Banking giant Barclays to close all accounts of Brits living in Austria
UK nationals living in Austria have begun to receive letters from their bank telling them that their accounts will be closed, in an apparent post-Brexit change.
Published: 25 July 2022 14:08 CEST
Barclays has confirmed it will close the accounts of those in the EEA. Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP
Member comments
i guess everyone will be switching to Transferwise (now known as Wise). I’ve been using it for years as an American, and is just the easiest and cheapest way to receive funds.
This is not new news! Barclays contacted me over a year ago, and told me that I could not register my UK bank account to a French address, and that unless I provided a UK address, then the account would be closed. I provided a UK address.
It appears that to date they have done this for changes in status, and that now they are doing it for everyone.
Yet another example of UK banks demonstrating zero customer service, and having a total focus on cost, cost, cost.
So is there any way too have a uk bank account?