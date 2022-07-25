Read news from:
Banking giant Barclays to close all accounts of Brits living in Austria

UK nationals living in Austria have begun to receive letters from their bank telling them that their accounts will be closed, in an apparent post-Brexit change.

Published: 25 July 2022 14:08 CEST
Barclays has confirmed it will close the accounts of those in the EEA. Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP

Customers of Barclays Bank who are living in Austria have been receiving letters telling them that their UK accounts will be closed by the end of the year. There appears not to be an option to register for a different account.

Numerous readers of The Local have contacted us to report receiving either letters or messages in their online banking telling them that their accounts would be closed because of their residency in the EU.

A Barclays spokesperson told The Local:As a ring fenced bank, our Barclays UK products are designed for customers within the UK.

“We will no longer be offering services to personal current account or savings customers (excluding ISAs) within the European Economic Area. We are contacting impacted customers to give them advance notice of this decision and outline the next steps they need to take.”  

Customers are being given six months to make alternative arrangements. The changes affect all personal current accounts or savings accounts, but do not affect ISAs, loans or mortgages.

During the Brexit transition period Barclays closed Barclaycard accounts of customers in the European Union, but did not indicate any changes to standard bank accounts.

Around the same time several other British high street banks began closing accounts of British customers who live in the EU, although with the exception of Barclaycard customers in Austria were largely spared.

UK bank accounts for EU consumers

Many UK nationals who live in Austria maintain at least one UK bank account – in addition to an Austrian account – sometimes just for savings but others use their accounts regularly to receive income such as pensions or income from rental property or – for remote workers – to receive income for work done in the UK.

Not having a UK bank account can make financial transactions in the UK more complicated or incur extra banking fees.

Since Brexit, the UK banking sector no longer has access to the ‘passporting’ system which allows banks to operate in multiple EU countries without having to apply for a separate banking licence for each country.

And it seems that many UK high street banks are deciding that the extra paperwork is not worth the hassle and are withdrawing completely from certain markets. 

When British banks began withdrawing services from customers in the EU back in 2020, a UK government spokesman told British newspaper The Times that “the provision of banking services is a commercial decision for firms based on a number of factors” so Brits in Austria probably shouldn’t hold their breath for any help from that direction.

 

  1. i guess everyone will be switching to Transferwise (now known as Wise). I’ve been using it for years as an American, and is just the easiest and cheapest way to receive funds.

  2. This is not new news! Barclays contacted me over a year ago, and told me that I could not register my UK bank account to a French address, and that unless I provided a UK address, then the account would be closed. I provided a UK address.
    It appears that to date they have done this for changes in status, and that now they are doing it for everyone.
    Yet another example of UK banks demonstrating zero customer service, and having a total focus on cost, cost, cost.

Austria announces electricity price cap from autumn as prices soar

The Austrian government said it would work on measures to encourage energy saving while instituting a price brake.

Published: 27 July 2022 14:55 CEST
Austria announces electricity price cap from autumn as prices soar

Austria’s federal government agreed to impose an electricity price cap after the Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday.

The aim is to “support the Austrian population to ensure unaffordable energy supply for a certain basic need”, according to a statement released after the meeting. The government didn’t give details on the price cap but said that the conditions for the price cap would be developed by the end of August.

A task force led by Austrian Institute of Economic Research head Gabriel Felbermayr and Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens), Economy minister Martin Kocher (ÖVP), and Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) should have nationwide measures ready by autumn.

“The aim of the measures is to secure a quote per household at affordable prices in the least bureaucratic way possible”. The government said it would take into account the social impact of the inflation-dumping measures and focus on persons particularly affected by “energy poverty”.

It would also bring uniform prices nationwide at “more favourable price at pre-war levels”.

The price cap will be initially for electricity but could be extended to other energy sources, and the task force will evaluate the need for it.

Additionally, the government will look into possible support measures for particularly energy-intensive companies.

Measures to cushion high inflation

Austria is seeing high inflation rates, with prices soaring to a 50-year record, as The Local reported. In particular, high energy prices bring more uncertainty to residents of the alpine country.

The federal government has taken some measures announced as part of relief packages with one-off payments and changes in the tax system.

One of the main payouts is the “anti-inflation” payment to be paid together with a “climate bonus” sum to all adults in Austria, totalling €500 already in autumn.

Still, as consumer prices are expected to continue rising in the coming months, the government stated it is “already working intensively on the possibility of further mitigating measures”.

