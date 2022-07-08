Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Inflation could double in case of a gas shortage

Inflation in Austria, which is currently at almost 9 percent, could double to 18 percent over winter in case of a gas shortage, the head of the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO), Gabriel Felbermayr, said during an event to discuss energy transition in Berlin.

Felbermayr said that such high numbers could create a potential for “social conflict”. He added that one-off payments would not help, as people would notice that they are running out of money already in the middle of the month.

Energy prices have been rising, especially as Russian President Vladimir Putin started cutting natural gas deliveries in a move that Austria says equals “weaponising supply”, as reported. As a result, European countries have been struggling to find alternative energy sources.

Monkeypox in Europe: thousands of cases and so far, no deaths

The wave of infections from the viral monkeypox disease seems to show no signs of subsiding, Der Standard reported. As a result, the World Health Organisation wants to decide whether to declare the contagion a health emergency in mid-July.

So far, there have been 6,000 reported monkeypox infections in Europe. Still, no death has been recorded. WHO says that the affected are almost exclusively men (99.6 percent) and that 42 percent of the infected are between 31 and 40 years old.

In Austria, there have been 37 cases of monkeypox reported as of July 1st, the country’s health agency AGES said.

Austria’s entry exam for medical students

Today, almost 16,000 applicants will take the admission exams to get one of the 1,850 spots in medical studies in Austria. The admission to the health universities of Vienna, Innsbruck, Graz, and Linz take place this Friday.

Summer holidays begin in the west and south

Following the start of summer vacation for students in eastern Austria, now around 650,000 children and young kids in Vorarlberg, Tyrol, Salzburg, Upper Austria, Carinthia and Styria start their nine-week summer holidays.

As usual, people in Austria can expect a strong travel weekend, with busy roads around the main cities and heavy traffic along the main routes, especially in western and southern Austria, ORF reports.

The most extended waiting times are expected for entering Croatia and around Spielberg, where the Formula 1 Grand Prix is taking place this weekend.

Austria’s vaccination mandate is officially abolished by the National Council

Austria’s National Council unanimously decided to repeal the vaccination obligation law and associated regulations, the Parliament said.

The ÖVP and Greens coalition stated that the lifting is in no way intended to reduce the relevance of the vaccination’s contribution to managing the pandemic, particularly concerning reducing severe courses. They continue to incentivise people to get the vaccines, but now there is no legal obligation.

Cloudy and mild Friday in Austria

Friday will be cloudy with mild weather in most of Austria, except for the west, where there should be more sunshine. However, there might be rain showers in the mornings, especially in the mountains.

In the afternoon, showers become increasingly rare when more sun should appear. The daily maximum temperatures are 18C to 26C.

At night, it is usually dry in many places, with weak to moderate winds blowing. The lowest temperatures are between 9C and 16C.

