Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Austrian cities are preparing emergency plans for energy shortages

Municipal authorities are working on a plan to save energy throughout autumn and winter in case supply is scarce, Der Standard reported. There will likely be prioritisation of buildings: indoor pools, for example, could have restricted heating in case of supply shortages.

The same would apply to any municipal “non-systemically important” areas. The education sector is particularly delicate, with some cities already considering a system where only parts of the schools would be heated – and students would gather in these specific rooms for classes.

However, a homeschooling scheme, such as the one that happened during corona lockdowns, is not planned, the city association Städtebund says.

Heatwave reaches Austria with temperatures up to 38C

On Tuesday, the heatwave that has been affecting the southwest of Europe reaches Austria and temperatures are set to climb to 38C in the coming days.

ZAMG has a yellow extreme weather warning for heat in the country on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the alert for extreme heat is raised to orange in the east and southwest of Austria and the extreme west. Including Linz, St. Pölten, Vienna, Eisenstadt, Graz, and Klagenfurt.

Austria’s Health Agency has a list of simple measures that help during high temperatures: drink enough water, change your schedule to avoid being out during the worst of the heat, shade your home or office from direct sunlight, take advantage of milder night temperatures (ventilate the rooms at night or early morning and then close windows and blinds during the day), wear appropriate clothing, use fans and take cool to lukewarm showers.

Austria starts rescue operation for fishes

The water level at some of Austria’s lakes is so low that a rescue operation to save the fish has been in place, ORF reported.

In Burgenland, the Zcksee has only a few centimetres of water left, and fishers in the region have brought their nets to rescue the animals from the muddy waters.

In Vorarlberg, the intense heat decreases the amount of oxygen in the water and experts are worried it will suffocate the fishes, according to a separate ORF report. Water temperatures in rivers and lakes are up to 25C. From 26C, sensitive fish die, including trouts and other large species.

Streaming ORF will no longer be free

The legal loophole that allows people to watch ORF programming online without paying the GIS fee if they don’t own a TV or radio needs to be closed by 2023 at the latest, according to a decision by Austria’s Constitutional Court.

The court stated that exempting those who access the content only online from payment “distributes the financing burden significantly unevenly”.

By the end of the year, Austria’s Parliament will have to decide on new rules not to exempt those who access ORF online from payment.

This could mean that everyone in Austria will have to pay the infamous fee. Or perhaps everyone with either/or a TV capable of receiving broadcast, a radio, or Internet access will have to pay for it.

Covid-19 numbers

Austria’s Health Ministry on Monday recorded 8,449 new coronavirus cases after 62,354 PCR tests. There were 1,301 people in hospitals with Covid-19 (143 more than the day before) and 76 in intensive care units.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,934 people have died from Covid-19 in Austria. Only about 61 percent of the population has a valid immunologic protection (a valid combination of vaccines and/or recovered status).

Weather forecast for this Tuesday



Under the influence of high pressure, the sun shines widespread in mostly cloudless skies in Austria this Tuesday, according to Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG.

Especially south of the main Alpine ridge, spring clouds form between the Silvretta and Upper Carinthia during the afternoon, with a low probability of rain. Afternoon temperatures will be between 28C to 37C, with the highest values in the west.

At night, the sky is starry in most regions of the eastern half of Austria. In the west, thin clouds pass through after midnight. Low temperatures will be between 10C to 22C.

