Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Quarantine ending ‘expensive’ for businesses, autumn Covid-19 plan leaked, infections fall in west, electricity price brake and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 28 July 2022 08:36 CEST
It's sunny and cooler today. (Photo by Simon Berger/Pexels)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Covid-19 quarantine to be abolished, fuel prices soar above EU average, scam calls from fake police and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 27 July 2022 08:33 CEST
