Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Decision today on abolishing quarantine rules

A decision is likely to be made on Monday as to whether people infected with Covid-19 should continue to be legally forced to quarantine at home.

On Monday afternoon, there will be a meeting of representatives from the federal government and state governors which will discuss quarantine regulations, among other issues, according to the Ministry of Health.

A draft regulation was recently leaked to the press, in which it was proposed people infected with Covid-19 could be free to go anywhere, apart from hospitals, care homes, schools and kindergartens, as long as they wore a mask at all times.

It’s finally cooling down – on Tuesday

Monday is set to be another sweltering day in Austria, with temperatures reaching a maximum of around 37 degrees.

However, on Tuesday, there will be rain and thunder in almost all states of Austria. Temperatures will be around 29 degrees maximum but it may be very humid. However, temperatures will drop after Tuesday and will be sunny and pleasant for the rest of the week, though there may be heavy thunderstorms on Friday according to broadcaster ORF

Austria to use giant gas storage facility in Haidach

Austria is to start using one of the largest natural gas storage facilities in Europe, located in the Austrian district of Haidach, which previously was only connected to Germany’s gas grid.

It also supplied the Austrian states of Tyrol and Vorarlberg, which are not yet connected to the rest of Austria’s network.

Leonore Gewessler (Greens), Austria’s climate protection and energy minister, told the “Süddeutsche Zeitung“. “We have decided that all gas storage facilities on Austrian territory must be connected to our network.”

Gewessler expects that the first connection in Haidach to the domestic gas network will take place this year, and described the storage tanks as a “safety buffer” for the winter”. They are currently 50 percent full, she added.

Repair bonus mainly used for phones

Austria’s new repair bonus for old electronic devices has mostly been used to give new life to old mobile phones. This group has accounted for around 40 percent of repairs since the bonus was introduced at the end of April this year.

The climate ministry calculated today that dishwashers were ahead of washing machines, followed by coffee machines and laptops.

The funding amount so far has been around 5.1 million euros. 118,000 vouchers were redeemed and around 97,000 repairs were carried out.

The program was started to provide incentives to repair electronic devices instead of throwing them away. Half of the repair costs, up to a maximum of 200 euros per device, are covered with a receipt, broadcaster ORF reports.

READ MORE: Repair bonus: How to get money back on repairs for electrical goods in Austria

Lower Austria plans to lower electricity use by switching off street lights

Lower Austria’s Deputy Governor Stephan Pernkopf (ÖVP) has called for a “curfew” on street lighting in a bid to consume less energy. Street lighting could either be switched off, or only remain on until midnight. The illumination of buildings could also be paused, broadcaster ORF reports.

In Wiener Neustadt, the cathedral, the water tower, the Theresian Military Academy and the new monastery are already not lit up at night, to save energy.

Austria to cooperate with Hungary and Serbia on border control

Over the summer, Austria, Hungary and Serbia will work together more closely to monitor their borders according to Austria’s Ministry of the Interior. Austria will support Hungarian and Serbian police in setting up a task force to combat people smuggling.

The three countries will carry out joint operations using technology such as thermal imaging cameras, all-terrain vehicles, drones and thermal imaging buses. Austrian police officers will also go on duty at the Hungarian-Serbian border, said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, according to broadcaster ORF.

Austria’s border cooperation with Hungary and Serbia has previously been criticized by NGOs such as “SOS Balkanroute” and “Omas gegen Rechts“ (Grandmothers Against the Right).