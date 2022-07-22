For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Calls to reduce speed limit on motorways, storms in Carinthia, heatwave continues and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 22 July 2022 08:30 CEST
The heatwave continues in Vienna (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Nord Stream One starts up gas deliveries again, calls by EU for countries to ration gas, hot weather continues and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 21 July 2022 08:33 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments