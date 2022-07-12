How to get your bicycle serviced for free in Vienna this summer

More and more people are using their bikes as means of transport in Austria. In 2021, around 68 percent of the Austrian population said they owned a bike and 22 percent planned to buy a new one in the next two years.

During summer, it seems that the number of bicycles on the streets is even higher, especially in Vienna, a relatively flat city with plenty of bike lanes and where most of the public transport maintenance work takes place during the summer vacation months.

If you are a bike rider, you know how important it is to have your bike serviced periodically to keep riding safely. In Vienna, you can get your bicycles checked for free at several points near the city’s outdoor pools in July and August.

“We invite the Viennese to have their bicycles checked”, said the director of the Mobility Agency Vienna, Martim Blum.

“Get the bike serviced, enjoy your time in the Viennese outdoor pools, and enjoy the summer. This is why we have the Mit dem Rad ins Bad (with the bike to the pool) action”.

What are the checks and how do they work?

“The gearshift and brakes are checked and adjusted if necessary. The most important screws are tightened. This increases safety and also cycling love because a well-maintained bike is even more fun,” says Blum.

The mobile service station stops 19 times on several days just in front of Vienna’s bathing areas. The “first-come, first-served” principle applies to the bike checks and only one bicycle is serviced per person.

The check focuses on the bicycle’s essential components – wheels, brakes and gearshift. These will be re-adjusted if necessary. It is recommended to visit a bicycle workshop or shop for major repairs.

When and where can I get my bike checked?

Here are the dates and locations at a glance:

Sunday, 10. July – 10 am to 7 pm – Gänsehäufel

Tuesday, 12. July – 3 pm to 7 pm – Laaerbergbad

Thursday, 14. July – 3 pm to 7 pm – Großfeldsiedlungsbad

Saturday, 16. July – 10 am to 7 pm – Copa Beach

Sunday, 17. July – 10 am to 7 pm – Simmeringer Bad

Thursday, 21. July – 3 pm to 7 pm – Hietzinger Bad

Saturday, 23. July – 10 am to 7 pm – Höpferbad

Sunday, 24. July – 10 am to 7 pm – Angelibad

Thursday, 28. July – 3 pm to 7 pm – Laaerbergbad

Saturday, 30. July – 10 am to 7 pm – Großfeldsiedlungsbad

Sunday, 31. July – 10 am to 7 pm – Hietziger Bad

Tuesday, 02. August – 3 pm to 7 pm – Simmeringer Bad

Thursday, 04. August – 3 pm to 7 pm – Copa Beach

Saturday, 06. August – 10 am to 7 pm – Gänsehäufel

Sunday, 07. August – 10 am to 7 pm – Laaerbergbad

Thursday, 11. August – 3 pm to 7 pm – Simmeringer Bad

Saturday, 13. August – 10 am to 7 pm – Angelibad

Sunday, 14. August – 10 am to 7 pm – Höpferbad

Montag, 15. August – 10 am to 7 pm – Copa Beach

