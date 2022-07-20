Read news from:
REVEALED: Where in Europe have house prices and rent costs increased the most?

Is it time to buy a property in Italy, Cyprus or Greece? House prices have shot up across Europe in recent years but there are major differences between certain countries.

Published: 20 July 2022 10:24 CEST
Italy is one of the few countries where property prices have decreased compared to 2010. (Photo by Nils Schirmer on Unsplash)

House prices have risen by an eye-watering 45 percent, and rents by 17 percent, across the EU since 2010, the latest figures released by the EU statistical office Eurostat reveal.

However, there are major differences among countries. In Austria, house prices have more than doubled and rents have increased by 45 percent. In other countries, they have stalled or declined over the same period.

Greece is a notable example, with prices plummeting by 23 percent and rents by 25 percent between 2010 and 2021. In Italy, house prices have been falling over the past ten years and rents have registered only a modest increase, while Spain has recorded very small rises in both rents and house prices.

Here is the situation in the countries covered by The Local, according to Eurostat.

Finding a new home abroad?

Between 2010 and the first quarter of 2022, house prices have more than doubled in Austria (+114 percent) and have grown even more in Estonia, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Latvia and Lithuania.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What you need to know about buying property in Germany

In Germany, house prices shot up by a hefty 94 percent, in Sweden by 92 percent and in Norway by 91 percent.

Denmark (59 percent) and France (29 percent) also recorded double-digit growth.

Spain was the country with the smallest rise, 3 percent, among those countries covered by The Local.

Over the same period, prices have declined in Italy (-10 percent), Cyprus (-8 percent) and Greece (-23 percent).

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: The hidden costs of buying a home in Italy

According to Italian real estate agency Tecnocasa, house prices in the country are now 29 percent lower than in 2010, even though a slow upward trend started in 2017. Only Milan bucks the trend, with an 8.5 percent increase between 2010 and 2021.

The reasons behind these data, according to Fabiana Migliola, director of Tecnocasa’s research unit, are dwindling salaries and low capital availability, with most buyers being able to afford properties of up to €250,000.

“Of course, a modest growth of real estate and lower prices compared to many other countries inside and outside of Europe make our country attractive to investors,” Migliola said. “This is a phenomenon we have recorded above all in the holiday home market, as 2021 signalled an increase in the number of holiday homes purchased by foreign buyers, especially from the US, France and Eastern Europe.”

2022 could be a year of adjustment, she continued, but rising interest rates could have an impact on buyers who finance their home purchases with a mortgage.

Looking at prices, the agency forecasts a recovery with a rise between 2 and 4 percent, with high demand currently from Italians.

Scaffolding on a high-rise apartment block

Austria has seen the highest average rent increase over the last 12 years. (Photo: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

Where is it cheaper to rent?

Rents have not risen quite as much as house prices, but they have risen steadily since 2010.

Between 2010 and 2022, rent increased by 17 percent on average across the EU. The highest growth among the countries covered by The Local was in Austria, with a whopping 45 percent rise. Denmark (21 percent), Sweden (21 percent), Germany (17 percent) and Switzerland (10 percent) also experienced a double-digit rise.

READ ALSO: Property: How to find a rental flat when you arrive in Austria

Increases were more modest in Italy (7 percent), Spain (5 percent) and France (8 percent).

The highest growth was in Estonia (177 percent), Lithuania (127 percent) and Ireland (77 percent).

On the other hand, in Greece, rents decreased by a quarter over the period, and Cyprus recorded a -1 percent.

The problem of affordability

While average increase rates only give a partial picture of the real estate market, an additional indicator cited by Eurostat is the housing cost overburden rate, the percentage of people spending 40 percent or more of their disposable income on housing.

READ ALSO: 5 of the most affordable places to buy property in France

Despite its plummeting house prices and rents, Greece had the highest rate in 2020, with one in three people (33.3 percent) spending 40 percent or more of their income on housing.

Other European countries with a high-cost overburden rate are Denmark (14 percent) and Switzerland (14 percent).

Just below the 10 percent line stand Norway and Germany (9 percent), Spain (8 percent), Sweden (8 percent) and Italy (7 percent).

Despite the significant rise, Austria has a relatively low-cost overburden rate, at 6 percent.

How has Brexit impacted British buyers?

For British citizens, Brexit may have added difficulties to the purchase of properties in EU locations. Countries such as Austria have specific restrictions for non-EU citizens and where there are no restrictions, higher taxes and new immigration rules may result in fewer British buyers entering the market.

In Spain, it was reported this week that purchases by British residents, which used to make up almost a quarter of all transactions (24 percent), now only account for 12 percent.

However, a recent survey among 900 British buyers found that only 4 percent had given up plans to purchase a property abroad due to the difficulties caused by Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic. Some 11 percent went ahead as planned last year and 85 percent are still planning to buy.

Useful links:

This article is published in cooperation with Europe Street News, a news outlet about citizens’ rights in the EU and the UK.

PROPERTY

EXPLAINED: Why Austria’s rising property prices are causing alarm

As property prices in Austria soar and people take on more debt to buy homes, the country's national bank has raised the alarm.

Published: 16 June 2022 13:10 CEST
EXPLAINED: Why Austria's rising property prices are causing alarm

Over recent years, residential property prices in Austria have soared,

But there are increasing signs that prices are growing at an unsustainable rate and that’s causing concern for Austria’s National Bank (ÖNB), according to the lender’s latest Financial Stability Report.

In the first three months of 2022, prices were up by 12.3 percent compared to the same period in 2021, and the trend continues upward both in Vienna and the rest of the country. At the same time, low-interest rates drive up loan volume and encourage investment opportunities in the market.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Austria’s new finance measures could benefit you

The lingering question, especially since the 2008 financial crisis, is whether or not Austria is creating a housing bubble – and will it burst?

“The systemic risks emanating from these dynamics in the residential real estate market have increased steadily over the past few years and now need to be addressed through supervisory action,” ÖNB Vice Governor Gottfried Haber explained.

What are the risks?

Real estate prices have risen much faster than household incomes for around ten years. Nonetheless, more and more people are taking out mortgages, particularly over the past year.

Austria’s National Bank also mentioned that a large sum of mortgage loans was offered with conditions that leave little room for manoeuvre in case of unforeseen adverse developments, such as increasing cost of living or unemployment or interest rate increases.

READ ALSO: How has the coronavirus pandemic impacted Vienna’s property market?

According to the bank, half of the new recent loans in the country were granted with down payments of less than 20 percent – which they assess as a risk. Another risk factor is the high share of variable rate loans – meaning loans with fees that depend on changeable interest rates. If rates go up in Austria (for example, to counter rising inflation), it could leave borrowers vulnerable.

How much in trouble are we in then?

Several factors mitigate risks in Austria and make the situation less comparable to the housing bubble in the United States in the early 2000s.

The main thing is that Austria has a well-developed rental market with a high share of nonprofit providers. This means that many people, especially low and average income, are renters in the country.

Additionally, the high share of nonprofit providers (such as the state, in the case of a Gemeindebaum, or cooperatives, in a Genossenschaft) helps keep rental prices from soaring, maintaining people in rental properties for longer.

READ ALSO: Reader question: How does Vienna’s rent control system work?

“Moreover, Austrian borrowers tend to have high incomes and wealth by international standards”, adds the ÖBN report, stating another significant difference between the US housing bubble crisis and the current situation in the alpine country.

Finally, Austrian banks are better capitalised, with high sums of provisions against bad loans to cushion possible default losses. This basically means that Austria’s banks have enough cash and have saved up money to prevent significant impacts in case of people not paying back their loans.

Still, ÖNB says that, especially in times of crisis, the country’s real estate market poses systemic risks that can jeopardise Austria’s financial stability and should be addressed.

How will Austria address its problem?

The Austrian government is expected to unveil new mortgage rules next month, Der Standard reported.

Among the expected changes, borrowers will need to pay 20 percent of the loan amount from their own funds. In addition, the loan instalment must not exceed 40 percent of the net household income, and the loan term is to be limited to a maximum of 35 years.

READ ALSO: Property in Austria: Real estate in high demand in Tyrol

Austria’s Financial Market Stability Board (FMSB) issued a recommendation for the implementation of such measures, calling them “borrower-based instruments”.

The goal is to prevent potential losses in the banking sector and protect the economy, but also protect borrowers from taking on excessive debt.

SHOW COMMENTS