For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
FPÖ announces their candidate for presidential elections, Austria debates electricity price cap, today's weather forecast and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 13 July 2022 09:21 CEST
A man practices in a public park on next to the Rathaus (townhall) on a sunny day in Vienna. AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDER KLEIN (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Problems with energy supply, today's weather forecast and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 12 July 2022 09:09 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments