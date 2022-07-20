Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Bregenz Festival is officially starting

The 76th Begrenz Festival has officially opened after a two-year Covid break, ORF reported.

Around 1,800 guests are expected at the opening in the Festspielhaus, where the Wiener Symphoniker will play under the direction of conductor Enrique Mazola.

From July 20th to August 21st, guests can watch several concerts, music, poetry presentation, theatre and art expositions. You can see the complete programme here.

Nehammer not invited to ÖVP Tyrol’s campaign event

Well, this is awkward. Chancellor and ÖVP party leader Karl Nehammer will not be part of the election campaign of the Tyrolean branch of the party for the state election on September 25th, Der Standard reported.

“No appointments have been agreed”, top candidate Anton Mattle said when asked about Nehammer’s presence in campaign events.

Nehammer recently caused a stir during a Tyrolean state party congress when he said that if the inflation continues to rise, “there will only be two possibilities for you afterwards: alcohol or psychotropic drugs. And, I say, alcohol is basically ok”.

Nehammer in Tirol zu Inflation: "Wenn wir jetzt so weitermachen, gibt es für euch nur zwei Entscheidungen nachher: Alkohol oder Psychopharmaka. Und ich sag Alkohol ist grundsätzlich ok, aber…" pic.twitter.com/PDQ9soOCyB — Mathias Morscher (@mathiasmoe) July 9, 2022

Police investigating two possible murder cases

A 13-year-old girl was discovered dead in a Viennese wood area in the Döbling district, Die Presse reported. The authorities say there were no signs to suggest “external fault” but that the circumstances of her death have not yet been clarified.

The girl has been reported missing by her parents since Monday. A passerby found her body in the woods, the report added. The Vienna State Criminal Police Office is now investigating in cooperation with the public prosecutor’s office.

In south Styria, a 41-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment, ORF said. At first, there was no evidence of violent death, but an autopsy confirmed the possibility that she might have been murdered, the police said.

Her 24-year-old son, who has not been seen for days, is being searched for as “a possible connection with the crime cannot be ruled out”.

Covid-19 numbers

Austria’s Health Ministry recorded 11,758 new coronavirus cases yesterday after 133,330 PCR tests. There were 1,399 people hospitalised with Covid-19 (98 more than the day before) and 90 in intensive care units (14 more than the previous day).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,958 people have died from Covid-19. Austria has just about 61 percent of its population with a valid immunisation against the disease, meaning a government-approved combination of vaccines and/or recovery status.

Weather forecast for Wednesday

Today will be the peak of sunny and hot weather in Austria, the country’s meteorologic Institut ZAMG says. Afternoon temperatures will be between 30C to 37C. In Vienna, temperatures should be around 36C during the afternoon.

In the west, there is a risk of thunderstorms, especially in the west.

There are just a few clouds over Austria at night and almost none in the east. The low temperatures will be between 14C and 22C.

There is an extreme weather warning for heat in the entire country and a thunderstorm warning for the west.

