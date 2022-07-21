Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TOURISM

In Austria, Vienna’s horse-drawn carriages feel the heat

As much of Europe stifles under record high temperatures, Vienna's "fiaker" horse carriage drivers fear for their future with animal rights activists turning up the heat.

Published: 21 July 2022 15:34 CEST
In Austria, Vienna's horse-drawn carriages feel the heat
A coachman of horse driven carriages (Fiakers) passes by Hofburg palace in Vienna, Austria, on July 13, 2022.(Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

At the stables of one of the Austrian capital’s leading fiaker businesses, driver Marco Pollandt explains how the animals are coping with increasingly hot weather and how much time off they enjoy.

Rights activists want horses to stop work as soon as temperatures hit 30C (86F) and not 35C as under current rules — a demand that fiaker or carriage drivers say will destroy their centuries-old profession.

“We can all live with the 35C but going down more is actually not good for the horses, and we also have to discuss the economic results of this,” Pollandt tells AFP.

The 28-year-old Viennese says horses trained to pull carriages need the exercise, while their caretakers need the income.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Will Austria ban horse-drawn carriages?

On hot days, fiaker drivers ensure the horses drink enough, while the places where they wait for customers are shady in the afternoon.

“The climate is changing and it’s getting more and more hot,” Pollandt says.

“And of course it makes a difference if we have seven days a year that we are not allowed to ride or if we have 30 days a year we are not allowed to ride.”

High demand

Pollandt — who used to work in gastronomy and started to offer dining in a fiaker five years ago — has been running a website to inform people about the horses and the carriage driving profession. He also runs stable tours offering a glimpse behind the scenes. 

A coachman of horse driven carriages (Fiakers) prepares his horse at the stables of a leading fiaker business prior leaving stables for daily tourist tours in Vienna, Austria, on July 13, 2022.(Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Three hundred horses still pull carriages through Vienna, past the town hall and other tourist sites, generating thousands of jobs, he notes.

“I realised no one actually explains to people how everything works,” says Pollandt pointing to strict regulations and regular veterinary checkups to keep the horses fit.

READ ALSO: One day in Vienna: How to spend 24 hours in the Austrian capital

Hurt by Covid lockdowns and travel curbs since 2020, business has picked up again swiftly this year.

But activists say the animals suffer in the big city especially in scorching temperatures.

“This work is clearly linked to animal suffering. The horses are sometimes in the sun at 34.5C and working.”

Buckets of water, rest in the shade and caring coachmen but no summer break for the famous cabs of Vienna, despite the heat wave and the pressure of animal defenders. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

“They are exposed to noise, exhaust fumes, traffic and of course stress,” says David Fenzl of the Association against Animal Factories.

In June, city officials considered the demands to enforce stricter regulations, but in the end decided to delay lowering the temperatures under which horses are not allowed to work, pending a study to be carried out next year.

READ ALSO: Austria bans ‘senseless’ killing of chicks with new animal welfare rules

So for now, fiakers can ride on — unless temperatures exceed 35C, as predicted later this week.

Scientists say heat waves are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.

Britain and France went on unprecedented heatwave alerts this week as southwest Europe wilted and ferocious wildfires devoured more forests.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Vienna’s free ‘cooling centre’ lets you avoid Austria’s stifling heat

Vienna's Red Cross has set up a 'cooling centre' with airconditioning and rest areas for when the heat is too high - and other locations to help you keep cool.

Published: 20 July 2022 16:29 CEST
Vienna’s free ‘cooling centre’ lets you avoid Austria's stifling heat

As temperatures near 40C in Vienna, people might be looking for areas where they can cool off, especially since not many apartments and houses in Austria are prepared to handle such scorching temperatures.

Vienna’s Red Cross has set up a free “cooling centre” where people can enjoy a quiet climate-conditioned room to recover from the heat stress.

The centre is located inside the Shopping City Nord, in Vienna’s 21st district, and it’s open when heat days are expected. You can check the dates on their website, which is updated weekly.

READ ALSO: Heatwave in Austria: How hot is it getting this week and where?

Besides the cool air, people can find tables to sit and work, beach chairs to relax, and a water supply. In addition, the Red Cross has partnered with brands to offer a few “gifts” like a straw hat and a pamphlet with tips for hot days.

The establishment is free and everyone is welcome, particularly those who suffer from the heat the most, like older people and people with chronicle diseases.

People can also bring their pets, as long as they don’t cause disturbances.

Pets are welcome in the cooling centre the Red Cross has set up in Vienna (Photo: Amanda Previdelli / The Local)

Tips for visiting the cooling centre

The Red Cross recommends that people suffering from extreme heat plan to stay at least two to three hours resting there – but adds that any other period of time is possible during opening hours (from 12 pm to 5 pm).

They recommend you take something to pass the time with, like a book, crossword or mobile phone – there are a few drawing books and crayons for kids.
People can also bring food and drinks (as long as they don’t disturb other guests) and tap water is available.

Red Cross’s tips for staying cool despite the heat

The Red Cross also has a brochure with tips for the heat days.

They include recommendations such as “drink lots of water even if you are not thirsty”, ventilating your apartment, caring for other people (especially neighbours or family members that might be part of the risk group), avoiding being outdoors and freshening up your body with a cool (not cold) shower, for example.

READ ALSO: How to stay cool in Austria as the heatwave hits

The organisation also suggests people wear light and bright clothes, eat light and fresh meals, search for cool places to be and do not leave people or animals in parked cars.

The cooling centre offers tap water, beach chairs, tables, and even some drawing books – but the Red Cross recommends people bring their own entertainment (Photo: Amanda Previdelli / The Local)

Other places to cool off in Vienna

Vienna has many places where you can cool off and spend some of the hottest hours. For example, many of its historical buildings with thick walls and made of stone (like most churches) can be very cool during the day even without air conditioning.

A word of caution, though: the beautiful St. Stephens Cathedral is a big exception to this rule, as it is usually packed with people, gets loads of hot sunlight, and its doors are always open, bringing hot air in.

READ ALSO: Heatwave: Nine of the coolest places in Austria

You can also visit some of the city’s museums or cafes for some extra dose of culture and cake while the sun is blazing outside.

If things are too hot to handle, there is always the polar area in the Schönbrunn Zoo, where you can spend some quality time in (not quite) subzero temperatures with the penguins.

READ ALSO: Austrian heatwave: Six tips to get a better night’s sleep

SHOW COMMENTS