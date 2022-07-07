For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Vienna looking into new Covid restrictions, problems with the energy voucher, Austria narrowly loses against England and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 7 July 2022 09:28 CEST
Austria fans pose for a photograph as they arrive for the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group A football match between England and Austria at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England on July 6, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
New governor in Styria, Vienna gets a 24/7 store, Dominic Thiem wins his first game after recovery and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 6 July 2022 09:13 CEST
