Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Austria’s vice-chancellor tests positive for coronavirus

Austria’s vice-chancellor and Green leader Werner Kogler announced on Twitter he had tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the politician stated he would not attend any appointments for the time being and would continue his official duties from home.

Kogler said he experienced the “typical symptoms”, and a PCR test “unfortunately confirmed the suspicion”.

Ich wurde heute positiv auf COVID-19 getestet und werde vorerst keine Termine wahrnehmen. Auch die Termine mit meinem deutschen Amtskollegen Robert Habeck werden ohne mich stattfinden. (1/2) — Werner Kogler (@WKogler) July 11, 2022

Austrian economist calls for energy saving

“Save energy wherever possible”, economist Claudia Kemfert told Der Standard as Austria faces natural gas supply problems. She added that “solidarity” was now necessary to get through the winter.

The economist said winter in Austria would only be “bad” if the country didn’t prepare for it on time. Kemfert added that Austria needs to find as many different countries as possible to supply gas in coordination with other European countries. Additionally, she advocates for a European gas reserve – something that countries like Austria and Germany are now doing on a national level.

Finally, Kemfert said European countries would need to use energy more efficiently and expand the use of renewable energies as quickly as possible.

Austria turns to fuel reserves

The federal government said it would release fuel from its national reserves for a second time since an accident at OMV’s largest refinery prolonged the fuel supply issues in the country, Die Presse reported.

In mid-April, a fire broke out in Schwechat refinery and fuel production has been hindered since then. The repair work is underway, but representatives of OMV say full production will only be resumed in September.

In the meantime, the company alerted it cannot guarantee the continuous supply of the fuel market in the coming months.

The Energy Ministry said on Monday that it would tap into the national reserves to ensure “security of supply”. For that, it would release 100,000 tones of diesel and 45,000 tones of “intermediate products” to help overcome the “long repair work” time without supply issues.

Major school fire in Salzburg

On Monday at noon, a fire was discovered on the roof of the Handelsakademie, a school in Salzburg-Lehen. The flames were only extinguished at 4 am on Tuesday, ORF reported.

The damage by the fire and the water used to extinguish it was extensive, authorities said and a change of school location was likely. They were still investigating what caused the fire, but there are suspicions that it was triggered during maintenance work on the building’s roof.

Austrian schools are on summer vacation and no children were at school when the fire broke out.

Großbrand in der HAK Salzburg-Lehen – Feuerwehr konnte um 4.03 Uhr in der Früh Brand-Aus geben https://t.co/AYKeRkQOsc pic.twitter.com/LXsYm6POcb — SN aktuell (@sn_aktuell) July 12, 2022

Austria beat Northern Ireland at Euros

The Austrian womens’ football team won an important game against Northern Ireland in the European Championship group A. The first three points in this Euro mean that the women need only a draw against Norway on Friday to reach the quarterfinals.

Austria is currently second in the Women’s Euro Group A with three points, after England whom they lost to in their first game.

Weather forecast for Tuesday

There will be sunshine in the west and southwest of Austria this Tuesday, according to the country’s meteorological institute ZAMG. The rest of the country would see sunny weather, albeit more cloudy, with some rain showers, especially along the north side of the Alps and in the southeast.

Towards the evening, there will be fewer rain showers and clouds. The daily maximum temperatures were set to be 19C to 27C.