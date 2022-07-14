Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

EU Commission’s draft gas supply plan calls for limited heating

A draft of the European Union’s emergency plan regarding a gas supply stop calls for limited heating at public and commercial buildings, including offices. According to Der Standard, the plan states that these buildings should be heated to a maximum of 19C from autumn.

Households are also called upon to reduce gas consumption voluntarily. The plan aims to prepare for a sudden supply interruption as Russia cuts gas deliveries to European countries. A final draft should be officially presented by next Wednesday, July 20th.

Firewood in high demand in Austria

Panic buying has made it so that firewood is sold out in many places in Austria, as people begin to hoard the supply fearing gas shortages during autumn and winter months, Die Presse reported.

As a result, prices have skyrocketed, the newspaper added. For example, in the Obi market, firewood could be bought for €70 one year ago. Now, it goes for €199.90.

The demand for services such as chimney sweeping has also increased with the energy crisis and fears that the Kremlin will turn off gas supplies.

More victims of the ‘fake cops’ scam in Austria

The police in Austria is again alerting people to the so-called “fake police” or “fake cops” scams to trick people into sending money or valuables. The fraud usually happens through a phone call when the criminals pretend to be police officers.

From then, they tell several different stories to get the victim to send money. This week, a 66-year-old person received a call from an alleged policewoman who said burglars in the area were planning a large operation, according to a police press release. The false police officer told the victim to hand over all valuables to the police for her safety.

The woman complied and put a bag of cash and gold worth several thousand euros in front of the apartment door – unknown perpetrators then picked up the bag. The case happened in Vienna, and the police have taken over the investigation.

The authorities reiterate that if you receive a call from people claiming to be police officers, you should immediately hang up. They added that the police never ask for cash or valuables and that before you do anything, contact a police station independently.

As most victims are older people, the police also ask that you inform older family members of this form of fraud.

Vienna against plans to scrap quarantine requirements for Covid-19 cases

In Vienna, Health City Councilor Peter Hacker (SPÖ) has said the two million people city would not be an “experimental” case for easing rules, broadcaster ORF reported.

As calls to remove quarantine and isolation requirements for positive Covid-19 cases grow in Austria, the country’s capital seems to be leaning toward maintaining certain restrictions.

“Health authorities now have the unpleasant task of continuing to insist that we need unpleasing rules to get through this pandemic”, Hacker said. He said he would have a phone call with federal Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) this month.

Covid-19 numbers

Austria on Wednesday recorded 15,149 new coronavirus infections after 129,569 PCR tests. There are currently 1,151 people in hospitals due to Covid-19, 28 more than the day before. The number in intensive care units raised by 10, to 66 people, according to the Health Ministry.

Only 61.2 percent of the population has immunity protection against the virus. This means they either have three valid vaccine doses or a combination of two doses and a recent recovery status.

Today’s weather forecast

The day starts with clouds, especially in the west and south, which could also bring a little rain, according to Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG.

However, this quickly dissolves to sunny weather in most of Austria. Early temperatures will be between 14C to 21C, while the maximum day temperatures are from 27C to 33C.

During the night, dense clouds and local rain showers should form in the north of the Danube and through the northern side of the Alps. The temperatures drop to between 13C to 21C during the night.