For members
DISCOVER AUSTRIA
Five things to do in Vienna this weekend
Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a cool English-speaking event, here are some ideas.
Published: 15 July 2022 16:45 CEST
Heldenplatz and Museums in Vienna. (Copyright: © WienTourismus/Christian Stemper)
For members
DISCOVER AUSTRIA
15 things to do in Austria in summer 2022
Visiting Austria for the first time? Or perhaps you want to impress visitors with your adopted home? Whatever the reason, here’s 15 ways to while away the summer days in the Alpine Republic.
Published: 13 July 2022 14:51 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments