they have a low viral load. With the changes, they will no longer have to stick to any restrictions if their test is negative, or shows this value as higher than 30.

The maximum duration for the ‘traffic restriction’ is 10 days. 

This means as long as you wear a mask at all times, it is possible to meet up with friends, visit a museum, or go to work while testing positive. 

There are some exceptions though — people with Covid-19 cannot visit retirement and nursing homes, hospitals, day-care facilities for disabled and elderly people, Kindergartens, primary schools or other care facilities for children under 11.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

Four options: These are Austria’s autumn Covid lockdown plans

As Austria removed quarantine requirements for people who tested positive for Covid-19, many fear numbers will rise and lead to a new lockdown. So what are the government's plans?

Published: 28 July 2022 10:45 CEST
Four options: These are Austria's autumn Covid lockdown plans

Austria will remove the mandatory self-isolation requirement for people who test positive for Covid-19 from August 1st, as The Local reported on Tuesday.

People who do not feel sick will be allowed to leave their homes even after a positive Covid-19 test but will have to follow specific requirements, the Austrian federal government said.

The so-called “traffic restrictions” mean that those who don’t feel sick will be allowed to leave their homes but must wear an FFP2 mask indoors and outdoors whenever social distancing is not possible.

READ ALSO: Austria to remove quarantine for positive Covid-19 cases

Many experts are sceptical of the plans, though, calling them “irresponsible and dangerous” and warning that such a move could bring the health care system back to its limits.

What are the contingency plans for autumn?

One of the biggest fears is what will happen in the autumn and winter months when the cold brings people to enclosed areas and facilitates the spread of airborne viruses such as the coronavirus.

The federal government is reportedly working on a contingency plan, according to the newspaper Heute, which claims to have seen drafts of the plans.

It envisages four scenarios – numbered from the best to the worst case. In the best case scenario, Austrians can live free of any pandemic rules. In the second best, the situation will remain as it is currently.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: What are the fines for not wearing masks on Vienna’s public transport?

In scenario three, if new variants lead to more severe illness, the mask requirement will be expanded and more testing will be carried out.

There could be night-time exit restrictions, exit tests and restrictions on private meetings. In addition, major events could be stopped from taking place and nightclubs closed.

Scenario four, the worst case scenario, would mean vaccination no longer offered protection and hospitals became overwhelmed, leading to severe restrictions on people’s social lives.

READ ALSO: Schanigärten against Covid: Vienna to allow outdoor dining through winter

If all other protective measures fail, the last resort will be a new lockdown. “An early, short, but stringent lockdown – if not avoidable – is preferable”, the drafted plan states.

Covid-19 infections appear to be falling

While there is no sure prediction of what will happen in the next few months, currently, Covid-19 infections appear to be falling in Austria.

Austria’s Covid-19 traffic light system has classified Tyrol and Vorarlberg as a medium risk rather than high risk. Only Carinthia and Vienna saw an increase in infections. Styria has the lowest risk assessment, while Vienna has the highest.

READ ALSO: Will Austria bring back its mask mandate before autumn?

The situation in the hospitals is currently relatively stable, both in terms of normal and intensive care units.

SHOW COMMENTS