TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Changes in gas, warm weather on the way out and will Austria drop the quarantine obligation?

Published: 25 July 2022 08:20 CEST
Tourists in Vienna
Austria's heatwave will peak today. (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)

Decision today on abolishing quarantine rules

A decision is likely to be made on Monday as to whether people infected with Covid-19 should continue to be legally forced to quarantine at home.  

On Monday afternoon, there will be a meeting of representatives from the federal government and state governors which will discuss quarantine regulations, among other issues, according to the Ministry of Health.

A draft regulation was recently leaked to the press, in which it was proposed people infected with Covid-19 could be free to go anywhere, apart from hospitals, care homes, schools and kindergartens, as long as they wore a mask at all times.

It’s finally cooling down – on Tuesday

Monday is set to be another sweltering day in Austria, with temperatures reaching a maximum of around 37 degrees.

However, on Tuesday, there will be rain and thunder in almost all states of Austria. Temperatures will be around 29 degrees maximum but it may be very humid. However, temperatures will drop after Tuesday and will be sunny and pleasant for the rest of the week, though there may be heavy thunderstorms on Friday according to broadcaster ORF 

Austria to use giant gas storage facility in Haidach

Austria is to start using one of the largest natural gas storage facilities in Europe, located in the Austrian district of Haidach, which previously was only connected to Germany’s gas grid.

It also supplied  the Austrian states of Tyrol and Vorarlberg, which are not yet connected to the rest of Austria’s network.

Leonore Gewessler (Greens), Austria’s climate protection and energy minister, told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung“. “We have decided that all gas storage facilities on Austrian territory must be connected to our network.”

Gewessler expects that the first connection in Haidach to the domestic gas network will take place this year, and described the storage tanks as a “safety buffer” for the winter”. They are currently 50 percent full, she added. 

Repair bonus mainly used for phones

Austria’s new repair bonus for old electronic devices has mostly been used to give new life to old mobile phones. This group has accounted for around 40 percent of repairs since the bonus was introduced at the end of April this year.

The climate ministry calculated today that dishwashers were ahead of washing machines, followed by coffee machines and laptops.

The funding amount so far has been around 5.1 million euros. 118,000 vouchers were redeemed and around 97,000 repairs were carried out.

The program was started to provide incentives to repair electronic devices instead of throwing them away. Half of the repair costs, up to a maximum of 200 euros per device, are covered with a receipt, broadcaster ORF reports.

READ MORE: Repair bonus: How to get money back on repairs for electrical goods in Austria

Lower Austria plans to lower electricity use by switching off street lights

Lower Austria’s Deputy Governor Stephan Pernkopf (ÖVP) has called for a “curfew” on street lighting in a bid to consume less energy. Street lighting could either be switched off, or only remain on until midnight. The illumination of buildings could also be paused, broadcaster ORF reports.

In Wiener Neustadt, the  cathedral, the water tower, the Theresian Military Academy and the new monastery are already not lit up at night, to save energy.

Austria to cooperate with Hungary and Serbia on border control 

Over the summer, Austria, Hungary and Serbia will work together more closely to monitor their borders according to Austria’s Ministry of the Interior. Austria will support Hungarian and Serbian police in setting up a task force to combat people smuggling.

The three countries will carry out joint operations using technology such as thermal imaging cameras, all-terrain vehicles, drones and thermal imaging buses. Austrian police officers will also go on duty at the Hungarian-Serbian border, said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, according to broadcaster ORF.

Austria’s border cooperation with Hungary and Serbia has previously been criticized by NGOs such as “SOS Balkanroute” and “Omas gegen Rechts“ (Grandmothers Against the Right).

For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Calls to reduce speed limit on motorways, storms in Carinthia, heatwave continues and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 22 July 2022 08:30 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Debate over introducing speed limit in Austria

There are renewed calls in Austria to reduce the maximum speed limit on motorways to 100km/h in order to deal with the current global energy crisis. According to broadcaster ORF the Carinthian governor Peter Kaiser (SPÖ), is in favour of new speed limits. 

The Austrian Traffic Club (VCÖ) is also in favour, stating that a car that drives at 100 km/h instead of the current maximum of 130km/h uses on average around a quarter less fuel, and emits less carbon dioxide.

A temporary speed limit of 100 km/h was previously introduced in Austria in 1973 under the then Federal Chancellor Bruno Kreisky during the oil crisis. 

READ ALSO: ‘Bad and hasty drivers’: Your verdict on scrapping Austrian autobahn speed limits

Storms cause damage to property in Carinthia

People were forced to stay indoors as storms raged on Thursday night in the Spittal an der Drau district. The villages of Döbriach and Untertweng  in Radenthein were particularly badly affected, and the civil defense alarm was raised. Streets were washed away and neighboring houses had to be evacuated. There was considerable damage to property, but no one was injured, broadcaster ORF reports. 

Mask patrols on public transport in Vienna 

Vienna’s Wiener Linien have been stepping up mask patrols on buses, trams, subways and trains in a bid to cut down on the number of passengers who have abandoned their FFP2 masks. The masks are now only mandatory on public transport in Austria’s capital, and not on buses and trains in the rest of the country.

If those without a mask refuse to wear one they can face a fine of €50, according to the Wiener Linien.

READ ALSO: What are the fines for not wearing masks on Vienna’s public transport?

Quarantine requirement for Covid-19 could end in August

As The Local reported on Thursday, there are rumours that quarantine restrictions could end in Austria on August 1st for people infected with Covid-19.

Instead, people would be required to wear a mask when outside the home. The newspaper Heute first revealed the plans on Thursday, having seen what it described as a “secret draft” of the necessary legislation.

However, Der Standard newspaper said it was told by the Ministry of Health that this “secret draft” was a working version, and the decision had not yet been taken over whether to end quarantine or not, according to the office of head of department Johannes Rauch (Greens). Rauch also tweeted that “nothing is fixed yet” in response to the newspaper articles.

READ ALSO: Will Austria drop quarantine and isolation for positive Covid-19 cases?

Thursday hottest day of the year 

Thursday was the hottest day of the year so far in Austria, with 2022’s highest temperature of 37.7 degrees reached in Seibersdorf (Lower Austria).

The heatwave is largely concentrated in east Austria, whereas in the west only a few places were above 30 degrees. The high temperatures are expected to continue until at least Tuesday, despite showers and thunderstorms being predicted over the coming days. 

Austria’s women’s national team out of the Euros

The impressive journey of the Austrian women’s national team to the 2022 European Football Championship in England came to an end on Thursday, as Austria were defeated in the quarterfinals by Germany 0:2.

Team manager Irene Fuhrmann told broadcaster ORF : “Now the moment is bitter, but we can be proud of our journey.”

