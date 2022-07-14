For members
LIVING IN AUSTRIA
How to avoid wasps this summer in Austria
Milder winters and springs mean that we could see more wasps around this summer. Here is what you need to know.
Published: 14 July 2022 13:57 CEST
Wasps are protected in Austria, so disposing of a nest is a tricky business (Photo by Daniele Barison on Unsplash)
LIVING IN AUSTRIA
Divorce in Austria: How the ‘culpability principle’ works and what you need to know about it
Austria is one of the countries where divorce can get extra messy as both parties may dispute in court whose "fault" it is when a marriage crumbles.
Published: 13 July 2022 13:25 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments