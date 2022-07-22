Read news from:
VIENNA

Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a cool English-speaking event, here are some ideas.

Published: 22 July 2022 15:21 CEST
afrika tage Africa days festival vienna donauinsel danube island
The Africa Days Festival starts this weekend in Vienna (Photo Christina Karagiannis/Afrika Tage)

Stephansdom

Sometimes we live in a city but miss out on some of its major tourist attractions. In Vienna, a sure postcard of the Austrian capital is the Stephansdom, the St. Stephan’s cathedral.

Located in the middle of the old city centre, the Gothic construction gets well-deserved praise for its beautiful exterior and one-of-a-kind tiled roof.

Though people may be familiar with the cathedral’s architecture from the outside, the inside is just as beautiful and worth the visit. There are guided tours to the catacombs, and people can go up the north and south towers for incredible views of Vienna.

If you haven’t already, step into the Domkirche St. Stephan this weekend.

You can check out more information here.

Ottakringer Bierfest

From Monday to Saturday until September 2nd, the gates are open to this traditional beer festival in the 16th district, home of one of the most famous Vienna breweries, the Ottakringer BrauWerk.

Admission to the festival is free, and you can enjoy the beer garden, lots of street food to try out, live music and, of course, a comprehensive fine craft beer selection from the Ottakringer brewing plant.

You can check out more information here.

Los Mexikas

Vienna is not very known for its choices of Mexican or Latin food, but Los Mexikas is usually the restaurant people will point you to if you are looking for authentic Mexican food. The food is delicious, and the restaurant, though small (make reservations!), is lovely.

There are two units, the Taquería, in Lange Gasse 12 (1080), and Antojitos, in Leopoldsgasse 31 (1020).

You can check out more information here.

Afrika Tage Wien

The Afrika Tage Festival is a yearly event taking place in the Donauinsel for several days. In 2022, the festival starts on July 22nd and will last until August 8th.

There are several musical and artistic presentations with many African and African-inspired rhythms. Tickets range from free to €15, depending on dates and times.

Besides the shows, the whole area of the event is filled with arts and crafts bazaars (you can find textiles, musical instruments, small furniture, decoration, and more).

There are also food tents with African cuisine, a tea tent and a Sahara tent with musical performances.

Many events are primarily for kids, including drum sessions for the young (and the old) ones to learn African drumming, clapping, singing and movement.

You can check out more information here.

Go for a swim in the Danube

As temperatures continue high, going for a swim is a great way to try and cool off from the Austrian heat wave. There are many areas to swim in Vienna, from public pools to the different regions of the Danube.

If you want a no-brainer spot in the Danube, you can ride the U6 until station Neue Donau. When you get off, you can follow signs to the bathing areas or just follow the crowds, and the river is right there.

Finding a floating platform, steps leading down the river, and even a kids’ area where the Donau is not so deep is easy.

You can check out more information here.

TOURISM

In Austria, Vienna’s horse-drawn carriages feel the heat

As much of Europe stifles under record high temperatures, Vienna's "fiaker" horse carriage drivers fear for their future with animal rights activists turning up the heat.

Published: 21 July 2022 15:34 CEST
In Austria, Vienna's horse-drawn carriages feel the heat

At the stables of one of the Austrian capital’s leading fiaker businesses, driver Marco Pollandt explains how the animals are coping with increasingly hot weather and how much time off they enjoy.

Rights activists want horses to stop work as soon as temperatures hit 30C (86F) and not 35C as under current rules — a demand that fiaker or carriage drivers say will destroy their centuries-old profession.

“We can all live with the 35C but going down more is actually not good for the horses, and we also have to discuss the economic results of this,” Pollandt tells AFP.

The 28-year-old Viennese says horses trained to pull carriages need the exercise, while their caretakers need the income.

On hot days, fiaker drivers ensure the horses drink enough, while the places where they wait for customers are shady in the afternoon.

“The climate is changing and it’s getting more and more hot,” Pollandt says.

“And of course it makes a difference if we have seven days a year that we are not allowed to ride or if we have 30 days a year we are not allowed to ride.”

High demand

Pollandt — who used to work in gastronomy and started to offer dining in a fiaker five years ago — has been running a website to inform people about the horses and the carriage driving profession. He also runs stable tours offering a glimpse behind the scenes. 

A coachman of horse driven carriages (Fiakers) prepares his horse at the stables of a leading fiaker business prior leaving stables for daily tourist tours in Vienna, Austria, on July 13, 2022.(Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Three hundred horses still pull carriages through Vienna, past the town hall and other tourist sites, generating thousands of jobs, he notes.

“I realised no one actually explains to people how everything works,” says Pollandt pointing to strict regulations and regular veterinary checkups to keep the horses fit.

Hurt by Covid lockdowns and travel curbs since 2020, business has picked up again swiftly this year.

But activists say the animals suffer in the big city especially in scorching temperatures.

“This work is clearly linked to animal suffering. The horses are sometimes in the sun at 34.5C and working.”

Buckets of water, rest in the shade and caring coachmen but no summer break for the famous cabs of Vienna, despite the heat wave and the pressure of animal defenders. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

“They are exposed to noise, exhaust fumes, traffic and of course stress,” says David Fenzl of the Association against Animal Factories.

In June, city officials considered the demands to enforce stricter regulations, but in the end decided to delay lowering the temperatures under which horses are not allowed to work, pending a study to be carried out next year.

So for now, fiakers can ride on — unless temperatures exceed 35C, as predicted later this week.

Scientists say heat waves are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.

Britain and France went on unprecedented heatwave alerts this week as southwest Europe wilted and ferocious wildfires devoured more forests.

