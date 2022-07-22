Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Calls to reduce speed limit on motorways, storms in Carinthia, heatwave continues and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 22 July 2022 08:30 CEST
A woman walks past a fountain in Vienna
The heatwave continues in Vienna (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

Debate over introducing speed limit in Austria

There are renewed calls in Austria to reduce the maximum speed limit on motorways to 100km/h in order to deal with the current global energy crisis. According to broadcaster ORF the Carinthian governor Peter Kaiser (SPÖ), is in favour of new speed limits.  The Austrian Traffic Club (VCÖ) is also in favour, stating that a car that drives at 100 km/h instead of the current maximum of 130km/h uses on average around a quarter less fuel, and emits less carbon dioxide.

A temporary speed limit of 100 km/h was previously introduced in Austria in 1973 under the then Federal Chancellor Bruno Kreisky during the oil crisis. 

Storms cause damage to property in Carinthia

People were forced to stay indoors as storms raged on Thursday night in the Spittal an der Drau district. The villages of Döbriach and Untertweng  in Radenthein were particularly badly affected, and the civil defense alarm was raised. Streets were washed away and neighboring houses had to be evacuated. There was considerable damage to property, but no one was injured, broadcaster ORF reports. 

Mask patrols on public transport in Vienna 

Vienna’s Wiener Linien have been stepping up mask patrols on buses, trams, subways and trains in a bid to cut down on the number of passengers who have abandoned their FFP2 masks. The masks are now only mandatory on public transport in Austria’s capital, and not on buses and trains in the rest of the country.

If those without a mask refuse to wear one or are repeatedly found without a mask, fines of up to 140 euros could be issued,  90 euros of which is issued by police and 50 euros in by Wiener Linien

Quarantine requirement for Covid-19 could end in August

As The Local reported on Thursday, there are rumours that quarantine restrictions could end in Austria on August 1st for people infected with Covid-19. Instead, people would be required to wear a mask when outside the home. The newspaper Heute first revealed the plans on Thursday, having seen what it described as a “secret draft” of the necessary legislation. However, Der Standard newspaper said it was told by the Ministry of Health that this “secret draft” was a working version, and the decision had not yet been taken over whether to end quarantine or not, according to the office of head of department Johannes Rauch (Greens). Rauch also tweeted that “nothing is fixed yet” in response to the newspaper articles.

Thursday hottest day of the year 

Thursday was the hottest day of the year so far in Austria, with 2022’s highest temperature of 37.7 degrees reached in Seibersdorf (Lower Austria). The heatwave is largely concentrated in east Austria, whereas in the west only a few places were above 30 degrees. The high temperatures are expected to continue until at least Tuesday, despite showers and thunderstorms being predicted over the coming days. 

Austria’s women’s national team out of the Euros

The impressive journey of the Austrian women’s national team to the 2022 European Football Championship in England came to an end on Thursday, as Austria were defeated in the quarterfinals by Germany 0:2. Team manager Irene Fuhrmann told broadcaster ORF : “Now the moment is bitter, but we can be proud of our journey.”

Published: 21 July 2022 08:33 CEST
Gas flows again through Nord Stream One 

Austria has breathed a sigh of relief as gas has started flowing again through Nord Stream One, a Russian-German gas pipeline, after it was closed for maintenance.

However it will take time until it can transport the gas at full capacity, around 67 million cubic meters per day, the Krone newspaper reports.

It had been feared that Russia might close the pipeline and cut off the gas. Austria’s  gas storage facilities are currently more than 50 percent full,  representing about half of Austria’s annual consumption. 

EU calls on countries to reduce gas consumption

The EU is calling on all countries to reduce their gas consumption by 15 percent by spring. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the new EU plans to further reduce dependence on Russian gas on Wednesday, in order to stop Russia using energy as a weapon.

Austria’s Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) described the EU proposals as “reasonable”, broadcaster ORF reports. However, she also called for greater speed over plans for joint gas purchasing.

Austria is in a particularly weak position as it is heavily reliant on Russian gas. In 2021 Austria imported 86 percent of its gas from Russia.

As it is a landlocked country, it is harder for Austria to obtain gas by other routes than pipelines. In Austria inflation recently climbed to 8.7 percent, but according to the head of the Austrian Economic Research Institute, Gabriel Felbermayr, inflation could double if gas stops flowing to the country, and the European economy would slide into recession.

Sweltering weather in Austria continues

Most of Austria sweltered on Wednesday, with around 160 of the 280 weather stations in the Alpine republic displaying temperatures of 30 degrees or higher.

Record temperatures were recorded at high altitudes, with the Patscherkofel in Tyrol and on the Villacher Alpe in Carinthia, which are 2,000 degrees above sea level, both reaching over 20 degrees. In Innsbruck, it was 37 degrees.

However, Austria’s highest ever temperature record still stands. This was the 40.5 degrees high recorded in 2013 in Bad Deutsch-Altenburg. 

Lower Austrians to have electricity bills subsidised.

People with their main residence in Lower Austria will receive funding to help with their electricity bills, based on the number of people in their households.

The funding will be capped at 80 percent of the average energy bill, meaning those who use less energy will benefit the most. It will be possible to apply for the discount from September 1st, with payments being made monthly from October. There are also calls for a nation-wide electricity price cap to be introduced. 

More states given “high risk” rating by Austria’s Covid traffic light commission 

Austria’s Covid traffic light commission has designated seven of the country’s states as orange, which means there is a “high risk” of being infected.

Only in Carinthia and Styria is there a medium risk (yellow). The commission may now change its focus to hospital admissions rather than infections, due to variations in testing across Austria.

Cheer on Austria’s women’s national team at Vienna’s Rathaus

There will be a chance to watch Austria’s women’s national team play Germany on the big screen in front of Vienna’s Rathaus this evening. 

The quarter-final match of the Euro championships will be shown on  Thursday from  21:00.

