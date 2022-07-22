Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Weather: Heatwave to continue this weekend in Austria

Austria's hottest day of the year was recorded on Thursday, as thermometers marked 37.7C in Lower Austria, but that doesn't mean the heat is over.

Published: 22 July 2022 10:05 CEST
Vienna pictured in summer. Photo by Arno Senoner on Unsplash
Vienna pictured in summer. Photo by Arno Senoner on Unsplash

The Austrian heat wave shows no signs of easing after yesterday was the hottest day of the year, with 37.7C reached in Seibersdorf, Lower Austria, according to the forecast by the meteorologic institute ZAMG.

The weekend will still be above-average hot, the forecast shows. On Friday, sunny weather prevails, especially above the mountains and hills, but the afternoon could bring rain and thunderstorms in Tyrol and Styria.

Temperatures rise during the day to a maximum of between 28C and 36C.

READ ALSO: Five Austrian destinations you can reach by train to escape the heat

In Vienna, maximum temperatures for the day are around 35C, with sunny and cloudless weather.

Some thunderstorms are still possible at night on the southern side of the Alps, but they will subside quickly, ZAMG says. During the morning hours, there is likely rain also in the Salzkammergut region. Everywhere else, the night is dry, with temperatures in the low 15C to 24C.

Hot and unstable weather during the weekend

People can expect rain and thunderstorms on Saturday in most of Austria, but temperatures will still be high, with maximums ranging from 26C to 35C.

The hottest areas will be the far east and southwest, including Vienna.

READ ALSO: Wild weather in Austria: How to protect yourself during summer storms

The weather will calm down on Sunday, and the day will be mostly sunny and dry in Austria. However, some rain showers are possible in Bergland and southern Burgenland regions. Early temperatures in the morning are between 14C and 22C, and the daily maximum values are between 27C and 33C.

In Vienna, the minimum is expected to be 21C, while temperatures can go as high as 32C.

A scorching new week

Austria will once again receive a subtropical southwest current which will result in temperatures rising again at low altitudes. The maximum will be well above 30C throughout, ZAMG forecasts.

On Monday, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 22C, while the maximum should be around 35C in Vienna. In the west, there is a tendency for thunderstorms, especially in Salzkammergut and Upper Carinthia regions.

READ ALSO: Heatwave in Austria: What to do as temperatures hit near 40C

On Tuesday, rain showers and thunderstorms dominate the first half of the day, but the weather should calm down slowly in the afternoon when the sun comes out more often.

Temperatures will be between 17C to 25C in the morning and 22C to 28C in the afternoon. In Vienna, they should stay between 21C and 26C.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

DISCOVER AUSTRIA

Five Austrian destinations you can reach by train to escape the heat

With Austria reaching increasingly high temperatures, here are some places you can reach by train to cool down.

Published: 21 July 2022 13:47 CEST
Five Austrian destinations you can reach by train to escape the heat

Summers in Austria are likely to get even hotter as extreme weather becomes the norm worldwide, and experts are talking about temperatures eventually reaching (and surpassing) the 40C mark.

While the entire country is on high alert for high temperatures, there are a few regions that tend to keep milder temperatures – at least in comparison.

They also happen to be beautiful places with good connections to the train and public transport services.

READ ALSO: Five European cities you can reach from Austria in less than five hours by train

Here are five destinations in Austria that you can reach by train to escape the heat of the summer season.

Sonnblick, Hohe Tauern

The alpine mountain range goes through Salzburg, Carinthia, and East Tyrol and contains some of the most spectacular landscapes. Some of its highest peaks, including the Sonnblick summit, reach 3,106 meters of altitude.

The mountain is a popular destination throughout the year, with ski tourers coming in winter and mountaineers arriving in the summer. Even during the worst of July’s heat wave, temperatures didn’t go over 26C in the valley and usually stayed around 15C to 20C.

Nearest railway station: Taxenbach – Rauris, ca. 15 km from Rauris’ town centre.

Here you can find more information about the area.

Lungau Salzburg Austria mountains and trekking

The Lungau region has many beautiful treks in nature (©Ferienregion Salzburger Lungau)

St. Michael im Lungau, Salzburg

This lovely market town located in Salzbrug is a major winter destination for skiing but also offers excellent hiking and tour possibilities during the summer.

While it’s not as cold as the peak alps, the temperatures there are usually a few degrees lower than in other regions.

READ ALSO: How to explore the Austrian mountains in the summer like a local

For example, while most of Austria saw 30C to 35C during the July heat wave, the thermometer didn’t go over 30C in the town. Still hot, but not as unbearable and considering the city is surrounded by nature, with hiking treks, rivers and lakes to cool off, it’s a great alternative to the scorching heat of the bigger cities.

Nearest railway stations: Unzmarkt (for those coming from the east and south) and Bischofshofen or Radstadt (if you are arriving from the north).

Here you can find more information about the area.

Semmering, between Lower Austria and Styria

The mountainous region is known as the ski resort of the Viennese. During summer, temperatures in the Hirschenkogel mountain (1,340m high) usually don’t exceed 20C.

In the valley, though, they can get higher, but it’s easy to cool off in the woods or the tree park, mountain carts and bike park, for example.

READ ALSO: Discover Austria: Five beautiful hikes and destinations south of Vienna

Nearest railway station: Semmering train station.

Here you can find more information about the area.

Climbing the mountains in the Dachstein region give you a chance to cool down in high altitudes and see fantastic views (© Peter Burgstaller / Schladming-Dachstein.at)

Ramsau am Dachstein, Styria

This small town is near the Dachstein mountains and because of its location and elevation, temperatures tend to be some degrees cooler than in surrounding areas. Average temperatures during summer are 20C, but heat waves can bring that up, so be mindful of the weather forecast.

READ ALSO: Heatwave: Nine of the coolest places in Austria

Still, the region is a trendy tourist destination with alpine pastures, beautiful lookout points and many mountain huts.

It’s also easy to get to the Dachstein glacier, in Salzkammergut, where there are literal ice caves for people to get out of the blazing sun and seek refuge in subzero temperatures.

Nearest railway station: Schladming (and there are trains with direct connections from Graz, Innsbruck, and Vienna).

Here you can find more information about the area.

Vienna

The capital may be a hotspot for some heat, but it also has been doing extensive work to counter the effects of climate change. The city has numerous swimming spots (from beaches in the different areas on the Danube to public pools), water fountains and cooling water sprays all over the Austrian capital.

Additionally, its many museums and famous cafes are air-conditioned, and you can enjoy some quiet time in the cool shade while eating a sacher torte, for example.

READ ALSO: Vienna’s free ‘cooling centre’ lets you avoid Austria’s stifling heat

If things get really bad, you can take a trip to the south pole and visit the penguins at Schönbrunn Zoo, which is always a lovely event. On the worst heat wave days, the Red Cross sets up a cooling centre with shade, air conditioning, and plenty of water.

Nearest railway station: the Vienna Central Station, though you can also arrive through other stations, such as Westbahnhof or Meidling, for example.

READ ALSO: Five of the best things to do in Vienna this summer

Do you know any great spots to cool off during Austrian heat? Let us know in the comment section below or send us an email at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS