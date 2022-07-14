For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Emergency gas plan, firewood in high demand, fake cops scam, today's weather forecast and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 14 July 2022 09:28 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
FPÖ announces their candidate for presidential elections, Austria debates electricity price cap, today's weather forecast and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 13 July 2022 09:21 CEST
