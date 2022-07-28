Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Quarantine end brings fears for businesses and some strange rules

The Vienna Chamber of Commerce (WKW) is warning businesses will face high additional costs because the end of quarantine on August 1st means they will now have to pay the wages of people infected with Covid-19. Previously the federal government paid for Covid-19-related absences from employees, according to broadcaster ORF. The broadcaster says companies in Vienna alone could be faced with additional costs of almost 100 million euros due to Covid-19-related sick leave in the autumn quarter, depending on how pandemic progresses.

There will be some strange new rules with the abolition of quarantine, Der Standard newspaper notes. People who are infected with Covid-19 can go to restaurants and bars, but they won’t be able to take off their facemasks to eat or go clubbing inside without a mask. Infected people can go to sunbathe at Austria’s swimming pools without a mask. However, if they swim in the water they will have to wear one. Another anomaly is that educators with a Covid-19 infection will be allowed in kindergartens if they are wearing masks, but not children.

Electricity cap plan being worked on

As The Local reported on Wednesday an electricity “price brake” has been promised by the government in Austria. It is unclear how it will work, but the government has promised it will be “unbureaucratic” and apply in the same way across the whole country. A model will be worked out over the summer, and the price caps should come into place by autumn.

The Austrian Chamber of Commerce (WKÖ), said the electricity price brake was the “right signal”, but called for help for entrepreneurs, who are being overwhelmed by an avalanche of costs, broadcaster ORF reports.

New contingency Covid-19 plans revealed

The newspaper Heute says it has seen the contingency plans to manage any new Covid-19 variants by the federal government. It envisages four scenarios – numbered from the best to the worst case. In the best case scenario, Austrians can live free of any pandemic rules, in the second best, the situation will remain as it is currently.

In scenario three, if new variants lead to more serious illness, the mask requirement will be expanded and more testing will be carried out. There could be night-time exit restrictions, exit tests and restrictions on private meetings. Major events could be stopped from taking place and nightclubs closed.

Scenario four, the worst case scenario, would mean vaccination no longer offered protection and hospitals became overwhelmed, leading to severe restrictions to people’s social lives. The last resort will be a new lockdown.

Covid-19 infections appear to be falling in Austria

Covid-19 infections appear to be falling in Austria, with an overall reduction nationwide of two percent. Austria’s Covid-19 traffic light system has classified Tyrol and Vorarlberg as medium risk, rather than high risk. Only Carinthia and Vienna saw an increase in infections. Styria has the lowest risk assessment while Vienna has the highest. The situation in the hospitals is currently relatively stable, both in terms of normal and intensive care units.