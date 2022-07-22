Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Debate over introducing speed limit in Austria

There are renewed calls in Austria to reduce the maximum speed limit on motorways to 100km/h in order to deal with the current global energy crisis. According to broadcaster ORF the Carinthian governor Peter Kaiser (SPÖ), is in favour of new speed limits. The Austrian Traffic Club (VCÖ) is also in favour, stating that a car that drives at 100 km/h instead of the current maximum of 130km/h uses on average around a quarter less fuel, and emits less carbon dioxide.

A temporary speed limit of 100 km/h was previously introduced in Austria in 1973 under the then Federal Chancellor Bruno Kreisky during the oil crisis.

Storms cause damage to property in Carinthia

People were forced to stay indoors as storms raged on Thursday night in the Spittal an der Drau district. The villages of Döbriach and Untertweng in Radenthein were particularly badly affected, and the civil defense alarm was raised. Streets were washed away and neighboring houses had to be evacuated. There was considerable damage to property, but no one was injured, broadcaster ORF reports.

Mask patrols on public transport in Vienna

Vienna’s Wiener Linien have been stepping up mask patrols on buses, trams, subways and trains in a bid to cut down on the number of passengers who have abandoned their FFP2 masks. The masks are now only mandatory on public transport in Austria’s capital, and not on buses and trains in the rest of the country.

If those without a mask refuse to wear one or are repeatedly found without a mask, fines of up to 140 euros could be issued, 90 euros of which is issued by police and 50 euros in by Wiener Linien

Quarantine requirement for Covid-19 could end in August

As The Local reported on Thursday, there are rumours that quarantine restrictions could end in Austria on August 1st for people infected with Covid-19. Instead, people would be required to wear a mask when outside the home. The newspaper Heute first revealed the plans on Thursday, having seen what it described as a “secret draft” of the necessary legislation. However, Der Standard newspaper said it was told by the Ministry of Health that this “secret draft” was a working version, and the decision had not yet been taken over whether to end quarantine or not, according to the office of head of department Johannes Rauch (Greens). Rauch also tweeted that “nothing is fixed yet” in response to the newspaper articles.

READ MORE: Will Austria drop quarantine and isolation for positive Covid-19 cases?

Thursday hottest day of the year

Thursday was the hottest day of the year so far in Austria, with 2022’s highest temperature of 37.7 degrees reached in Seibersdorf (Lower Austria). The heatwave is largely concentrated in east Austria, whereas in the west only a few places were above 30 degrees. The high temperatures are expected to continue until at least Tuesday, despite showers and thunderstorms being predicted over the coming days.

Austria’s women’s national team out of the Euros

The impressive journey of the Austrian women’s national team to the 2022 European Football Championship in England came to an end on Thursday, as Austria were defeated in the quarterfinals by Germany 0:2. Team manager Irene Fuhrmann told broadcaster ORF : “Now the moment is bitter, but we can be proud of our journey.”