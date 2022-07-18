Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austria’s Lake Neusiedl faces its lowest level since 2003

Lake Neusiedl (Neusiedler See) will soon reach its lowest water level in almost 20 years, Der Standard reported citing the chief meteorologist of the Austrian Severe Weather Center, Manfred Spatzierer.

The reasons are the high temperatures and severe drought that will worsen in the next few days, the report said. Lake Neusiedl is mainly fed by rainwater, and it takes a long time to recover water levels after drought. For example, in 2003, when water levels were 115.05 meters above the Adriatic Sea, it took three years to recover.

Austrian and Hungarian authorities are working to supply water to the lake, which is very important to both countries as a tourist destination and a food production region.

Austrian government looking into energy price cap

The Austrian government coalition is looking into proposals for a price cap on electricity bills, according to Die Presse.

The Institute of Economic Research (WIFO) submitted the main proposal being evaluated, which defends that the state should subsidise part of the cost of electricity consumption for households. This way, help would reach people, but the motivation to save electricity would still be maintained.

The government is currently evaluating this proposal.

High demand for ‘hitzefrei’ app in Austria

In Austria, construction workers can stop working at a construction site when the heat reaches 32.5C. However, it has been very difficult to prove such conditions to employers, ORF reports.

A new app highly searched will change that. With the Bauarbeiter-Hitze app, the phone makes a loud noise when temperatures reach 32.5C, making it easier to report to the construction site supervisor.

From November 1st, the heat app will switch to the “cold app”, as employees can stop working at construction sites once temperatures drop below minus 10C.

Austria reaches Euro quarterfinals

Austria will face Germany after eliminating Norway 1-0 on Friday at the Women’s European Championship. The women’s team is playing their second Euro after reaching the semifinals in 2017, and hopes are high that the group will go far this season.

Austria lost its opening game against host England but won 2-0 against Northern Ireland.

The game against Germany, which started with a 4-0 win against Denmark and went on to win 2-0 against Spain and 3-0 against Finland, is scheduled for this Thursday, July 21st.

Covid case numbers

Austria’s Health Ministry on Sunday, July 17th, recorded 10,345 new coronavirus cases after 88,473 PCR tests. There were 1,158 people in hospitals with Covid-19 (13 more than the day before) and 77 in intensive care units.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,931 people have died from Covid-19 in Austria. Only 61 percent of the population has valid immunity protection, meaning an approved combination between vaccinations and/or recovery from the disease.

Weather forecast for this Monday

Monday will be sunny and hot throughout Austria, with very few clouds appearing during the afternoon. The high temperatures will reach between 25C and 33C. The night will also be mainly cloudless, with weak winds blowing. Temperatures will drop to between 12C and 19C, according to Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG.