Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Emergency gas plan, firewood in high demand, fake cops scam, today's weather forecast and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 14 July 2022 09:28 CEST
firewood energy crisis supply gas heat
Firewood is in high demand in Austria (Photo by david lindahl on Unsplash)

EU Commission’s draft gas supply plan calls for limited heating

A draft of the European Union’s emergency plan regarding a gas supply stop calls for limited heating at public and commercial buildings, including offices. According to Der Standard, the plan states that these buildings should be heated to a maximum of 19C from autumn.

Households are also called upon to reduce gas consumption voluntarily. The plan aims to prepare for a sudden supply interruption as Russia cuts gas deliveries to European countries. A final draft should be officially presented by next Wednesday, July 20th.

READ ALSO: Austria to convert coal power plant as Russian reduces gas deliveries

Firewood in high demand in Austria

Panic buying has made it so that firewood is sold out in many places in Austria, as people begin to hoard the supply fearing gas shortages during autumn and winter months, Die Presse reported.

As a result, prices have skyrocketed, the newspaper added. For example, in the Obi market, firewood could be bought for €70 one year ago. Now, it goes for €199.90.

The demand for services such as chimney sweeping has also increased with the energy crisis and fears that the Kremlin will turn off gas supplies.

READ ALSO: Is Austria set for a gas price hike – and what can you do to avoid it?

More victims of the ‘fake cops’ scam in Austria

The police in Austria is again alerting people to the so-called “fake police” or “fake cops” scams to trick people into sending money or valuables. The fraud usually happens through a phone call when the criminals pretend to be police officers.

From then, they tell several different stories to get the victim to send money. This week, a 66-year-old person received a call from an alleged policewoman who said burglars in the area were planning a large operation, according to a police press release. The false police officer told the victim to hand over all valuables to the police for her safety.

The woman complied and put a bag of cash and gold worth several thousand euros in front of the apartment door – unknown perpetrators then picked up the bag. The case happened in Vienna, and the police have taken over the investigation.

The authorities reiterate that if you receive a call from people claiming to be police officers, you should immediately hang up. They added that the police never ask for cash or valuables and that before you do anything, contact a police station independently.

As most victims are older people, the police also ask that you inform older family members of this form of fraud.

READ ALSO: Austrian police warn public about new ‘fake cops’ scam

Vienna against plans to scrap quarantine requirements for Covid-19 cases

In Vienna, Health City Councilor Peter Hacker (SPÖ) has said the two million people city would not be an “experimental” case for easing rules, broadcaster ORF reported.

As calls to remove quarantine and isolation requirements for positive Covid-19 cases grow in Austria, the country’s capital seems to be leaning toward maintaining certain restrictions.

“Health authorities now have the unpleasant task of continuing to insist that we need unpleasing rules to get through this pandemic”, Hacker said. He said he would have a phone call with federal Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) this month.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Will Austria drop quarantine and isolation for positive Covid-19 cases?

Covid-19 numbers

Austria on Wednesday recorded 15,149 new coronavirus infections after 129,569 PCR tests. There are currently 1,151 people in hospitals due to Covid-19, 28 more than the day before. The number in intensive care units raised by 10, to 66 people, according to the Health Ministry.

Only 61.2 percent of the population has immunity protection against the virus. This means they either have three valid vaccine doses or a combination of two doses and a recent recovery status.

READ ALSO: Covid-19 in Austria: When should you get your fourth vaccine dose?

Today’s weather forecast

The day starts with clouds, especially in the west and south, which could also bring a little rain, according to Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG.

However, this quickly dissolves to sunny weather in most of Austria. Early temperatures will be between 14C to 21C, while the maximum day temperatures are from 27C to 33C.

During the night, dense clouds and local rain showers should form in the north of the Danube and through the northern side of the Alps. The temperatures drop to between 13C to 21C during the night.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

FPÖ announces their candidate for presidential elections, Austria debates electricity price cap, today's weather forecast and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 13 July 2022 09:21 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Right-wing announces candidate for the presidential election

The right-wing FPÖ party has announced Walter Rosenkranz as their candidate for the presidential elections taking place this year in Austria.

Rosenkranz is a prosecutor and was unanimously elected as the Freedom Party’s candidate to run in the October 9th elections, the FPÖ said in a press statement. “We are looking forward to the election campaign”, said party leader Herbert Kickl.

In Austria, presidents are elected by direct popular vote every six years. Current president Alexander Van der Bellen has already announced he is running for reelection.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How does Austria’s presidential election work?

Austria debates electricity price cap

As energy prices soar worldwide, Austria is debating the introduction of an electricity price cap to fight the increasing cost of living.

The government and some economists are cautious about having the state make prices, but as living gets more expensive in Austria, calls for more government intervention have been getting louder, Der Standard reports.

Austria’s ruling coalition has already announced several one-off payments and measures to cushion the rise in inflation. There are also proposals for the government to cover part of the energy costs that electricity providers charge their private customers.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Austria’s new finance measures could benefit you

Austria and Germany agree on “gas solidarity plan”

German vice-chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) met with Austria’s Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler (Green) in Vienna to discuss a cooperation plan between the two countries, broadcaster ORF reported.

The agreement aims to provide mutual assistance in case of an emergency in gas supply. The politicians also said they would cooperate in seeking independence from Russian energy supplies.

Gewessler said they agreed that the supply of gas to Tyrol and Vorarlberg, which takes place via the German pipeline grid, would continue even in the event of a gas shortage. Additionally, the countries would work together to fill up gas storage as “safety buffers”. A third point provides for joining efforts to diversify gas supply.

READ ALSO: Russia further reduces gas supplies to Austria

Covid-19 in numbers

On Tuesday, Austria’s Health Ministry recorded 10,189 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours after 132,685 PCR tests.

There are currently 1,123 people in hospitals with Covid-19 (20 more than the day before) and 56 in intensive care units. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,800 people have died from the disease in Austria.

Only 61.3 percent of the population has enough protection (valid vaccines or recently recovered status) against the disease.

READ ALSO: Vienna announces stricter Covid rules in hospitals to protect the ‘vulnerable’

Sunny day in Austria

Wednesday will be a sunny day in most of Austria, with just a few clouds appearing during the day, according to the country’s meteorologic institute ZAMG. There is also not much wind and afternoon temperatures will be between 25C to 32C.

At nigh, a few clouds occasionally come through from the north, but there is no expectation of rain. The low temperatures should be between 10C to 21C.

SHOW COMMENTS