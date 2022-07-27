Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Covid-19 quarantine to end in Austria in August

As The Local reported on Tuesday, from August 1st, Austria will no longer require people with a positive Covid-19 result to quarantine, although they will have to wear FFP2 masks and stay two metres away from other people. These so-called “traffic restrictions” will be in place for ten days following a positive test, though it will be possible to test out after five. People infected with Covid-19 will also be banned from hospitals as well as nursing homes, childcare facilities, elementary schools and after-school care centres. However, people who work there can enter the facilities with a positive test.

The opposition SPÖ leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner has criticised the move in the Krone newspaper, saying it is a “purely political decision, without facts and evidence”. Austria’s former health minister Rudi Anschober also signalled he did not agree with the government’s decision by quoting the German Minister for Health on Twitter. He argues such a move will create a “safety risk” in the workplace.

Austria’s fuel prices higher than EU average for first time

For the first time in a decade, fuel prices in Austria are higher than the EU average, Der Standard newspaper reports, with Austrians paying up to six percent more. The causes for the disparity are the price caps in the neighbouring countries as well as the OMV accident in Schwechat, which is still having a knock on effect on prices.

Austria has traditionally been in the lower third of the EU countries when it comes to fuel prices. However, according to the weekly “Oil Bulletin” of the European Commission in Brussels last week, for the first time, fuel cost more in Austria than in the rest of the EU. At the beginning of last week, Austrians paid 5.7 percent more for diesel than the EU average; for super petrol it was 5.1 percent more.

Thousands of Austrians receive police scam phone calls

Thousands of Austrians have reported being targeted by fraudsters over the phone, who pretend to be calling from the police in order to get personal data and money from the victim. The registration office for phone number misuse warns of the new trap.

The RTR office, which regulates phone misuse, is currently reporting up to 150 complaints a day, and more than 500 last weekend. The scammers use recorded messages to lure people into talking to them. “In the beginning of these robocalls, a taped voice prompts you to press a certain button. If you comply, you will be put through to the scammers,” Klaus Steinmaurer, RTR’s managing director for the telecommunications and postal department told Heute newspaper. Those targeted are advised to hang up immediately.

The scammers pretend to be police officers and tell the callers that suspicious activity has been identified in connection with their bank accounts. During the phone call, the expression “identity card” is also often mentioned. The criminals try to get personal data, such as addresses or bank details, or even come up with forged arrest warrants, Mr Steinmaurer said.

Austrians still happy to be vaccinated against Covid-19

A new poll carried out by Spectra survey indicates that Austrians are still willing to be vaccinated against Covid-19 this autumn. ​​The poll found 41 percent would definitely get the jab. 32 percent would not, while the rest (27 percent) said they were undecided.

Around 62 percent of those interviewed said they believed Covid-19 was “very dangerous” or “dangerous” and the majority had a positive attitude towards the subject of vaccinations. The older the respondents were, the greater the willingness to get the jab, the Vienna.at website reports.

Federal government meets today

The federal government is meeting today in Mauerbach, Lower Austria, for the traditional Summer Council of Ministers. They will discuss how to manage new Covid-19 variants in the autumn and what steps should be taken to create greater energy security and curb inflation.