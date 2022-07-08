Read news from:
VIENNA

Five things you should do in Vienna this weekend

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a cool English-speaking event, here are some ideas.

Published: 8 July 2022 15:48 CEST
ImPulsTanz Festival in Vienna is one of the larger contemporary dance and performance events in Europe (ImPulsTanz Festival / © Ambra Vernuccio)

ImPulsTanz Festival

This week, one of the largest European festivals of contemporary dance and performance promotes events at various locations in Vienna. The Vollmond opening act takes place through the weekend at the Burgtheater, with tickets starting at €8.

On Sunday, events from 11 am to 9pm include panel discussions for choreography, workshops, and dance presentations.

ImPulsTanz was created in 1984 by cultural manager Karl Regensburger and the world-famous dancer and choreographer Ismael Ivo.

The annual performance programme features more than 50 productions at the city’s principal venues, over 200 workshops and research projects and is considered one of the most important festivals of contemporary dance and performance worldwide.

Check out more here.

Go for a walk in Schönbrunn

Sometimes you live in a beautiful city and end up not frequenting some of its more touristic places. Since the weather should be dry with mild temperatures, it’s an excellent opportunity to (re)visit the Schönbrunn Palace. There are so many different attractions that, probably, you don’t even know all.

You might visit the palace itself, with its beautiful 18th-century interiors, or go for a walk in the endless gardens and visit the Gloriette and its stunning view, the Palm House, the zoo, get lost in the maze or even go for a swim at the public pool.

Check out more here.

Vienna’s Rathausplatz

Summer is when Vienna’s Rathausplatz comes to live with Europe’s largest culture and culinary festival. The open-air cinema brings opera, pop, classical, dance, musical concerts and more.

At the same time, the park’s area turns into a gastronomy festival with food trucks of local and international dishes.

The festival happens until September 4th. This Friday, you can watch 2Cellos At Sydney Opera House, tomorrow B.B. King: Live At Montreux, and on Sunday, Jules Massenet’s opera Werther. The open cinema starts after sunset, so from 9pm onwards.

Before that, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 5 pm to 7 pm, there is a live DJ playing music, and on Fridays, there is the children’s opera festival, with “age-appropriate opera adaptations and popular children’s music production” with free admission starting at 5 pm.

Check out more here.

English-speaking Stand Up Comedy at Cafe Votiv

Cafe Votiv in Vienna’s first district holds a weekly Stand Up Comedy Open Mic every Saturday, starting at 8 pm.

You can see some talented old and new comedians try their new material out – entrance is free, but donations are recommended.

Check out more here.

Try out the Forest Rope Park in Kahlenberg

If you are looking for some adrenaline, then it’s worth it to try out the climbing area of Kahlenberg during the summer holidays. There are almost 20 courses with three difficulty levels so that you can climb up to 20 metres high. All while enjoying the beautiful views over Vienna.

You can find courses suitable even for small children, with paths rising only 35 centimetres. Weekend adult tickets cost €30 and the prices for children depend on their height.

Check out more here.

VIENNA

Delays and high demand force Vienna to expand Covid vaccinations

Vienna will expand its Covid vaccine offerings due to high demand, with some waiting up to two hours to get the jab.

Published: 4 July 2022 13:59 CEST
Long lines in Viennese vaccination centres led to people having to wait one and a half to two hours to get the coronavirus jab, according to reports in Austria media.

Some people were told to get vaccinated elsewhere due to the high demand. 

Broadcaster ORF said that the surge in demand comes just after the city of Vienna simplified the access to the fourth Covid vaccination. As a result, people can get the shot after four months of the third dose without the need for registration or appointment.

With increasing coronavirus numbers ahead of the summer holidays, the search for the vaccine has also risen. While about 300 people were vaccinated daily less than two weeks ago, about 1,300 people went every day at the weekend, the report said.

Health authorities recommend people make an appointment even though they are not required to. “With an appointment, it’s easier for us to plan, and there is also a separate area for people with appointments”, Susanne Drapalik, chief physician at the Samaritan League, told reporters.

The Austrian capital will also extend the opening hours of the vaccination centres to meet demand.

More information is available here. 

Who should receive a second booster? 

Austria’s GECKO crisis coordinator Katharina Reich and Health Minister Rauch are now calling for vulnerable people to get vaccinated in light of the rising number of corona cases.

“We won’t have any peace in the summer. There is no stability. Vulnerable groups should get vaccinated now and again in the autumn. Everyone else who has already been vaccinated three times should get boosters around eight weeks before the autumn wave,” Reich told Austrian media.

Currently, Austria’s National Vaccination Committee (NIG) has recommended a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but only for those deemed at risk of serious illness.

FOR MEMBERS: EXPLAINED: What should I do if my Austrian Green Pass is expiring

The NIG identifies risk groups as people over 80 and those between the ages of 65 and 79 with a weakened immune system or existing health conditions.

The committee is considering lowering the recommended age to 65, even for people with no other health conditions.

READ ALSO: Covid-19 in Austria: When should you get your fourth vaccine dose?

In Vienna, the fourth dose can already be given off-label to persons over the age of 65 or to anyone who wants to take it after a medical individual risk-benefit assessment.

Clinical pharmacologist Markus Zeitlinger, from MedUni Vienna, told Kurier that he believes anyone who wants maximum immune protection at all times should get a vaccination now – children excluded. He said since there will be a summer wave, people shouldn’t wait to get protected.

He said there is medically no reason not to get vaccinated in June, and then again as early as October. 

If you have had three vaccinations and had an infection confirmed by PCR test, then no further vaccination is currently recommended.

 

