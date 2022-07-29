Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

VIENNA

Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a cool English-speaking event, here are some ideas.

Published: 29 July 2022 12:41 CEST
Five things to do in Vienna this weekend
Karlskirche, or St. Charles Church, in Vienna (Copyright: © WienTourismus/Christian Stemper)

Karlsplatz and Karlskirche

The Karlsplatz is a town square in the fourth district of Vienna (right by the first district) where the famous Karlskirche is (or the St. Charles Church). 

Visiting the square and the body of water under the church is a great way to spend a summer afternoon in Vienna. However, the church’s baroque interior and its exhibits are also worth the visit. During the evening, the Karlskircheis also the stage for church concerts (including Vivaldi’s Four Seasons).

This weekend, though, the square is hosting the Popfest am Karlsplatz, a pop music festival taking place again in full after two pandemic years.

You can check out more information here.

Kino am Dach

If you haven’t visited this open-air cinema in Vienna yet, then you are in luck! The structure was supposed to close for the season but has been extended with several programmes until August 21st.

The open-air cinema on the rooftop of Vienna’s main library (Urban-Loritz-Platz, 1070, Wien) is a great way to spend your evening and enjoy the movie and a great view of the city. This weekend, the films playing are Thor: Love and thunder, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Preview: Rubikon. In addition, there are movie showings every day of the week.

The tickets cost €10. The entrance opens at 8pm, and arriving early is good because there is a free choice of seats. Films are shown in the original version with German subtitles (unless the film is in German, then there are no subtitles).

You can check out more information here.

Hiro Restaurant

For fans of Japanese food (particularly sushi), Hiro Restaurant is a great place to check out. It’s “all you can eat”, but you order it “a la carte”, choosing your dishes and asking for them as many times as you want for a fixed price.

The tasty food is only one of the attractions of this restaurant, located in Vienna’s 21st district. The tech side of Hiro is also something that brings in many visitors. You can order your food using a phone app and might get it served by one of the “waiters”, a robot.

During lunch, the all-you-can-eat buffet will cost €14.50. During weekends and dinners, adults pay €21.90. Children will pay less, depending on the day and how old they are.

You can check out more information here.

English-speaking stand-up comedy

This Saturday evening, British-born comedian Jack Holmes brings his stand-up act to Vienna, talking about dating, “expat life”, culture shocks and growing older.

The event from 8pm (entrance at 7:30 pm) to 10pm takes place at the Sheebeen International Pub, on 45 Lerchenfelder Straße, 1070. Online tickets cost €12, and the door price is €15.

Jack’s new touring show, Emotional Distancing, is a relatable deep dive into the healing process the world currently finds itself in. A first-hand look at adult relationships, travel, identity, ageing and the struggle to become a better person, he says.

You can check out more information here.

Mayer am Nussberg

One of the Viennese’s favourite Buschenschank is Mayer am Nussberg, with a beautiful outdoor area overviewing the vineyards.

By the way, do you know the difference between a Heuriger and a Buschenschank? While a Heurigen offers cold and hot dishes, Viennese wine and other beverages, only cold delicacies are served at a Buschenschank (though this is changing and more of them also have warm plates). And, most importantly, wine and beverages may only be from own production at the latter.

The Buschenschank is also not open all year round, so enjoy them while it’s the season. Mayer am Nussberg only opens when nice weather allows people to enjoy the surroundings properly.

A glass of wine starts at €2.30, and a cheese board costs €11.90. There are some (but not many) vegan options as well. Getting there is part of the fun. Since it’s located by the vineyard, at Kahlenberger Str. 213, 1190, you can hike there from the station Kahlenberg and Nußdorf or take the Heurigen Express circular train.

You can check out more information here.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

PROPERTY

Property buying rules for international residents in Vienna

Buying a home in another country – even as a resident – can be a tricky process. Here’s what you need to know about buying property in Vienna as a foreigner.

Published: 28 July 2022 12:40 CEST
Property buying rules for international residents in Vienna

Vienna is famous for having affordable housing and a stable rental market.

This is part of the reason why Austria’s capital regularly tops the best place to live lists and also why so many international residents choose to make the city their home.

But what about buying property as a foreigner in Vienna? 

Here’s what you need to know before jumping into the property market. 

FOR MEMBERS: EXPLAINED: Why Austria’s rising property prices are causing alarm

Who is classed as a foreigner in Austria?

Foreign nationals are defined by the Austrian Federal Government as those that do not have Austrian citizenship.

When it comes to buying property, there are varying rules for different foreigners, mostly depending on whether someone is from an EU country or not (rather than whether they have an Austrian passport). 

Property buying rules for EU and EEA citizens

In Austria, it’s relatively easy for citizens from EU and EEA countries and Switzerland to buy property as a foreigner.

This is because these citizens are granted the same rights as Austrian nationals under EU law.

So this means whether you are an EU citizen already living in Vienna as a resident, or you simply want to purchase an investment property in the city, it is possible.

READ MORE: REVEALED: Where in Europe have house prices and rent costs increased the most?

Rules for third country nationals

The term ‘third country nationals’ refers to anyone who is not from an EU member state, an EEA (European Economic Area) country (Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway) or Switzerland. 

For this group it becomes more difficult to buy property in Vienna – even for permanent residents.

In principle, any permanent residents from a third country in Austria have to go through an authorisation process to gain a special permit to buy property

The reason for the special permit is to ensure there is sufficient housing available for Austrian citizens and to avoid surging property and land prices from interest by overseas buyers.

But in Vienna, the rules are slightly more relaxed than the national laws, making the process easier for some Viennese residents.

What is different in Vienna?

The rules for foreigners buying property in Austria are regulated by the Foreign Nationals’ Property Acquisition Act of each province, which is why property buying rules vary across Austria.

In Vienna, the key difference is that if a married couple is buying property and one spouse is an Austrian citizen, they do not have to go through the authorisation process to get a permit.

But for couples in Vienna where both partners are international residents, or non-EU individuals, the authorisation process still applies.

However, Vana Doranovic, an estate agent at Tristar, told The Local in a previous article: “In practice, we very often broker apartments in Vienna to non-EU citizens, and we have yet to experience a rejection from the Grundverkehrskommission.”

FOR MEMBERS: How can British second home owners spend more than 90 days in Austria?

Brits with an Article 50 Card

British people currently living in Vienna as a resident will come under one of two categories – those with an Article 50 Card and those without.

For those in possession of an Article 50 Card – a post-Brexit residency permit that grants British people living in Austria before December 31st 2020 pre-Brexit rights – they are still treated the same as those from EU member states. 

As a result, there is no need to apply for the special permit to purchase property in Vienna, or anywhere else in Austria. This was further confirmed to The Local by the British Embassy in Vienna, and the UK government recently issued a notification in its official Living in Austria guide.

But for any British people that have moved to Vienna in post-Brexit times, they will be considered as third country nationals and so subject to the country’s property buying rules for foreigners.

SHOW COMMENTS