Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

ÖVP plunges in surveys

The ruling Austrian party ÖVP would suffer a severe defeat if a national election were called today, according to the latest poll survey, Der Standard reported.

The party of chancellor Karl Nehammer fell to third place in voter preference, with 20 percent. The opposition centre-left party SPÖ is in first place with 31 percent of voter intention, followed by far-right party FPÖ, which has 21 percent.

The Neos liberal party reaches 11 percent, while the national junior coalition party Greens has only 10 percent of voter intention.

Austria needs to save twice as much gas as other EU countries

In the next few days, hardly any Russian gas will land in Europe as the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline is due for maintenance work. However, a full delivery stop would not affect all European countries the same way, Die Presse says.

Due to its dependence on Russian energy, Austria would have to save twice as much as other European Union countries to get through the winter safely.

Staff shortage in Vorarlberg

Companies of all industries are struggling to find personnel in Austria’s western state of Vorarlberg. According to broadcaster ORF, some companies had to cancel orders; restaurants cancelled events, hotels had to reject guests, and kindergartens no longer accept children due to a lack of staff.

The broadcaster says that the main issue is demographic: more people are retiring while fewer are being born. “So there are fewer workers in society as a whole” – the phenomenon, therefore, is not exclusive to Vorarlberg.

Austria fears that Lake Neusiedl will dry out

The water levels at Lake Neusiedl, just an hour from Vienna at the Austrian-Hungarian border, are dangerously low. The area is a significant tourist attraction and produces 120,000 tons of crops a year – letting the lake dry is not an option.

Provincial authorities are banking on a series of projects, including a canal to bring fresh water from the Danube river in Hungary, but the plants face opposition from environmentalists. There is a fear that interference could accelerate the problems.

Ferrari’s Leclerc wins in Austrian Grand Prix

Sunday was a busy day for formula one fans in Austria, as the country hosted its Grand Prix in Spielberg.

Charles Leclerc, riding for Ferrari, was the champion, while the home favourite, Red Bull’s Verstappen, had to settle for second. The seven-time world champion, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, came in third after starting in eight.

Weather forecast for Monday

The northeast of the country could see some rain during the day, while the west has more sunshine among the clouds, according to Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG. Afternoon temperatures will be between 19C and 26C, with more heat in the west.

At night, there are dense clouds in some of the northern Alps region, resulting in a few rain showers. In most of the country, though, the night will remain dry and even cloudless in the southwest. Low temperatures will be between 8C and 16C.