LIVING IN AUSTRIA

How to avoid wasps this summer in Austria

Milder winters and springs mean that we could see more wasps around this summer. Here is what you need to know.

Published: 14 July 2022 13:57 CEST
wasp flower bee austria
Wasps are protected in Austria, so disposing of a nest is a tricky business (Photo by Daniele Barison on Unsplash)

If you feel like you are never alone anymore – because there is always a pesky little wasp around – and that the number of nests has grown significantly this summer, this might actually be the case.

As the planet gets hotter and winters and springs have milder temperatures, there are more wasps than usual buzzing around Europe this summer.

In France, pest control companies are even calling 2022 the “year of the wasp”, as The Local France reported.

For the first time in 100 years, the mammoth wasp (Megascolia maculata), which is the largest species in Europe, was found in Austria in recent years, according to the nature protection association Naturschutzbund. The wasp is usually found in the Mediterranean but has been spotted in Vienna and Lower Austria too.

The warmer weather over winter means fewer wasp colonies are lost to the cold, resulting in faster reproduction rates.

They can be annoying and even scary with a not entirely deserved reputation of being aggressive.

However, these animals are also very important to the ecosystem. They pollinate flowers, eat other insects and are themselves food for other animals, especially birds, mice, and badgers.

Are wasps protected in Austria?

They are, but the specific rules depend on each state.

In most, they are protected as “free-living animals”, so killing or disturbing them without reason is discouraged.

Though fines are rare (unlike in neighbouring Germany), a first offence could be met with a “lesson from a nature or mountain warden who would explain the usefulness of the animals”, Johannes Gepp, head of the Naturschutzbund Steiermark, said.

Of course, it will also depend on each case. In 2018, for example, a man was sentenced to a year in prison and ordered to pay more than €20,000 after using a powerful insecticide and killing 50 colonies of bees.

Are they dangerous? How can I protect myself and my family?

Biologists and nature activists remind people that wasps are not dangerous per se. They are not aggressive and will tend to flee unless they feel threatened.

It would also take at least 50 to 100 stings to actually overdose on a wasp venom, but severe allergies and accidents (while running away from a swarm, for example) are more dangerous.

The best way to protect yourself is prevention – avoid attracting the wasps.

Naturschutzbund says that since wasps are primarily attracted to meat and sweets, these foods should be covered well. Sweet drinks should also be sealed.

Wash children’s hands and mouths after eating and don’t leave drinks and food outside longer than necessary. It is also beneficial to collect fallen fruit in the garden regularly. Another tip: wasps don’t like the smell of certain plants, such as mint, lemon balm, and lavender.

wasp nest bee hive

If you find a wasp nest in Austria, call a professional and keep your distance (Photo by Ante Hamersmit on Unsplash)

What if there are wasps already around?

“There is strength in stillness”, says Naturschutzbund.

They alert that the best thing to do is to remain calm (wasps notice our fear as “cold sweat is a warning signal for them”) do not try to blow them away (“exhaled carbon dioxide makes the normally calm animals aggressive”), and do not try to hit them or make any sudden and aggressive movements.

Wasp traps are not a good solution because they work only on individual animals when colonies have several thousand of them. They also end up attracting and killing other animals – the same for any chemical solutions.

What if I find a nest of them?

First of all, keep your distance. At least five metres, according to Naturland Niederösterreich. Nests can host thousands of wasps and they will become aggressive if they feel threatened.

You should also not try to remove or kill it yourself and instead let professionals do the work. It’s standard advice to call the firefighter department, but they would only remove a nest when there is imminent danger.

For example, if a colony is discovered near a retirement home, in a household where there are people with allergies or near a kindergarten.

If there is no such risk, then the best thing to do is call a pest controller.

They will remove and relocate the nest. You can search for “Wespennotdienst” and your region to find a service. Be sure to check prices (and if they charge for a “kilometre allowance” as well.

LIVING IN AUSTRIA

Divorce in Austria: How the ‘culpability principle’ works and what you need to know about it

Austria is one of the countries where divorce can get extra messy as both parties may dispute in court whose "fault" it is when a marriage crumbles.

Published: 13 July 2022 13:25 CEST
Divorce in Austria: How the 'culpability principle' works and what you need to know about it

Nobody gets married thinking about the possibility of divorcing later on, but being prepared for this is still crucial to both parties – especially if the divorce will take place in a foreign country with different laws.

In the majority of cases, if the “habitual residence” of the couple is in Austria, the divorce proceedings and laws will also be here. So that means that even if you are not an Austrian citizen, if you reside in Austria and your social contacts, particularly in terms of family and work, are here, this is where your divorce proceedings will take place.

There are several types of divorce in Austria, including consensual and “disputed” divorce. A disputed divorce can be requested due to the fault of one of the partners, dissolution of the household or “for other reasons”.

The simplest and quickest way to get divorced is by agreeing with your partner. You have to be separated for at least half a year (that doesn’t mean you need to live separately, but living together as non-spouses) and consider the marriage irreconcilable.

“The concept of household (häusliche Gemeinschaft) should, however, not be taken too literally”, explains the Vienna-based attorney Evert Vastenburg.

“If the parties still live together, but this “living together” has devolved into a pure Zweck-WG where there is very little left in the way of interaction or support, the household could also be qualified as no longer existent. But, of course, this too will depend heavily on the individual circumstances.”

What if there is no consensual divorce?

If the couple can’t agree on a divorce, they will move on to a “disputed divorce”. If there is no guilty behaviour, the party that seeks divorce can sue for it if the “domestic community” has been dissolved for three years (even if they still live together) and it cannot be expected that the marriage will be restored.

Things can get extremely ugly in Austria if the divorce is filed on the culpability principle (Verschuldensscheidung), meaning that one partner blames the other for the end of the marriage.

For this divorce to be granted, the party needs to prove that the other has committed an act constituting a ground for divorce (a schwere Eheverfehlung), which has led to an irreparable breakdown of the marriage, Vastenburg explains.

What constitutes a “fault”?

The Austrian law only explicitly mentions two grounds for divorce, adultery and domestic abuse. Still, case law has developed an extensive list of reasons why someone would be granted divorce by blame.

Some examples of violations include mistreatment, prolonged silent treatments, excluding the partner from the bedroom, leaving the household, immoral behaviour, not fulfilling parenting or financial obligations, extreme jealousy, groundless refusal of sexual intercourse, and breaking trust by, for example, checking the other person’s phone and more.

Divorces can get costly and complicated in Austria (Photo by Mathieu Stern on Unsplash)

One case went all the way up to the Austrian Supreme Court, which had to decide whether a very close friendship between a husband and a female work colleague could be grounds for divorce.

In that particular case, the first and second instances ruled in favour of the wife, saying that the friendship generated the appearance of an extramarital affair. The Supreme court disagreed, but the situation could’ve been different if the wife had been able to prove the friends went on a holiday trip together or had been intimate. As it stood, the proof brought to court was not enough.

It goes to show how tricky things can get in Austrian courts, as husbands and wives try to prove each other’s blame.

What difference does it make if you can prove blame?

“In principle, a party found culpable will not be entitled to maintenance – though child support is something different”. There are, however, exceptions for complex situations such as when there was a past stay-at-home arrangement, for example”, Vastenburg says.

Still, each case is different, and courts will evaluate how much the person is to blame for the end of the marriage versus how much they’d need alimony.

It’s worth noting, though, that a party’s responsibility for the end of a marriage in itself does not have any effect on custody, according to Vastenburg.

“For custody and visitation issues, the child´s welfare (Kindeswohl) plays a central role.”, he adds. These rights are only affected if one of the parents could be seen as a threat to the child. “An affair alone would, in principle, not affect this”.

What should people be careful with?

According to expert attorneys, in case it looks like the divorce will head to a “culpability trial”, it is essential that the other party does not react to the partner’s violations with their own. So, for example, a wife who suspects her husband of cheating should not look for proof through illegal or immoral ways – this could be used against her.

Another possible issue is that a spouse suffering abuse could be sued and blamed for the divorce if they run away from their shared home.

“That is a possible scenario because abandoning the marital household on your own accord, i.e. against the will of your spouse, may constitute a ground for divorce”, Vastenburg says.

“The law provides some assistance here by allowing people to file for provisional separate domicile (gesonderte Wohnsitznahme). With this procedure, a court can rule that the applicant is allowed to provisionally leave the household”, the attorney adds.

Aside from not incurring violations yourself, it’s worth remembering that fault-based divorces should be filed within six months upon a party’s awareness of the ground of divorce. Additionally, if the party culpable can prove they were forgiven, the divorce is also not granted.

What advice would you give to someone considering getting a divorce based on the partner’s fault?

“This will depend on the lawyer. My personal advice is always to at least attempt a divorce by mutual consent: it saves the parties both money and especially emotional distress. If this is not possible, a fault-based divorce could be filed”.

It’s crucial to get in touch with an attorney or even help services to get the best help and advice concerning your own situation.

In Austria, several associations advise and offer assistance to people, especially women in need. You can search for “Frauenhilfe” and your state to find the one closest to you.

For emergencies, there is a 24-hours Women’s Emergency Helpline that offers free counselling in German, Bosnian/Croatian/Serbian, English, Farsi, Polish and Spanish: 01 71 71 9. They offer counselling by trained psychologists, social workers and lawyers.

