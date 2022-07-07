Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Vienna is considering stricter Covid restrictions to fight rising infections

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) is meeting with a panel of experts today to discuss the possibility of new restrictions as coronavirus infection numbers continue rising.

The City is likely to announce a tightening of hospital visiting rules and the return of the FFP2 mask obligation in supermarkets, Der Standard reported. Currently, in most of Austria, masks are only mandatory in health institutions, such as care homes and hospitals. In Vienna, though, they are still obligatory in all public transport.

On Wednesday, 12,529 new coronavirus infections were registered in Austria – the highest value since the beginning of April, even though far fewer tests were being taken.

Austria is kicking out Russia’s Gazprom from gas storage facility

Austria is acting on its “use it or lose it” policy made possible after a law change earlier this month and will eject Russia’s Gazprom gas company from the Haidach gas storage facility.

The Russian firm has failed to fill its portion of the Haidach capacity as the Kremlin consistently reduces the amount of gas it sends to European countries.

Austria accuses the Russians of weaponising supply, and the government says it would hand over storage capacity to other customers, Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said on Wednesday.

Issues with Austria’s energy bonus payment

There have been several technical issues preventing people from getting their €150 energy vouchers, as Der Standard reports.

The scheme was supposed to be straightforward and uncomplicated. People received a government mail with a QR Code, scan it and submit their request to get €150 deducted from their energy bills as a way to soften rising costs.

Still, many people report that their submission has been rejected without explanation and that the calls to the support hotline take a long time without solving the problems. So the current advice is to “try again in a few days”.

Austria’s national team narrowly defeated by England at the Euro opener

The women of the Austrian national football team were far from favourites against the strong English team on their home turf but managed to hold their own, losing 1-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Austria’s coach Irene Fuhrmann said she was proud of the team’s performance but that at the end of the day, they were leaving with zero points, which is “a big disappointment”.

The women’s European Championship opener was a major event, with a record crowd of more than 68,000 people, pre-game fireworks and much enthusiasm on both sides.

Mostly cloudy and rainy in Austria on Thursday

After a few sunny phases, denser clouds will spread throughout Austria today, according to the country’s meteorologic institute ZAMG.

A few rain showers are also expected in the afternoon. The rain will be heavier and happen more often, especially in the western parts of Austria and in the south, where there are also thunderstorms.

On the other hand, it remains largely dry in the northeast, though cloudy. The daily maximum temperatures are 17C to 25C.

During the evening, most areas of the country will see rain showers, except for the far south. Temperatures drop to 12C to 17C.

