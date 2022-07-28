Hungary’s Orban visits Austria after ‘race’ row

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer vowed to discuss the row with Orban, saying the Hungarian’s comments last Saturday were “of course to be criticised.”
“Anyone who knows me knows that I don’t shy away from direct dialogue,” Nehammer said on Wednesday.
The International Auschwitz Committee has urged the European Union — and Nehammer specifically — to distance themselves from “Orban’s racist undertones”.
READ ALSO: IN NUMBERS: One in four Austrian residents now of foreign origin
Austria is the first EU country to host Orban for talks since he won a fourth straight mandate in an April landslide.
“Hungary is an important neighbour and partner for us, both countries are severely affected by irregular migration, which we want to fight together,” the conservative Nehammer tweeted last week before Orban’s latest controversy.
Nächste Woche kommt der ungarische Premierminister Viktor Orban nach Wien. Ungarn ist für uns ein wichtiger Nachbar & Partner, beide Länder sind stark von irregulärer Migration betroffen, die wir gemeinsam bekämpfen wollen. Ich freue mich darauf, Viktor Orban in Wien zu begrüßen!
— Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) July 21, 2022
Vienna sees itself “as an honest broker” and is anxious not to sideline Hungary, an Austrian official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
Jewish community representatives voiced alarm after Orban last Saturday criticised mixing with “non-Europeans” in a speech in Romania’s Transylvania region, home to a Hungarian community.
Orban, an ultra-conservative known for his anti-migrant policy and virulent rhetoric, said that “we do not want to become peoples of mixed-race”.
The 59-year-old also seemed to allude to the Nazi German gas chambers when criticising a Brussels plan to reduce European gas demand by 15 percent following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
READ ALSO: Could Austria change the rules around citizenship?
Hungary was the only EU member to oppose the plan, which passed on a majority vote this week.
On Tuesday, an advisor to Orban, Zsuzsa Hegedus, resigned, slamming his speech as “a pure Nazi text”.
In response, Orban stressed his government’s “policy of zero tolerance when it comes to anti-Semitism and racism,” according to a letter made public.
Member comments