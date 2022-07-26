Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Austrian government makes reassurances over gas storage, Covid-19 quarantine set to be relaxed, humid but cooler weather today and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 26 July 2022 08:27 CEST
A man rides his bicycle through the deserted Helden squar
It's going to be rainy and cooler today in Austria. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Energy Minister reassures Austria that households will not freeze this winter

 Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) appeared on the “ZiB 2” programme on Monday evening to talk about energy in Austria. She says Austria is on a “good course” to achieve gas storage targets of 80 percent before autumn. A first OMV storage facility has already reached the 80 percent target. Gewessler also reassured people in Austria over the reduced gas coming from Nord Stream 1. Austria gets most of its gas from a different pipeline via Ukraine and more non-Russian gas is now coming to the country. 

However, she did ask people to try to reduce their energy consumption by making small changes – such as boiling water with the lid on the pan, or turning the central heating down a few degrees. Compared to 2021, gas consumption is already ten percent lower in Austria this year, and any large reductions in gas supply will hit large industrial companies before households are affected. 

READ ALSO: Colder schools, fewer street lights: Austria prepares for a gas shortage

Nord Stream 1 supplies reduced to 20 percent of capacity 

Russia is once again drastically reducing gas supplies through the “Nord Stream 1” Baltic Sea pipeline that leads to Germany. As the Russian Gazprom group announced on Monday, daily gas deliveries will be reduced to 33 million cubic meters from Wednesday morning. This corresponds to around 20 percent of the capacity of the pipeline.

READ ALSO: Russia further reduces gas supplies to Austria

Covid-19 quarantine looks set to be relaxed 

Although a formal announcement has not been made, it seems likely the  federal government will announce a relaxation or the end of the quarantine at Austria’s Council of Ministers on Wednesday, following a meeting of the federal and state governments. Vienna’s Mayor Michael Ludwig said he thought it was a “step in the wrong direction” but added if quarantine is abolished at a national level, Vienna will not go a different way and keep quarantine, as it would be too difficult to implement with the city receiving 300,000 commuters every day, broadcaster ORF reports.

Surprisingly the wife of Austria’s Health Minister Johannes Rauch has also criticised the plan to relax quarantine. Gabi Sprickler-Falschlunger, who is the Vorarlberg SPÖ state party leader, says it is certainly the “wrong decision” and predicts a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 infections, according to the newspaper Heute

READ ALSO: Will Austria end quarantine and isolation for positive Covid-19 cases?

Fallow land to be used for agriculture in Austria

Austria has approved the EU Commission’s proposal to extend the use of fallow land for agricultural production until the end of 2023. This will help maintain the global food supply, which is affected by the war in Ukraine. Every additional tonne of grain and food is crucial,” Minister of Agriculture Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) told APA today, broadcaster ORF reports. The EU Commission also proposed that the new, mandatory crop rotation requirement for 2023 be postponed by one year.

Concern from Jewish groups over rhetoric of Hungary’s Prime Minister

The International Auschwitz Committee has said it is “alarmed and appalled” by the recent outbursts of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Orban has been invited to Vienna on Thursday by Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP). The committee called on Nehammer to speak to Orban about the speech he made at the weekend, in which he denounced “mixed race” nations and said countries where European and non-European people mingle were “no longer nations”. 

Nehammer has not yet commented on Orban’s speech on Saturday. Announcing the visit on Thursday, the Chancellor highlighted the alignment with Orban in the fight against “illegal” migration and described Hungary as an “important neighbour and partner”. “I look forward to welcoming Viktor Orban to Vienna,” said the ÖVP leader on Twitter.

Humid, but cooler today

Austria will experience brisk, sometimes stormy westerly winds, dense clouds and sometimes heavy rain showers on Tuesday, with thunderstorms also possible. Although it is no longer as hot, it will be muggy and warm with a maximum of 26 degrees.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Changes in gas, warm weather on the way out and will Austria drop the quarantine obligation?

Published: 25 July 2022 08:20 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Decision today on abolishing quarantine rules

A decision is likely to be made on Monday as to whether people infected with Covid-19 should continue to be legally forced to quarantine at home.  

On Monday afternoon, there will be a meeting of representatives from the federal government and state governors which will discuss quarantine regulations, among other issues, according to the Ministry of Health.

A draft regulation was recently leaked to the press, in which it was proposed people infected with Covid-19 could be free to go anywhere, apart from hospitals, care homes, schools and kindergartens, as long as they wore a mask at all times.

READ ALSO: Will Austria end quarantine and isolation for positive Covid-19 cases?

It’s finally cooling down – on Tuesday

Monday is set to be another sweltering day in Austria, with temperatures reaching a maximum of around 37 degrees.

However, on Tuesday, there will be rain and thunder in almost all states of Austria. Temperatures will be around 29 degrees maximum but it may be very humid. However, temperatures will drop after Tuesday and will be sunny and pleasant for the rest of the week, though there may be heavy thunderstorms on Friday according to broadcaster ORF 

READ ALSO: Weather: Heatwave to continue this weekend in Austria

Austria to use giant gas storage facility in Haidach

Austria is to start using one of the largest natural gas storage facilities in Europe, located in the Austrian district of Haidach, which previously was only connected to Germany’s gas grid.

It also supplied  the Austrian states of Tyrol and Vorarlberg, which are not yet connected to the rest of Austria’s network.

Leonore Gewessler (Greens), Austria’s climate protection and energy minister, told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung“. “We have decided that all gas storage facilities on Austrian territory must be connected to our network.”

Gewessler expects that the first connection in Haidach to the domestic gas network will take place this year, and described the storage tanks as a “safety buffer” for the winter”. They are currently 50 percent full, she added. 

READ ALSO: Colder schools, fewer street lights: Austria prepares for a gas shortage

Repair bonus mainly used for phones

Austria’s new repair bonus for old electronic devices has mostly been used to give new life to old mobile phones. This group has accounted for around 40 percent of repairs since the bonus was introduced at the end of April this year.

The climate ministry calculated today that dishwashers were ahead of washing machines, followed by coffee machines and laptops.

The funding amount so far has been around 5.1 million euros. 118,000 vouchers were redeemed and around 97,000 repairs were carried out.

The program was started to provide incentives to repair electronic devices instead of throwing them away. Half of the repair costs, up to a maximum of 200 euros per device, are covered with a receipt, broadcaster ORF reports.

READ ALSO: Repair bonus: How to get money back on repairs for electrical goods in Austria

Lower Austria plans to lower electricity use by switching off street lights

Lower Austria’s Deputy Governor Stephan Pernkopf (ÖVP) has called for a “curfew” on street lighting in a bid to consume less energy. Street lighting could either be switched off, or only remain on until midnight. The illumination of buildings could also be paused, broadcaster ORF reports.

In Wiener Neustadt, the  cathedral, the water tower, the Theresian Military Academy and the new monastery are already not lit up at night, to save energy.

READ MORE: Russia further reduces gas supplies to Austria

Austria to cooperate with Hungary and Serbia on border control 

Over the summer, Austria, Hungary and Serbia will work together more closely to monitor their borders according to Austria’s Ministry of the Interior. Austria will support Hungarian and Serbian police in setting up a task force to combat people smuggling.

The three countries will carry out joint operations using technology such as thermal imaging cameras, all-terrain vehicles, drones and thermal imaging buses. Austrian police officers will also go on duty at the Hungarian-Serbian border, said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, according to broadcaster ORF.

Austria’s border cooperation with Hungary and Serbia has previously been criticized by NGOs such as “SOS Balkanroute” and “Omas gegen Rechts“ (Grandmothers Against the Right).

SHOW COMMENTS