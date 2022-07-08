Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 VACCINES

Austria formally scraps mandatory Covid vaccination law

Just months after announcing mandatory nationwide Covid vaccinations under threats of financial penalties, Austria has unanimously decided to scrap the law.

Published: 8 July 2022 11:25 CEST
A man waits to be vaccinated at a vaccine centre in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP

Austria’s National Council unanimously decided to repeal the vaccination obligation law and associated regulations, the Parliament said on Thursday. 

In making the announcement, the ÖVP and Greens coalition stated that the lifting is in no way intended to reduce the relevance of the vaccination’s contribution to managing the pandemic, particularly concerning lowering the impact of severe courses of the disease. 

They continue to incentivise people to get the vaccines, but now there is no legal obligation.

End of the road for controversial mandate

The controversial measure was announced late in 2021 and had been put into effect in February, with penalties for non-compliance to be introduced in March. 

The laws included a set of regulations allowing police to check people’s vaccinated status. Those that could not prove they were either vaccinated, or recently recovered from the disease, would have to pay a fine.

Before these penalties were introduced however, the law was suspended until August. 

At the time, the government said the suspension was due to the combined impact of the lower virulence of the Omicron variant and the impact of widespread vaccination coverage across the country. 

“The omicron variant changed the situation”, health minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said at the time. 

He added that the law was introduced in a different context and was supported by “a clear majority” at the time when hospitals were full and “intensive care units were on the limit”.

The minister said that the new variant has reduced the effectiveness of vaccination against infections and has caused less severe courses of the disease.

“Even people who are willing to vaccinate in principle are now more difficult to convince of the need for a third dose”.

Rauch said the obligation to vaccinate did not increase the take up of the Covid jab. Instead, it “opened deep trenches in Austrian society”, according to the minister.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 ALERT

Vienna announces stricter Covid rules in hospitals to protect the ‘vulnerable’

After consultation with experts, the mayor of the Austrian capital has announced stricter measures to contain rising Covid-19 infections.

Published: 7 July 2022 14:15 CEST
Vienna announces stricter Covid rules in hospitals to protect the 'vulnerable'

Vienna will bring back an FFP2 mask mandate for workers in hospitals and care homes and reduce the number of visitors allowed, Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ announced on Thursday.

“We have a new situation; this is the first time that we have a wait in July”, said the mayor.

He added that this new wave had put particularly more pressure on employees in the health sector who need to deal with high infection numbers, getting Covid themselves and the high season of holiday.

“We are in a sensitive phase. The travel events have two implications. On the one hand, the Viennese will come back from holiday countries, and on the other hand, many holidaymakers from abroad would also come to Vienna.”

READ ALSO: Travel: What Covid rules are in place when visiting Austria this summer?

The Vienna way

During the pandemic, the capital often kept stricter measures than the rest of Austria. Vienna has a mask mandate for public transport – a restriction that no longer applies elsewhere.

From now on, workers in hospitals and care homes will have to wear an FFP2 mask and fewer visitors are allowed at once, he added. According to the mayor, the limit will be three PCR-tested visitors per patient per day.

READ ALSO: Is Austria heading for a summer Covid wave and could face masks return?

The Viennese mayor reiterated the importance of the Covid-19 vaccination, especially booster shots and the fourth dose ahead of the next wave. He said Vienna would bring more capacity for vaccination centres. In the Austrian capital, people older than 12 can have a fourth dose four months after the third.

“We have seen an increase in demand for the vaccine in the last days”, he added.

“I believe that the federal government should also adapt to the given conditions. Testing should be rolled out again widely, and the fourth dose should be advertised extensively.”

Rising Covid-19 cases

On Wednesday, Vienna has 3,352 new infections with the coronavirus. In total, the federal capital currently records 46,530 active cases.

According to the authorities, Vienna has higher Covid numbers compared to the rest of Austria partially because it tests more than the other regions.

On Thursday, 11,971 new infections were reported throughout Austria. There are 1,024 hospitals with Covid-19 and 63 in intensive care units.

SHOW COMMENTS