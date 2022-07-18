Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Drought affects Lake Neusiedl, discussions on electricity price cap, today's weather forecast and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 18 July 2022 09:33 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
A boat floats in a driving channel in the reed belt in Rust at Lake Neusiedl in the Bay of Rust, Burgenland on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Alex HALADA / AFP)

Austria’s Lake Neusiedl faces its lowest level since 2003

Lake Neusiedl (Neusiedler See) will soon reach its lowest water level in almost 20 years, Der Standard reported citing the chief meteorologist of the Austrian Severe Weather Center, Manfred Spatzierer.

The reasons are the high temperatures and severe drought that will worsen in the next few days, the report said. Lake Neusiedl is mainly fed by rainwater, and it takes a long time to recover water levels after drought. For example, in 2003, when water levels were 115.05 meters above the Adriatic Sea, it took three years to recover.

Austrian and Hungarian authorities are working to supply water to the lake, which is very important to both countries as a tourist destination and a food production region.

READ ALSO: Austria and Hungary fight nature to stop lake vanishing

Austrian government looking into energy price cap

The Austrian government coalition is looking into proposals for a price cap on electricity bills, according to Die Presse.

The Institute of Economic Research (WIFO) submitted the main proposal being evaluated, which defends that the state should subsidise part of the cost of electricity consumption for households. This way, help would reach people, but the motivation to save electricity would still be maintained.

The government is currently evaluating this proposal.

READ ALSO: ‘Be mindful of energy and food waste’: How to beat inflation in Austria

High demand for ‘hitzefrei’ app in Austria

In Austria, construction workers can stop working at a construction site when the heat reaches 32.5C. However, it has been very difficult to prove such conditions to employers, ORF reports.

A new app highly searched will change that. With the Bauarbeiter-Hitze app, the phone makes a loud noise when temperatures reach 32.5C, making it easier to report to the construction site supervisor.

From November 1st, the heat app will switch to the “cold app”, as employees can stop working at construction sites once temperatures drop below minus 10C.

READ ALSO: ‘Hitzefrei’: When is it too hot to work in Austria?

Austria reaches Euro quarterfinals

Austria will face Germany after eliminating Norway 1-0 on Friday at the Women’s European Championship. The women’s team is playing their second Euro after reaching the semifinals in 2017, and hopes are high that the group will go far this season.

Austria lost its opening game against host England but won 2-0 against Northern Ireland.

The game against Germany, which started with a 4-0 win against Denmark and went on to win 2-0 against Spain and 3-0 against Finland, is scheduled for this Thursday, July 21st.

READ ALSO: Today in: Austria’s national team narrowly defeated by England at the Euro opener

Covid case numbers

Austria’s Health Ministry on Sunday, July 17th, recorded 10,345 new coronavirus cases after 88,473 PCR tests. There were 1,158 people in hospitals with Covid-19 (13 more than the day before) and 77 in intensive care units.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,931 people have died from Covid-19 in Austria. Only 61 percent of the population has valid immunity protection, meaning an approved combination between vaccinations and/or recovery from the disease.

READ ALSO: Travel: What Covid rules are in place when visiting Austria this summer?

Weather forecast for this Monday

Monday will be sunny and hot throughout Austria, with very few clouds appearing during the afternoon. The high temperatures will reach between 25C and 33C. The night will also be mainly cloudless, with weak winds blowing. Temperatures will drop to between 12C and 19C, according to Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Innsbruck declares housing emergency, charges filed in 'Leonie-case', today's weather forecast and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 15 July 2022 09:49 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Innsbruck declares ‘housing emergency’

Innsbruck’s municipal council decided on Thursday that there was a “housing emergency” in the city, broadcaster ORF reported.

The city’s authorities say that there is a “dramatic situation” in its housing market, with speculation driving prices up and pushing residents away.

The emergency declaration is a first step to allowing city authorities to take action, including enforcing expropriations and exercising pre-emption rights (a right of first refusal) to purchase building land. The next step is a corresponding ordinance from the Tyrol state government.

The city has mentioned, without giving details, that around 80 properties could be eligible for intervention if measures are approved.

These would be plots dedicated to building which are larger than 2,000 square metres or residencies that are left vacant for most of the year.

READ ALSO: Why are property prices in Austria’s Tyrol region so high?

Pamela Rendi-Wagner wants to ‘choose coalition partner’ in the next elections

SPÖ leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner said she is pleased that her party is currently leading voter intention polls, Der Standard reported.

The opposition leader said she wants to gain momentum to be able to form a government when Austria has its next elections, scheduled for 2024.

“And then we can choose a coalition partner”, she added.

Rendi-Wagner said she would not rule out cooperation with the centre-right ÖVP, which is currently the governing party in Austria, led by chancellor Karl Nehammer.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How do Austrians elect their chancellor?

Alexander Van der Bellen wants to avoid TV debates

Austria’s president Alexander Van der Bellen is looking for donors for his reelection campaign and wants to avoid TV confrontations, Der Standard says.

The candidate’s campaign spokesman said that he does not plan to go on televised debates. “There is no need for dozens of TV duels at the moment.

What Alexander Van der Bellen stands for is known after six years in office”, campaign spokesperson Stephan Götz-Bruha said.

Austria is set to vote for its president this October, as reported.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How does Austria’s presidential election work?

Fall-Leonie: charges filed in case of death of a 13-year-old girl in Vienna

The public prosecutor’s office in Vienna has charged three suspects with rape and “serious sexual abuse” of a minor, Die Presse reported.

The case shocked Austria when the young girl was found dead in the 22nd district of Vienna. The investigation concluded that she had med with a 16-year-old boy and was given ecstasy.

She was then led to the apartment of one of his friends, where the other suspects were also present and given more drugs.

The police say she was then raped and suffocated after overdosing. The men got nervous and tried to wake her, but as she no longer showed signs of life, they wrapped her up in a carpet and placed her by a tree.

Dog draws attention to a car accident in Salzburg

During the early hours of Friday, a 29-year-old man drove his car alone with his dog and got into an accident near Gollehenalm, in Salzburg. The vehicle rolled over and fell downhill before coming to a standstill on a flat surface, according to the Salzburg police department.

The man’s dog was able to free itself from the vehicle and ran back and forth on the road, drawing the attention of a driver who stopped to check and found the severely damaged vehicle.

The man was rescued and is currently at the hospital injured – the police said his injuries were of an “undetermined degree”.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about owning a pet in Austria

Covid-19 numbers in Austria

Austria on Thursday reported 12,512 new coronavirus infections after 142,572 PCR tests. There were 1,095 people hospitalised with Covid-19 (ten more than the previous day) and 71 in intensive care units (five more than the day before).

The number of people who died from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic increased by seven, to 18,916. Only 61.1 percent of the population has the required vaccination or recovery protection.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Will Austria drop quarantine and isolation for positive Covid-19 cases?

Forecast for Friday

A cold front runs across the Alps this Friday, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG says. This brings some heavy rain showers and even thunderstorms during the day. However, in the rest of the country, it’s mostly a sunny and dry day. Daily maximum temperatures reach 23C to 30C.

During the night, it’s mostly dry throughout Austria. The minimum temperatures go down to between 9C and 17C.

SHOW COMMENTS