Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Innsbruck declares ‘housing emergency’

Innsbruck’s municipal council decided on Thursday that there was a “housing emergency” in the city, broadcaster ORF reported.

The city’s authorities say that there is a “dramatic situation” in its housing market, with speculation driving prices up and pushing residents away.

The emergency declaration is a first step to allowing city authorities to take action, including enforcing expropriations and exercising pre-emption rights (a right of first refusal) to purchase building land. The next step is a corresponding ordinance from the Tyrol state government.

The city has mentioned, without giving details, that around 80 properties could be eligible for intervention if measures are approved.

These would be plots dedicated to building which are larger than 2,000 square metres or residencies that are left vacant for most of the year.

Pamela Rendi-Wagner wants to ‘choose coalition partner’ in the next elections

SPÖ leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner said she is pleased that her party is currently leading voter intention polls, Der Standard reported.

The opposition leader said she wants to gain momentum to be able to form a government when Austria has its next elections, scheduled for 2024.

“And then we can choose a coalition partner”, she added.

Rendi-Wagner said she would not rule out cooperation with the centre-right ÖVP, which is currently the governing party in Austria, led by chancellor Karl Nehammer.

Alexander Van der Bellen wants to avoid TV debates

Austria’s president Alexander Van der Bellen is looking for donors for his reelection campaign and wants to avoid TV confrontations, Der Standard says.

The candidate’s campaign spokesman said that he does not plan to go on televised debates. “There is no need for dozens of TV duels at the moment.

What Alexander Van der Bellen stands for is known after six years in office”, campaign spokesperson Stephan Götz-Bruha said.

Austria is set to vote for its president this October, as reported.

Fall-Leonie: charges filed in case of death of a 13-year-old girl in Vienna

The public prosecutor’s office in Vienna has charged three suspects with rape and “serious sexual abuse” of a minor, Die Presse reported.

The case shocked Austria when the young girl was found dead in the 22nd district of Vienna. The investigation concluded that she had med with a 16-year-old boy and was given ecstasy.

She was then led to the apartment of one of his friends, where the other suspects were also present and given more drugs.

The police say she was then raped and suffocated after overdosing. The men got nervous and tried to wake her, but as she no longer showed signs of life, they wrapped her up in a carpet and placed her by a tree.

Dog draws attention to a car accident in Salzburg

During the early hours of Friday, a 29-year-old man drove his car alone with his dog and got into an accident near Gollehenalm, in Salzburg. The vehicle rolled over and fell downhill before coming to a standstill on a flat surface, according to the Salzburg police department.

The man’s dog was able to free itself from the vehicle and ran back and forth on the road, drawing the attention of a driver who stopped to check and found the severely damaged vehicle.

The man was rescued and is currently at the hospital injured – the police said his injuries were of an “undetermined degree”.

Covid-19 numbers in Austria

Austria on Thursday reported 12,512 new coronavirus infections after 142,572 PCR tests. There were 1,095 people hospitalised with Covid-19 (ten more than the previous day) and 71 in intensive care units (five more than the day before).

The number of people who died from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic increased by seven, to 18,916. Only 61.1 percent of the population has the required vaccination or recovery protection.

Forecast for Friday

A cold front runs across the Alps this Friday, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG says. This brings some heavy rain showers and even thunderstorms during the day. However, in the rest of the country, it’s mostly a sunny and dry day. Daily maximum temperatures reach 23C to 30C.

During the night, it’s mostly dry throughout Austria. The minimum temperatures go down to between 9C and 17C.