Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Right-wing announces candidate for the presidential election

The right-wing FPÖ party has announced Walter Rosenkranz as their candidate for the presidential elections taking place this year in Austria.

Rosenkranz is a prosecutor and was unanimously elected as the Freedom Party’s candidate to run in the October 9th elections, the FPÖ said in a press statement. “We are looking forward to the election campaign”, said party leader Herbert Kickl.

In Austria, presidents are elected by direct popular vote every six years. Current president Alexander Van der Bellen has already announced he is running for reelection.

Austria debates electricity price cap

As energy prices soar worldwide, Austria is debating the introduction of an electricity price cap to fight the increasing cost of living.

The government and some economists are cautious about having the state make prices, but as living gets more expensive in Austria, calls for more government intervention have been getting louder, Der Standard reports.

Austria’s ruling coalition has already announced several one-off payments and measures to cushion the rise in inflation. There are also proposals for the government to cover part of the energy costs that electricity providers charge their private customers.

Austria and Germany agree on “gas solidarity plan”

German vice-chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) met with Austria’s Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler (Green) in Vienna to discuss a cooperation plan between the two countries, broadcaster ORF reported.

The agreement aims to provide mutual assistance in case of an emergency in gas supply. The politicians also said they would cooperate in seeking independence from Russian energy supplies.

Gewessler said they agreed that the supply of gas to Tyrol and Vorarlberg, which takes place via the German pipeline grid, would continue even in the event of a gas shortage. Additionally, the countries would work together to fill up gas storage as “safety buffers”. A third point provides for joining efforts to diversify gas supply.

#Deutschland und #Österreich werden zur Lösung dieser #Energiekrise noch enger zusammenarbeiten. Denn nur wenn es uns gelingt, dass wir uns aus der russischen Abhängigkeit befreien, gibt es Unabhängigkeit und Zukunft für unsere Länder. pic.twitter.com/NnLevDcO1I — Leonore Gewessler (@lgewessler) July 12, 2022

Covid-19 in numbers

On Tuesday, Austria’s Health Ministry recorded 10,189 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours after 132,685 PCR tests.

There are currently 1,123 people in hospitals with Covid-19 (20 more than the day before) and 56 in intensive care units. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,800 people have died from the disease in Austria.

Only 61.3 percent of the population has enough protection (valid vaccines or recently recovered status) against the disease.

Sunny day in Austria

Wednesday will be a sunny day in most of Austria, with just a few clouds appearing during the day, according to the country’s meteorologic institute ZAMG. There is also not much wind and afternoon temperatures will be between 25C to 32C.

At nigh, a few clouds occasionally come through from the north, but there is no expectation of rain. The low temperatures should be between 10C to 21C.