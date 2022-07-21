For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Nord Stream One starts up gas deliveries again, calls by EU for countries to ration gas, hot weather continues and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 21 July 2022 08:33 CEST
You can cheer on Austria's women's team at the Rathaus tonight. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Bregenz Festival starts, police investigate deaths and why are the ÖVP party leaders awkward?
Published: 20 July 2022 09:40 CEST
