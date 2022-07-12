Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Problems with energy supply, today's weather forecast and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 12 July 2022 09:09 CEST
Picture taken on March 27, 2022 shows a general view of the largest Austrian refinery OMV at Schwechat near Vienna, Austria. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Austria’s vice-chancellor tests positive for coronavirus

Austria’s vice-chancellor and Green leader Werner Kogler announced on Twitter he had tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the politician stated he would not attend any appointments for the time being and would continue his official duties from home.

Kogler said he experienced the “typical symptoms”, and a PCR test “unfortunately confirmed the suspicion”.

Austrian economist calls for energy saving

“Save energy wherever possible”, economist Claudia Kemfert told Der Standard as Austria faces natural gas supply problems. She added that “solidarity” was now necessary to get through the winter.

The economist said winter in Austria would only be “bad” if the country didn’t prepare for it on time. Kemfert added that Austria needs to find as many different countries as possible to supply gas in coordination with other European countries. Additionally, she advocates for a European gas reserve – something that countries like Austria and Germany are now doing on a national level.

Finally, Kemfert said European countries would need to use energy more efficiently and expand the use of renewable energies as quickly as possible.

Austria turns to fuel reserves

The federal government said it would release fuel from its national reserves for a second time since an accident at OMV’s largest refinery prolonged the fuel supply issues in the country, Die Presse reported.

In mid-April, a fire broke out in Schwechat refinery and fuel production has been hindered since then. The repair work is underway, but representatives of OMV say full production will only be resumed in September. 

In the meantime, the company alerted it cannot guarantee the continuous supply of the fuel market in the coming months. 

The Energy Ministry said on Monday that it would tap into the national reserves to ensure “security of supply”. For that, it would release 100,000 tones of diesel and 45,000 tones of “intermediate products” to help overcome the “long repair work” time without supply issues.

Major school fire in Salzburg

On Monday at noon, a fire was discovered on the roof of the Handelsakademie, a school in Salzburg-Lehen. The flames were only extinguished at 4 am on Tuesday, ORF reported.

The damage by the fire and the water used to extinguish it was extensive, authorities said and a change of school location was likely. They were still investigating what caused the fire, but there are suspicions that it was triggered during maintenance work on the building’s roof.

Austrian schools are on summer vacation and no children were at school when the fire broke out.

Austria beat Northern Ireland at Euros

The Austrian womens’ football team won an important game against Northern Ireland in the European Championship group A. The first three points in this Euro mean that the women need only a draw against Norway on Friday to reach the quarterfinals.

Austria is currently second in the Women’s Euro Group A with three points, after England whom they lost to in their first game.

Weather forecast for Tuesday

There will be sunshine in the west and southwest of Austria this Tuesday, according to the country’s meteorological institute ZAMG. The rest of the country would see sunny weather, albeit more cloudy, with some rain showers, especially along the north side of the Alps and in the southeast.

Towards the evening, there will be fewer rain showers and clouds. The daily maximum temperatures were set to be 19C to 27C.

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

ÖVP drops in voter intention polls, staff shortages in Austria, today's weather forecast and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 11 July 2022 09:34 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

ÖVP plunges in surveys

The ruling Austrian party ÖVP would suffer a severe defeat if a national election were called today, according to the latest poll survey, Der Standard reported.

The party of chancellor Karl Nehammer fell to third place in voter preference, with 20 percent. The opposition centre-left party SPÖ is in first place with 31 percent of voter intention, followed by far-right party FPÖ, which has 21 percent.

The Neos liberal party reaches 11 percent, while the national junior coalition party Greens has only 10 percent of voter intention.

Austria needs to save twice as much gas as other EU countries

In the next few days, hardly any Russian gas will land in Europe as the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline is due for maintenance work. However, a full delivery stop would not affect all European countries the same way, Die Presse says.

Due to its dependence on Russian energy, Austria would have to save twice as much as other European Union countries to get through the winter safely.

Staff shortage in Vorarlberg

Companies of all industries are struggling to find personnel in Austria’s western state of Vorarlberg. According to broadcaster ORF, some companies had to cancel orders; restaurants cancelled events, hotels had to reject guests, and kindergartens no longer accept children due to a lack of staff.

The broadcaster says that the main issue is demographic: more people are retiring while fewer are being born. “So there are fewer workers in society as a whole” – the phenomenon, therefore, is not exclusive to Vorarlberg.

Austria fears that Lake Neusiedl will dry out

The water levels at Lake Neusiedl, just an hour from Vienna at the Austrian-Hungarian border, are dangerously low. The area is a significant tourist attraction and produces 120,000 tons of crops a year – letting the lake dry is not an option.

Provincial authorities are banking on a series of projects, including a canal to bring fresh water from the Danube river in Hungary, but the plants face opposition from environmentalists. There is a fear that interference could accelerate the problems.

Ferrari’s Leclerc wins in Austrian Grand Prix

Sunday was a busy day for formula one fans in Austria, as the country hosted its Grand Prix in Spielberg.

Charles Leclerc, riding for Ferrari, was the champion, while the home favourite, Red Bull’s Verstappen, had to settle for second. The seven-time world champion, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, came in third after starting in eight.

Weather forecast for Monday

The northeast of the country could see some rain during the day, while the west has more sunshine among the clouds, according to Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG. Afternoon temperatures will be between 19C and 26C, with more heat in the west.

At night, there are dense clouds in some of the northern Alps region, resulting in a few rain showers. In most of the country, though, the night will remain dry and even cloudless in the southwest. Low temperatures will be between 8C and 16C.

