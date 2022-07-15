Read news from:
Austrian police warn public about ‘cleaning crew’ scam

Austrian residents have been targets of scammers pretending to be part of a cleaning crew. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 15 July 2022 16:06 CEST
Austrian police have warned the public about a new scam happening in the country, with most cases occurring in the state of Carinthia.

According to the authorities, the suspects show up at a victim’s home (usually a house) and start doing cleaning work with a high-pressure jet until the person finally agrees to the service.

The police spoke of a case concerning a 93-year-old woman in Villach who paid several hundred euros to the scammers.

Before the job is done, though, one of the workers pretends to be injured during work or does something else to distract the victim. At the same time, the other man goes unnoticed inside the house and steals jewellery and whatever he can find.

The police say that men and women have been noticed several times near Villach offering cleaning services and distributing flyers, with at least three different cars.

The authorities are asking anyone with information on the crimes to contact the Villach-Landskron police department.

Other scams in Austria

Several other scams and crimes are still happening in Austria and depend mainly on the “goodwill” of the victims.

The so-called “fake police officers” trick is still happening, with the suspects calling victims pretending to be police and finding different ways of getting money from them.

Most recently, this week, a 59-year-old woman in Graz received a call from alleged police officers who, over three hours of conversation, convinced her that there was a corrupt employee in her bank and she would have to get her valuables and leave them in front of her door.

She was told police officers would pick up the bag and keep it safe.

The scam is unfortunately quite common in Austria and many incidents have been reported to the police in recent weeks.

The authorities reiterated that they never ask you for money or valuables, that they will not ask you to transfer money to a bitcoin account (or any other account), and ask people to hang up the phone as soon as they get calls like this.

The police also ask people to notify older relatives and friends and make them aware of the scams.

Austrian people smuggler jailed over deaths of Syrians in minivan

An Austrian court on Monday sentenced a people smuggler to seven years in prison over the deaths of two Syrians who suffocated in the crammed minivan he was driving, Austria's news agency reported.

Published: 28 June 2022 09:19 CEST
The bodies of the two men were discovered last October when Austrian authorities stopped and searched a van at the border with Hungary.

Thirty people in total were crammed in the vehicle, whose driver fled the scene but was later arrested in Latvia and extradited.

The 19-year-old Latvian was found guilty of people smuggling and causing fatal injuries, but was not found guilty of murder, APA reported.

He said he would accept the verdict, but the prosecution can still appeal it, APA said.

A court spokeswoman could not immediately be reached by AFP. 

Austria’s interior ministry announced in May that police had smashed a group believed to have smuggled tens of thousands of mostly Syrians, including the two found suffocated, from Hungary to Austria.

A total of 205 people suspected to be linked to the group have been arrested in central and eastern Europe, the ministry said.

Those smuggled, including children, were trying to reach western European countries, including Germany and France.

The October discovery of the dead men recalled a dire event in August 2015 when 71 people from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan suffocated in the back of an air-tight van where they had been hidden by people smugglers.

The bodies, including those of three children and a baby, were discovered in Austria but they had died while still on the other side of the border.

Almost four years later, the Hungarian courts sentenced their smugglers to life imprisonment.

The emotion aroused by that tragedy triggered a brief opening of the borders to hundreds of thousands of people wishing to reach Western Europe.

But Austria and other European countries have since fortified borders to stop people smuggling.

