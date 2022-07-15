Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Innsbruck declares housing emergency, charges filed in 'Leonie-case', today's weather forecast and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 15 July 2022 09:49 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Innsbruck has declared 'housing emergency' (Photo by Patrick Robert Doyle on Unsplash)

Innsbruck declares ‘housing emergency’

Innsbruck’s municipal council decided on Thursday that there was a “housing emergency” in the city, broadcaster ORF reported.

The city’s authorities say that there is a “dramatic situation” in its housing market, with speculation driving prices up and pushing residents away.

The emergency declaration is a first step to allowing city authorities to take action, including enforcing expropriations and exercising pre-emption rights (a right of first refusal) to purchase building land. The next step is a corresponding ordinance from the Tyrol state government.

The city has mentioned, without giving details, that around 80 properties could be eligible for intervention if measures are approved.

These would be plots dedicated to building which are larger than 2,000 square metres or residencies that are left vacant for most of the year.

READ ALSO: Why are property prices in Austria’s Tyrol region so high?

Pamela Rendi-Wagner wants to ‘choose coalition partner’ in the next elections

SPÖ leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner said she is pleased that her party is currently leading voter intention polls, Der Standard reported.

The opposition leader said she wants to gain momentum to be able to form a government when Austria has its next elections, scheduled for 2024.

“And then we can choose a coalition partner”, she added.

Rendi-Wagner said she would not rule out cooperation with the centre-right ÖVP, which is currently the governing party in Austria, led by chancellor Karl Nehammer.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How do Austrians elect their chancellor?

Alexander Van der Bellen wants to avoid TV debates

Austria’s president Alexander Van der Bellen is looking for donors for his reelection campaign and wants to avoid TV confrontations, Der Standard says.

The candidate’s campaign spokesman said that he does not plan to go on televised debates. “There is no need for dozens of TV duels at the moment.

What Alexander Van der Bellen stands for is known after six years in office”, campaign spokesperson Stephan Götz-Bruha said.

Austria is set to vote for its president this October, as reported.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How does Austria’s presidential election work?

Fall-Leonie: charges filed in case of death of a 13-year-old girl in Vienna

The public prosecutor’s office in Vienna has charged three suspects with rape and “serious sexual abuse” of a minor, Die Presse reported.

The case shocked Austria when the young girl was found dead in the 22nd district of Vienna. The investigation concluded that she had med with a 16-year-old boy and was given ecstasy.

She was then led to the apartment of one of his friends, where the other suspects were also present and given more drugs.

The police say she was then raped and suffocated after overdosing. The men got nervous and tried to wake her, but as she no longer showed signs of life, they wrapped her up in a carpet and placed her by a tree.

Dog draws attention to a car accident in Salzburg

During the early hours of Friday, a 29-year-old man drove his car alone with his dog and got into an accident near Gollehenalm, in Salzburg. The vehicle rolled over and fell downhill before coming to a standstill on a flat surface, according to the Salzburg police department.

The man’s dog was able to free itself from the vehicle and ran back and forth on the road, drawing the attention of a driver who stopped to check and found the severely damaged vehicle.

The man was rescued and is currently at the hospital injured – the police said his injuries were of an “undetermined degree”.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about owning a pet in Austria

Covid-19 numbers in Austria

Austria on Thursday reported 12,512 new coronavirus infections after 142,572 PCR tests. There were 1,095 people hospitalised with Covid-19 (ten more than the previous day) and 71 in intensive care units (five more than the day before).

The number of people who died from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic increased by seven, to 18,916. Only 61.1 percent of the population has the required vaccination or recovery protection.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Will Austria drop quarantine and isolation for positive Covid-19 cases?

Forecast for Friday

A cold front runs across the Alps this Friday, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG says. This brings some heavy rain showers and even thunderstorms during the day. However, in the rest of the country, it’s mostly a sunny and dry day. Daily maximum temperatures reach 23C to 30C.

During the night, it’s mostly dry throughout Austria. The minimum temperatures go down to between 9C and 17C.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Emergency gas plan, firewood in high demand, fake cops scam, today's weather forecast and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 14 July 2022 09:28 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

EU Commission’s draft gas supply plan calls for limited heating

A draft of the European Union’s emergency plan regarding a gas supply stop calls for limited heating at public and commercial buildings, including offices. According to Der Standard, the plan states that these buildings should be heated to a maximum of 19C from autumn.

Households are also called upon to reduce gas consumption voluntarily. The plan aims to prepare for a sudden supply interruption as Russia cuts gas deliveries to European countries. A final draft should be officially presented by next Wednesday, July 20th.

READ ALSO: Austria to convert coal power plant as Russian reduces gas deliveries

Firewood in high demand in Austria

Panic buying has made it so that firewood is sold out in many places in Austria, as people begin to hoard the supply fearing gas shortages during autumn and winter months, Die Presse reported.

As a result, prices have skyrocketed, the newspaper added. For example, in the Obi market, firewood could be bought for €70 one year ago. Now, it goes for €199.90.

The demand for services such as chimney sweeping has also increased with the energy crisis and fears that the Kremlin will turn off gas supplies.

READ ALSO: Is Austria set for a gas price hike – and what can you do to avoid it?

More victims of the ‘fake cops’ scam in Austria

The police in Austria is again alerting people to the so-called “fake police” or “fake cops” scams to trick people into sending money or valuables. The fraud usually happens through a phone call when the criminals pretend to be police officers.

From then, they tell several different stories to get the victim to send money. This week, a 66-year-old person received a call from an alleged policewoman who said burglars in the area were planning a large operation, according to a police press release. The false police officer told the victim to hand over all valuables to the police for her safety.

The woman complied and put a bag of cash and gold worth several thousand euros in front of the apartment door – unknown perpetrators then picked up the bag. The case happened in Vienna, and the police have taken over the investigation.

The authorities reiterate that if you receive a call from people claiming to be police officers, you should immediately hang up. They added that the police never ask for cash or valuables and that before you do anything, contact a police station independently.

As most victims are older people, the police also ask that you inform older family members of this form of fraud.

READ ALSO: Austrian police warn public about new ‘fake cops’ scam

Vienna against plans to scrap quarantine requirements for Covid-19 cases

In Vienna, Health City Councilor Peter Hacker (SPÖ) has said the two million people city would not be an “experimental” case for easing rules, broadcaster ORF reported.

As calls to remove quarantine and isolation requirements for positive Covid-19 cases grow in Austria, the country’s capital seems to be leaning toward maintaining certain restrictions.

“Health authorities now have the unpleasant task of continuing to insist that we need unpleasing rules to get through this pandemic”, Hacker said. He said he would have a phone call with federal Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) this month.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Will Austria drop quarantine and isolation for positive Covid-19 cases?

Covid-19 numbers

Austria on Wednesday recorded 15,149 new coronavirus infections after 129,569 PCR tests. There are currently 1,151 people in hospitals due to Covid-19, 28 more than the day before. The number in intensive care units raised by 10, to 66 people, according to the Health Ministry.

Only 61.2 percent of the population has immunity protection against the virus. This means they either have three valid vaccine doses or a combination of two doses and a recent recovery status.

READ ALSO: Covid-19 in Austria: When should you get your fourth vaccine dose?

Today’s weather forecast

The day starts with clouds, especially in the west and south, which could also bring a little rain, according to Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG.

However, this quickly dissolves to sunny weather in most of Austria. Early temperatures will be between 14C to 21C, while the maximum day temperatures are from 27C to 33C.

During the night, dense clouds and local rain showers should form in the north of the Danube and through the northern side of the Alps. The temperatures drop to between 13C to 21C during the night.

SHOW COMMENTS