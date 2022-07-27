For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Covid-19 quarantine to be abolished, fuel prices soar above EU average, scam calls from fake police and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 27 July 2022 08:33 CEST
Another sunny day lies ahead. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Austrian government makes reassurances over gas storage, Covid-19 quarantine set to be relaxed, humid but cooler weather today and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 26 July 2022 08:27 CEST
