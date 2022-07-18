For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Drought affects Lake Neusiedl, discussions on electricity price cap, today's weather forecast and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 18 July 2022 09:33 CEST
A boat floats in a driving channel in the reed belt in Rust at Lake Neusiedl in the Bay of Rust, Burgenland on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Alex HALADA / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Innsbruck declares housing emergency, charges filed in 'Leonie-case', today's weather forecast and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 15 July 2022 09:49 CEST
