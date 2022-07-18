Heatwave in Austria: How hot is it getting this week and where?

Austria is set for possibly record-breaking high temperatures in the coming days as a heatwave reaches the country bringing thermometers closer to 40C, according to the Austrian meteorologic institute ZAMG.

On Tuesday, parts of Austria will see scorching temperatures, especially in the west, as Vorarlberg and Tyrol have a maximum of 36C.

In the rest of the country, maximum temperatures will be from 31C, in the south and centre, to 33C (in Vienna and Burgenland) and 34C in Salzburg.

Additionally, the day will be very sunny, with few clouds or winds to ease the heat.

On Wednesday, the west of Austria could see some rain and thunderstorms, though temperatures remain high there, with the maximum at 33C and minimum at 19C in Vorarlberg and 17C in Tyrol.

In most of Austria, maximum temperatures are set to 36C to 38C, according to the meteorologic institute. In Vienna, the city could see thermometers marking 38C, with minimum temperatures at around 19C. The east of Austria will be mostly sunny during the day.

The rain and thunderstorms reach the centre of Austria, but maximum temperatures are still between 29C and 36C.

Clouds and a bit of wind provide some relief from the heat, and it should be cooler in the west. In Vienna, cloudy weather and temperatures from 21C to 34C are expected.

On Friday, sunny and dry weather in most of Austria, with the day warming up to 28C to 35C. In Vienna, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 21C, while the maximum should be around 35C.

‼️ Nächste Woche wird's einfach nur brutal.

Die #Hitze wird in Teilen Europas historisch.🥵 pic.twitter.com/iTwd284715 — Daniel Schrott (@DanielSchrott) July 14, 2022

Weather warnings in Austria

ZAMG has a yellow extreme weather warning for heat in the country on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the alert for extreme heat is raised to orange in the east and southwest of Austria and the extreme west. Including Linz, St. Pölten, Vienna, Eisenstadt, Graz, and Klagenfurt.

By Thursday and Friday, the entire country has an extreme weather alert for heat, and the west should be more affected with ZAMG’s orange alert, including in St. Pölten, Vienna, Eisenstadt, Graz, and Klagenfurt.

A yellow warning requires caution in the current weather scenario, while the orange asks for attention as the conditions could lead to danger, disturbances in everyday life and damage.

What to do during a heatwave?

You can do several things to help you stay cool (or at least cooler) during a heatwave.

Austria’s Health Agency has a list of simple measures that help during high temperatures: drink enough water, change your schedule to avoid being out during the worst of the heat, shade your home or office from direct sunlight, take advantage of milder night temperatures (ventilate the rooms at night or early morning and then close windows and blinds during the day), wear appropriate clothing, use fans and take cool to lukewarm showers.

It’s better to eat lighter meals and more often. Eating fresh salads, for example, also means you won’t need to heat your stove, adding unnecessary heat to your home.

Also, take extra care of the more vulnerable: that includes children, the elderly, pregnant women, and pets too. Never leave anyone in a parked car – temperatures rise quickly even if the vehicle is parked in the shade – and avoid driving during the heat unless your car has air conditioning.

If anyone in your home takes medication, check the instructions for the temperature they should be stored at and, if necessary, put them in the fridge.

Look after the more vulnerable people – check in with them, especially if they live alone.

As for pets, plan to go outside after peak heat hours and after checking how hot the concrete floors are on the streets.

Even if the sun has subsided, it could be that the street is still unbearably hot for your pet. At home, keep fresh water always available – you can give them ice cubes too.

Austria has a “heat” hotline people can call for personal advice on how to best protect themselves from the heat under the free hotline 050 555 555. If you or someone you know shows any signs of heat stroke or other health problems, call the country’s health number 1450.