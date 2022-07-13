Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

FPÖ announces their candidate for presidential elections, Austria debates electricity price cap, today's weather forecast and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 13 July 2022 09:21 CEST
A man practices in a public park on next to the Rathaus (townhall) on a sunny day in Vienna. AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDER KLEIN (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)

Right-wing announces candidate for the presidential election

The right-wing FPÖ party has announced Walter Rosenkranz as their candidate for the presidential elections taking place this year in Austria.

Rosenkranz is a prosecutor and was unanimously elected as the Freedom Party’s candidate to run in the October 9th elections, the FPÖ said in a press statement. “We are looking forward to the election campaign”, said party leader Herbert Kickl.

In Austria, presidents are elected by direct popular vote every six years. Current president Alexander Van der Bellen has already announced he is running for reelection.

Austria debates electricity price cap

As energy prices soar worldwide, Austria is debating the introduction of an electricity price cap to fight the increasing cost of living.

The government and some economists are cautious about having the state make prices, but as living gets more expensive in Austria, calls for more government intervention have been getting louder, Der Standard reports.

Austria’s ruling coalition has already announced several one-off payments and measures to cushion the rise in inflation. There are also proposals for the government to cover part of the energy costs that electricity providers charge their private customers.

Austria and Germany agree on “gas solidarity plan”

German vice-chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) met with Austria’s Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler (Green) in Vienna to discuss a cooperation plan between the two countries, broadcaster ORF reported.

The agreement aims to provide mutual assistance in case of an emergency in gas supply. The politicians also said they would cooperate in seeking independence from Russian energy supplies.

Gewessler said they agreed that the supply of gas to Tyrol and Vorarlberg, which takes place via the German pipeline grid, would continue even in the event of a gas shortage. Additionally, the countries would work together to fill up gas storage as “safety buffers”. A third point provides for joining efforts to diversify gas supply.

Covid-19 in numbers

On Tuesday, Austria’s Health Ministry recorded 10,189 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours after 132,685 PCR tests.

There are currently 1,123 people in hospitals with Covid-19 (20 more than the day before) and 56 in intensive care units. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,800 people have died from the disease in Austria.

Only 61.3 percent of the population has enough protection (valid vaccines or recently recovered status) against the disease.

Sunny day in Austria

Wednesday will be a sunny day in most of Austria, with just a few clouds appearing during the day, according to the country’s meteorologic institute ZAMG. There is also not much wind and afternoon temperatures will be between 25C to 32C.

At nigh, a few clouds occasionally come through from the north, but there is no expectation of rain. The low temperatures should be between 10C to 21C.

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Problems with energy supply, today's weather forecast and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 12 July 2022 09:09 CEST
Austria’s vice-chancellor tests positive for coronavirus

Austria’s vice-chancellor and Green leader Werner Kogler announced on Twitter he had tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the politician stated he would not attend any appointments for the time being and would continue his official duties from home.

Kogler said he experienced the “typical symptoms”, and a PCR test “unfortunately confirmed the suspicion”.

Austrian economist calls for energy saving

“Save energy wherever possible”, economist Claudia Kemfert told Der Standard as Austria faces natural gas supply problems. She added that “solidarity” was now necessary to get through the winter.

The economist said winter in Austria would only be “bad” if the country didn’t prepare for it on time. Kemfert added that Austria needs to find as many different countries as possible to supply gas in coordination with other European countries. Additionally, she advocates for a European gas reserve – something that countries like Austria and Germany are now doing on a national level.

Finally, Kemfert said European countries would need to use energy more efficiently and expand the use of renewable energies as quickly as possible.

Austria turns to fuel reserves

The federal government said it would release fuel from its national reserves for a second time since an accident at OMV’s largest refinery prolonged the fuel supply issues in the country, Die Presse reported.

In mid-April, a fire broke out in Schwechat refinery and fuel production has been hindered since then. The repair work is underway, but representatives of OMV say full production will only be resumed in September. 

In the meantime, the company alerted it cannot guarantee the continuous supply of the fuel market in the coming months. 

The Energy Ministry said on Monday that it would tap into the national reserves to ensure “security of supply”. For that, it would release 100,000 tones of diesel and 45,000 tones of “intermediate products” to help overcome the “long repair work” time without supply issues.

Major school fire in Salzburg

On Monday at noon, a fire was discovered on the roof of the Handelsakademie, a school in Salzburg-Lehen. The flames were only extinguished at 4 am on Tuesday, ORF reported.

The damage by the fire and the water used to extinguish it was extensive, authorities said and a change of school location was likely. They were still investigating what caused the fire, but there are suspicions that it was triggered during maintenance work on the building’s roof.

Austrian schools are on summer vacation and no children were at school when the fire broke out.

Austria beat Northern Ireland at Euros

The Austrian womens’ football team won an important game against Northern Ireland in the European Championship group A. The first three points in this Euro mean that the women need only a draw against Norway on Friday to reach the quarterfinals.

Austria is currently second in the Women’s Euro Group A with three points, after England whom they lost to in their first game.

Weather forecast for Tuesday

There will be sunshine in the west and southwest of Austria this Tuesday, according to the country’s meteorological institute ZAMG. The rest of the country would see sunny weather, albeit more cloudy, with some rain showers, especially along the north side of the Alps and in the southeast.

Towards the evening, there will be fewer rain showers and clouds. The daily maximum temperatures were set to be 19C to 27C.

