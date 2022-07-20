For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Bregenz Festival starts, police investigate deaths and why are the ÖVP party leaders awkward?
Published: 20 July 2022 09:40 CEST
The Bregenz Festival is back in Vorarlberg after a two-year pandemic break (© Bregenzer Festspiele / Anja Köhler)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Emergency plans for gas shortages, heatwave reaches Austria, ORF streaming will no longer be free and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 19 July 2022 09:50 CEST
