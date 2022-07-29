Read news from:
German word of the day: Mahlzeit

Use this greeting around meal times - especially in the workplace - or to charm your German speaking friends.

Published: 29 July 2022 17:00 CEST
A blackboard with the word Mahlzeit on it
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know Mahlzeit?

Although a bit old-school, this word is still commonly used as a general greeting in Germany as well as Austria, particularly around lunch time. 

What does it mean?

Die Mahlzeit (which sounds like this) is made up of the words Mahl – meal – and Zeit – time, so it refers to the time that you eat (meal time), although it’s not strictly limited to that.

It is often used as a general greeting around lunchtime (say, 11am until 2pm). You might use it with your colleagues, for instance, when you are heading out or returning from a lunch break. Although it’s colloquial, it may also be heard in casual restaurants or inns in more traditional parts of Germany and Austria. 

If you’re having a bite to eat in a public place, like a train station or forest, friendly strangers might also shout this greeting at you as they’re walking past (at least that’s happened a few times in our experience).

But it doesn’t actually matter whether someone is eating or not – the greeting can be used when no food is involved. However, like we mentioned above, it is usually used around the typical meal time period.

Note that in Germany it’s best to use this word with people you know (acquaintances, colleagues or friends) or in relaxed settings. Don’t use it in a very professional business meeting, for example (unless your boss does).

It’s very common in western and southern Germany, but you’ll hear it all over the country. 

Our sister site The Local Austria reports that in Austria, people also typically say “Mahlzeit” when settling down to a meal at home, including the evening meal and at the weekend, so it’s not just for the workplace.

READ ALSO: What ‘Mahlzeit’ means – and how to use it in Austria

German language experts say it’s actually a tricky word to sum up.

“A simple ‘Guten Appetit!’ does not fully capture the meaning,” said BedeutungOnline while trying to explain the phrase. “By using the expression, you wish each other a nice, relaxed lunchtime, a relaxing break from daily chores and a tasty meal.”

The phrase dates back to the 19th century. Originally, it was custom to wish someone a Gesegnete Mahlzeit! (blessed meal). The abbreviated form – Mahlzeit – was found in the Wörterbuch of the Brothers Grimm which was published in 1854.

Use it like this: 

Simply say this to greet someone: Mahlzeit! 

If someone says it to you, you can say: Mahlzeit back.

If you are eating, it is meant to translate to “enjoy your meal” so you can also reply by saying thank you: Danke! or vielen Dank!

German phrase of the day: Jetzt haben wir den Salat

Learn this phrase to vent your anger next time you and your friends get into trouble.

Published: 6 July 2022 17:35 CEST
Updated: 12 July 2022 11:30 CEST
Why do I need to know Jetzt haben wir den Salat?

Because there’s nothing better than having the right words to express a messy situation, especially when you’re annoyed. With this colloquial expression, you can do just that while sounding like a native speaker.

What does it mean?

Jetzt haben wir den Salat (pronounced like this) literally translates to ‘now we have the salad’. But here ‘salad’ is chaos or mess. It means something like: ‘Now we’re in a right mess!’ or similar to another English food-related idiom: ‘Now we’re in a pickle!’ or ‘now we’ve had it’.

You can use this expression when something goes wrong and things become chaotic. Perhaps you forgot to set the alarm clock and caused your family to miss an important appointment.

It’s also used when a tricky situation is caused by someone else, and you want to get across that it could have been easily prevented.

It’s not clear when this phrase first surfaced in German language. But here is what we know: the origin of salad dates back to the Ancient Roman period when the first salad consisted of raw vegetables dressed with oil and salt.

A salad could be a confusing and messy situation. (Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash)

The root word of salad, ‘sal’ means “salt” in ancient Latin. In the Middle Ages, Europeans began experimenting with salads with whatever ingredients they had available, creating many early versions of the salads we love today.

The German phrase isn’t literally to do with salad, although it is about the the philosophy of the dish. The mixture of ingredients, toppings, and dressings makes ‘salad’ the perfect substitute for a big old ‘mess’. 

Beware that this expression is quite informal, so you might want to think twice before saying this to your Austrian boss. 

READ ALSO: The everyday Austrian groceries that have a double meaning

Use it like this:

Ich habe euch mehrmals gesagt, dass ihr das nicht tun sollt. Aber ihr wolltet ja nicht auf mich hören. Und jetzt haben wir den Salat!

I told you guys several times not to do this. But you didn’t want to listen to me. And now we’ve had it!

Warum konntest du nicht aufpassen, jetzt haben wie den Salat

Why couldn’t you be careful? Now we’re in a right mess. 

You can also use the phrase like this: Da haben wir den Salat.

