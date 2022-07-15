Read news from:
Austria wins environmental case against Germany’s Volkswagen at EU Court

The European Court of Justice (CJEU) on Thursday ruled illegal software fitted to Volkswagen diesel vehicles which deactivates the filtering of polluting emissions at certain temperatures, paving the way for compensation for affected customers.

Published: 15 July 2022 10:19 CEST
The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) is pictured on the main plant of the group in Wolfsburg, northern Germany, on March 22nd, 2022. Photo: Yann Schreiber / AFP

“Software in diesel vehicles which reduces the effectiveness of the emission control system at normal temperatures during most of the year constitutes a prohibited defeat device,” the EU’s court ruled.

The software reduces or even completely deactivates the filtering when temperatures are below 15 and higher than 33C (59F).

“Emission limits laid down at EU level must be observed even where those temperatures are significantly below 15C,” the court said in its rulings.

Austria’s Supreme Court and two regional courts brought the case to the CJEU following complaints of buyers, who bought Volkswagen vehicles between 2011 and 2013.

In a reaction to the ruling, the German automaker insisted it meant the thermal windows used in its vehicles “remain permissible”.

“They protect against immediate risks to the engine in the form of damage or accident,” the company said.

“The exhaust gas recirculation of the EA189 vehicles affected by the proceedings is 100 percent active up to an outside temperature of 10C and thus for most of the year,” it added.

Volkswagen said it expected the ruling’s impact to be “minor”. 

“National authorities and courts must still decide on a case-by-case basis whether a specific thermal window is permissible,” it said.

“Civil law actions that base an alleged claim for damages on the existence of a thermal window will continue to be unsuccessful.”

Several million vehicle owners could take action against the Wolfsburg-based group, said German lawyer Claus Goldenstein, who represents more than 45,000 complainants in the separate so-called “dieselgate” scandal involving Volkswagen.

“With today’s decision, Volkswagen is once again caught up in the exhaust gas scandal,” he said in a statement.

In the “dieselgate” scandal that broke out in 2015, Volkswagen has admitted tampering with millions of diesel vehicles to dupe emissions tests.

The scandal has since ensnared several top European carmakers and car part suppliers over their alleged roles in the development of the cheating software.

LIVING IN AUSTRIA

How to avoid wasps this summer in Austria

Milder winters and springs mean that we could see more wasps around this summer. Here is what you need to know.

Published: 14 July 2022 13:57 CEST
How to avoid wasps this summer in Austria

If you feel like you are never alone anymore – because there is always a pesky little wasp around – and that the number of nests has grown significantly this summer, this might actually be the case.

As the planet gets hotter and winters and springs have milder temperatures, there are more wasps than usual buzzing around Europe this summer.

In France, pest control companies are even calling 2022 the “year of the wasp”, as The Local France reported.

For the first time in 100 years, the mammoth wasp (Megascolia maculata), which is the largest species in Europe, was found in Austria in recent years, according to the nature protection association Naturschutzbund. The wasp is usually found in the Mediterranean but has been spotted in Vienna and Lower Austria too.

The warmer weather over winter means fewer wasp colonies are lost to the cold, resulting in faster reproduction rates.

They can be annoying and even scary with a not entirely deserved reputation of being aggressive.

However, these animals are also very important to the ecosystem. They pollinate flowers, eat other insects and are themselves food for other animals, especially birds, mice, and badgers.

Are wasps protected in Austria?

They are, but the specific rules depend on each state.

In most, they are protected as “free-living animals”, so killing or disturbing them without reason is discouraged.

Though fines are rare (unlike in neighbouring Germany), a first offence could be met with a “lesson from a nature or mountain warden who would explain the usefulness of the animals”, Johannes Gepp, head of the Naturschutzbund Steiermark, said.

Of course, it will also depend on each case. In 2018, for example, a man was sentenced to a year in prison and ordered to pay more than €20,000 after using a powerful insecticide and killing 50 colonies of bees.

Are they dangerous? How can I protect myself and my family?

Biologists and nature activists remind people that wasps are not dangerous per se. They are not aggressive and will tend to flee unless they feel threatened.

It would also take at least 50 to 100 stings to actually overdose on a wasp venom, but severe allergies and accidents (while running away from a swarm, for example) are more dangerous.

The best way to protect yourself is prevention – avoid attracting the wasps.

Naturschutzbund says that since wasps are primarily attracted to meat and sweets, these foods should be covered well. Sweet drinks should also be sealed.

Wash children’s hands and mouths after eating and don’t leave drinks and food outside longer than necessary. It is also beneficial to collect fallen fruit in the garden regularly. Another tip: wasps don’t like the smell of certain plants, such as mint, lemon balm, and lavender.

wasp nest bee hive

If you find a wasp nest in Austria, call a professional and keep your distance (Photo by Ante Hamersmit on Unsplash)

What if there are wasps already around?

“There is strength in stillness”, says Naturschutzbund.

They alert that the best thing to do is to remain calm (wasps notice our fear as “cold sweat is a warning signal for them”) do not try to blow them away (“exhaled carbon dioxide makes the normally calm animals aggressive”), and do not try to hit them or make any sudden and aggressive movements.

Wasp traps are not a good solution because they work only on individual animals when colonies have several thousand of them. They also end up attracting and killing other animals – the same for any chemical solutions.

What if I find a nest of them?

First of all, keep your distance. At least five metres, according to Naturland Niederösterreich. Nests can host thousands of wasps and they will become aggressive if they feel threatened.

You should also not try to remove or kill it yourself and instead let professionals do the work. It’s standard advice to call the firefighter department, but they would only remove a nest when there is imminent danger.

For example, if a colony is discovered near a retirement home, in a household where there are people with allergies or near a kindergarten.

If there is no such risk, then the best thing to do is call a pest controller.

They will remove and relocate the nest. You can search for “Wespennotdienst” and your region to find a service. Be sure to check prices (and if they charge for a “kilometre allowance” as well.

