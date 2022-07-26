For members
MONEY
Ask the expert: What are the best UK banks for Brits in Austria
An increasing number of British high street banks are closing the accounts of their customers who are living in the Austria - so what are the best options if you still need a UK account?
Published: 26 July 2022 12:29 CEST
Updated: 26 July 2022 13:40 CEST
ENERGY
Cost of living: First Austrian state imposes cap on electricity prices
Lower Austria has announced a price limit on electricity costs for residents in the federal state – the first of its kind in Austria amid the rising cost of living.
Published: 20 July 2022 15:40 CEST
