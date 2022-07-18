Read news from:
CLIMATE CRISIS

How 2022 compares to Europe’s hottest summers

In just over two decades, Europe has experienced its five hottest summers since 1500. As temperatures rise above 40C across Europe this week here's a look at the history of recent heatwaves that have hit the continent.

Published: 18 July 2022 13:33 CEST
Tactical firefighters in yellow suits, and supporting firefighters, set fires to burn a plot of land as they attempt to prevent the wild fire from spreading due to wind change, as they fight a forest fire near Louchats in Gironde, southwestern France on July 17, 2022. - France was on high alert on July 18, 2022, as the peak of a punishing heatwave gripped the country, while wildfires raging in parts of southwest Europe showed no sign of abating. (Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ / AFP)

Europe’s increasingly frequent heatwaves are back under the spotlight over devastating wildfires and with sweltering temperatures forecast to hit record highs in Britain and France this week.

On Monday July 18th the European Commission warned that more than half of the EU territory was a risk of suffering a drought due to the lack of recent rainfall and the scorching temperatures.

2022: Double trouble

A heatwave engulfing western Europe, the second in a month, sparks huge wildfires and threatens to smash records in Britain and France.

Fires in France, Greece, Portugal and Spain force thousands of residents and tourists to flee and kill several people, including a Spanish shepherd and a firefighter.

Firefighters stand on a road as heavy smoke is seen in the background during forest fires near the city of Origne, south-western France, on July 17, 2022. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)

Britain braces for an all-time high of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) or more. Brittany in France could also register similar temperatures in what would be a regional record.

The weather warnings come hot on the heels of a scorching spell in June, where parts of Europe, from Spain to Germany, sizzled at unseasonal highs of between 40C to 43C.

2021: Hottest ever

Last year is Europe’s hottest summer on record, according to the European climate change monitoring service Copernicus.

Between late July and early August 2021, Greece endures what Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis calls the country’s worst heatwave in over 30 years, with temperatures hitting 45C in some regions. In Spain, temperatures reach 47C in parts of the south, according to national weather agency AEMET.

A helicopter drops water as fires rage in Navalmoral de la Sierra near Avila at center of Spain on August 16, 2021. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)

The heat and drought spark large wildfires along the Mediterranean, from Turkey and Greece to Italy and Spain.

2019: Northern Europe swelters

The summer of 2019 brings two heatwaves, which leave around 2,500 people dead, according to the Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters of Belgium’s Louvain University.

In France, temperatures hit a record 46C on June 28 in the southern town of Verargues. Thousands of schools are closed.

A picture taken on July 25, 2019 shows a board displayed in an office building and reading 41 Celsius in Stuttgart, as a new record high temperature was recorded in Germany, amid a Europe wide heatwave, breaking the previous hottest figure reached the previous day. (Photo by Marijan Murat / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT

On July 24 and 25, northern Europe fries in record heat. Temperatures of 42.6C are recorded at Lingen in northwestern Germany, 41.8C in Begijnendijk in northern Belgium and 38.7C in the eastern English city of Cambridge.

2018: Drought drains the Danube

The second half of July and beginning of August 2018 sees very high temperatures across much of Europe and rivers running dry due to drought.

The Danube falls to its lowest level in 100 years in some areas, notably exposing World War II tanks in Serbia that were submerged since the conflict.

Portugal and Spain suffer hugely destructive forest fires.

2017: Months of mugginess

Much of Europe, but especially the south, sweats from late June to well into August.

Spain set a record of 47.3C on July 13 in the southern town of Montoro.

Persistent drought sparks forest fires in Portugal.

2015: Back-to-back heatwaves

It’s heatwave after heatwave throughout the summer of 2015 which leaves an estimated 1,700 people dead in France.

In Britain, roads melt and trains are delayed in the hottest July on record, with temperatures reaching 36.7C at Heathrow airport.

2007: Greek forests ablaze

Central and southern Europe are parched by drought throughout June and July, provoking a spate of forest fires in Italy, North Macedonia and Serbia.

Locals use branches to estinguish a fire in Kato Kotyli village in central Peloponnese 30 August 2007. The fires that wrought a trail of destruction across Greece for a week were mostly under control as people counted the cost of a disaster that has claimed 63 lives. (Photo by Yiannis Dimitras / AFP)

In Hungary, 500 people die as a result of the heat.

2003: 70,000 dead

Britain, France, Italy, Spain and Portugal all experience exceptional heat in the first half of August, with Portugal suffering a record 47.3C at Amareleja in the south.

An EU study of 16 nations puts the number of excess deaths across the bloc during the heatwave as high as 70,000, with France and Italy each seeing between 15,000 and 20,000 fatalities, according to various reports since.

The 2003 heatwave in France caused the deaths of many elderly people and led to a change in the government’s approach to dealing with heatwaves. PHOTO JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK (Photo by Jean-Philippe KSIAZEK / AFP)

In France, most of the victims are elderly people in an episode that traumatises the country and leads to the implementation of new systems of protection during heatwaves.

WEATHER

Heatwave in Austria: How hot is it getting this week and where?

A heatwave is coming to Central Europe this week, with temperatures soaring close to 40C in Austria. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 18 July 2022 13:51 CEST
Austria is set for possibly record-breaking high temperatures in the coming days as a heatwave reaches the country bringing thermometers closer to 40C, according to the Austrian meteorologic institute ZAMG.

On Tuesday, parts of Austria will see scorching temperatures, especially in the west, as Vorarlberg and Tyrol have a maximum of 36C.

In the rest of the country, maximum temperatures will be from 31C, in the south and centre, to 33C (in Vienna and Burgenland) and 34C in Salzburg.

Additionally, the day will be very sunny, with few clouds or winds to ease the heat.

READ ALSO: Heatwave in Austria: What to do as temperatures hit 40C

On Wednesday, the west of Austria could see some rain and thunderstorms, though temperatures remain high there, with the maximum at 33C and minimum at 19C in Vorarlberg and 17C in Tyrol.

In most of Austria, maximum temperatures are set to 36C to 38C, according to the meteorologic institute. In Vienna, the city could see thermometers marking 38C, with minimum temperatures at around 19C. The east of Austria will be mostly sunny during the day.

The rain and thunderstorms reach the centre of Austria, but maximum temperatures are still between 29C and 36C.

Clouds and a bit of wind provide some relief from the heat, and it should be cooler in the west. In Vienna, cloudy weather and temperatures from 21C to 34C are expected.

On Friday, sunny and dry weather in most of Austria, with the day warming up to 28C to 35C. In Vienna, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 21C, while the maximum should be around 35C.

Weather warnings in Austria

ZAMG has a yellow extreme weather warning for heat in the country on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the alert for extreme heat is raised to orange in the east and southwest of Austria and the extreme west. Including Linz, St. Pölten, Vienna, Eisenstadt, Graz, and Klagenfurt.

By Thursday and Friday, the entire country has an extreme weather alert for heat, and the west should be more affected with ZAMG’s orange alert, including in St. Pölten, Vienna, Eisenstadt, Graz, and Klagenfurt.

A yellow warning requires caution in the current weather scenario, while the orange asks for attention as the conditions could lead to danger, disturbances in everyday life and damage.

What to do during a heatwave?

You can do several things to help you stay cool (or at least cooler) during a heatwave.

Austria’s Health Agency has a list of simple measures that help during high temperatures: drink enough water, change your schedule to avoid being out during the worst of the heat, shade your home or office from direct sunlight, take advantage of milder night temperatures (ventilate the rooms at night or early morning and then close windows and blinds during the day), wear appropriate clothing, use fans and take cool to lukewarm showers.

It’s better to eat lighter meals and more often. Eating fresh salads, for example, also means you won’t need to heat your stove, adding unnecessary heat to your home.

READ ALSO: How to keep your apartment cool in Austria this summer amid rising energy prices

Also, take extra care of the more vulnerable: that includes children, the elderly, pregnant women, and pets too. Never leave anyone in a parked car – temperatures rise quickly even if the vehicle is parked in the shade – and avoid driving during the heat unless your car has air conditioning.

If anyone in your home takes medication, check the instructions for the temperature they should be stored at and, if necessary, put them in the fridge.

Look after the more vulnerable people – check in with them, especially if they live alone.

As for pets, plan to go outside after peak heat hours and after checking how hot the concrete floors are on the streets.

Even if the sun has subsided, it could be that the street is still unbearably hot for your pet. At home, keep fresh water always available – you can give them ice cubes too.

Austria has a “heat” hotline people can call for personal advice on how to best protect themselves from the heat under the free hotline 050 555 555. If you or someone you know shows any signs of heat stroke or other health problems, call the country’s health number 1450.

