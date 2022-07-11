For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
ÖVP drops in voter intention polls, staff shortages in Austria, today's weather forecast and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 11 July 2022 09:34 CEST
A boat of a sailing school sails in front of the marina in Neusiedl am See, Burgenland, June 5, 2022. (Photo by Alex HALADA / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Vienna looking into new Covid restrictions, problems with the energy voucher, Austria narrowly loses against England and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 7 July 2022 09:28 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments