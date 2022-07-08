Five things you should do in Vienna this weekend

ImPulsTanz Festival

This week, one of the largest European festivals of contemporary dance and performance promotes events at various locations in Vienna. The Vollmond opening act takes place through the weekend at the Burgtheater, with tickets starting at €8.

On Sunday, events from 11 am to 9pm include panel discussions for choreography, workshops, and dance presentations.

ImPulsTanz was created in 1984 by cultural manager Karl Regensburger and the world-famous dancer and choreographer Ismael Ivo.

The annual performance programme features more than 50 productions at the city’s principal venues, over 200 workshops and research projects and is considered one of the most important festivals of contemporary dance and performance worldwide.

Go for a walk in Schönbrunn

Sometimes you live in a beautiful city and end up not frequenting some of its more touristic places. Since the weather should be dry with mild temperatures, it’s an excellent opportunity to (re)visit the Schönbrunn Palace. There are so many different attractions that, probably, you don’t even know all.

You might visit the palace itself, with its beautiful 18th-century interiors, or go for a walk in the endless gardens and visit the Gloriette and its stunning view, the Palm House, the zoo, get lost in the maze or even go for a swim at the public pool.

Vienna’s Rathausplatz

Summer is when Vienna’s Rathausplatz comes to live with Europe’s largest culture and culinary festival. The open-air cinema brings opera, pop, classical, dance, musical concerts and more.

At the same time, the park’s area turns into a gastronomy festival with food trucks of local and international dishes.

The festival happens until September 4th. This Friday, you can watch 2Cellos At Sydney Opera House, tomorrow B.B. King: Live At Montreux, and on Sunday, Jules Massenet’s opera Werther. The open cinema starts after sunset, so from 9pm onwards.

Before that, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 5 pm to 7 pm, there is a live DJ playing music, and on Fridays, there is the children’s opera festival, with “age-appropriate opera adaptations and popular children’s music production” with free admission starting at 5 pm.

English-speaking Stand Up Comedy at Cafe Votiv

Cafe Votiv in Vienna’s first district holds a weekly Stand Up Comedy Open Mic every Saturday, starting at 8 pm.

You can see some talented old and new comedians try their new material out – entrance is free, but donations are recommended.

Try out the Forest Rope Park in Kahlenberg

If you are looking for some adrenaline, then it’s worth it to try out the climbing area of Kahlenberg during the summer holidays. There are almost 20 courses with three difficulty levels so that you can climb up to 20 metres high. All while enjoying the beautiful views over Vienna.

You can find courses suitable even for small children, with paths rising only 35 centimetres. Weekend adult tickets cost €30 and the prices for children depend on their height.

