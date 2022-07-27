Read news from:
TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Covid-19 quarantine to be abolished, fuel prices soar above EU average, scam calls from fake police and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 27 July 2022 08:33 CEST
People eat and drink on sunny day at a crowded Naschmarkt market in Vienna.
Another sunny day lies ahead. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Covid-19 quarantine to end in Austria in August

As The Local reported on Tuesday, from August 1st, Austria will no longer require people with a positive Covid-19 result to quarantine, although they will have to wear FFP2 masks and stay two metres away from other people. These so-called “traffic restrictions” will be in place for ten days following a positive test, though it will be possible to test out after five. People infected with Covid-19 will also be banned from hospitals as well as nursing homes, childcare facilities, elementary schools and after-school care centres. However, people who work there can enter the facilities with a positive test.

The opposition SPÖ leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner has criticised the move in the Krone newspaper, saying it is a “purely political decision, without facts and evidence”. Austria’s former health minister Rudi Anschober also signalled he did not agree with the government’s decision by quoting the German Minister for Health on Twitter. He argues such a move will create a “safety risk” in the workplace.

READ MORE: Austria to remove quarantine requirement for positive Covid-19 cases 

Austria’s fuel prices higher than EU average for first time

For the first time in a decade, fuel prices in Austria are higher than the EU average, Der Standard newspaper reports, with Austrians paying up to six percent more. The causes for the disparity are the price caps in the neighbouring countries as well as the OMV accident in Schwechat, which is still having a knock on effect on prices.

Austria has traditionally been in the lower third of the EU countries when it comes to fuel prices. However, according to the weekly “Oil Bulletin” of the European Commission in Brussels last week, for the first time, fuel cost more in Austria than in the rest of the EU. At the beginning of last week, Austrians paid 5.7 percent more for diesel than the EU average; for super petrol it was 5.1 percent more.

READ MORE: UPDATED: How to save money on fuel costs in Austria

Thousands of Austrians receive police scam phone calls

Thousands of Austrians have reported being targeted by fraudsters over the phone, who pretend to be calling from the police in order to get personal data and money from the victim. The registration office for phone number misuse warns of the new trap.

The RTR office, which regulates phone misuse, is currently reporting up to 150 complaints a day, and more than 500 last weekend. The scammers use recorded messages to lure people into talking to them.  “In the beginning of these robocalls, a taped voice prompts you to press a certain button. If you comply, you will be put through to the scammers,” Klaus Steinmaurer, RTR’s managing director for the telecommunications and postal department told Heute newspaper. Those targeted are advised to hang up immediately. 

The scammers pretend to be police officers and tell the callers that suspicious activity has been identified in connection with their bank accounts. During the phone call, the expression “identity card” is also often mentioned. The criminals try to get personal data, such as addresses or bank details, or even come up with forged arrest warrants, Mr Steinmaurer said.

READ ALSO: Austrian police warn public about new ‘fake cops’ scam

Austrians still happy to be vaccinated against Covid-19

A new poll carried out by Spectra survey indicates that Austrians are still willing to be vaccinated against Covid-19 this autumn. ​​The poll found 41 percent would definitely get the jab. 32 percent would not, while the rest (27 percent) said they were undecided.

Around 62 percent of those interviewed said they believed Covid-19 was “very dangerous” or  “dangerous” and the majority had a positive attitude towards the subject of vaccinations. The older the respondents were, the greater the willingness to get the jab, the Vienna.at website reports.

Federal government meets today

The federal government is meeting today in Mauerbach, Lower Austria, for the traditional Summer Council of Ministers. They will discuss how to manage new Covid-19 variants in the autumn and what steps should be taken to create greater energy security and curb inflation.

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Austrian government makes reassurances over gas storage, Covid-19 quarantine set to be relaxed, humid but cooler weather today and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 26 July 2022 08:27 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Energy Minister reassures Austria that households will not freeze this winter

 Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) appeared on the “ZiB 2” programme on Monday evening to talk about energy in Austria. She says Austria is on a “good course” to achieve gas storage targets of 80 percent before autumn. The first OMV storage facility has already reached the 80 percent target. Gewessler also reassured people in Austria over the reduced gas coming from Nord Stream 1. Austria gets most of its gas from a different pipeline via Ukraine and more non-Russian gas is now coming to the country. 

However, she did ask people to try to reduce their energy consumption by making small changes – such as boiling water with the lid on the pan, or turning the central heating down a few degrees. Compared to 2021, gas consumption is already ten percent lower in Austria this year, and any large reductions in gas supply will hit large industrial companies before households are affected. 

READ ALSO: Colder schools, fewer street lights: Austria prepares for a gas shortage

Nord Stream 1 supplies reduced to 20 percent of capacity 

Russia is once again drastically reducing gas supplies through the “Nord Stream 1” Baltic Sea pipeline that leads to Germany. As the Russian Gazprom group announced on Monday, daily gas deliveries will be reduced to 33 million cubic meters from Wednesday morning. This corresponds to around 20 percent of the capacity of the pipeline.

READ ALSO: Russia further reduces gas supplies to Austria

Covid-19 quarantine looks set to be relaxed 

Although a formal announcement has not been made, it seems likely the  federal government will announce a relaxation or the end of the quarantine at Austria’s Council of Ministers on Wednesday, following a meeting of the federal and state governments. Vienna’s Mayor Michael Ludwig said he thought it was a “step in the wrong direction” but added if quarantine is abolished at a national level, Vienna will not go a different way and keep quarantine, as it would be too difficult to implement with the city receiving 300,000 commuters every day, broadcaster ORF reports.

Surprisingly the wife of Austria’s Health Minister Johannes Rauch has also criticised the plan to relax quarantine. Gabi Sprickler-Falschlunger, who is the Vorarlberg SPÖ state party leader, says it is certainly the “wrong decision” and predicts a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 infections, according to the newspaper Heute

READ ALSO: Will Austria end quarantine and isolation for positive Covid-19 cases?

Fallow land to be used for agriculture in Austria

Austria has approved the EU Commission’s proposal to extend the use of fallow land for agricultural production until the end of 2023. This will help maintain the global food supply, which is affected by the war in Ukraine. Every additional tonne of grain and food is crucial,” Minister of Agriculture Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) told APA today, broadcaster ORF reports. The EU Commission also proposed that the new, mandatory crop rotation requirement for 2023 be postponed by one year.

Concern from Jewish groups over rhetoric of Hungary’s Prime Minister

The International Auschwitz Committee has said it is “alarmed and appalled” by the recent outbursts of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Orban has been invited to Vienna on Thursday by Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP). The committee called on Nehammer to speak to Orban about the speech he made at the weekend, in which he denounced “mixed race” nations and said countries where European and non-European people mingle were “no longer nations”. 

Nehammer has not yet commented on Orban’s speech on Saturday. Announcing the visit on Thursday, the Chancellor highlighted the alignment with Orban in the fight against “illegal” migration and described Hungary as an “important neighbour and partner”. “I look forward to welcoming Viktor Orban to Vienna,” said the ÖVP leader on Twitter.

Humid, but cooler today

Austria will experience brisk, sometimes stormy westerly winds, dense clouds and sometimes heavy rain showers on Tuesday, with thunderstorms also possible. Although it is no longer as hot, it will be muggy and warm with a maximum of 26 degrees.

