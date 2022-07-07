Vienna announces stricter Covid rules in hospitals to protect the ‘vulnerable’

Vienna will bring back an FFP2 mask mandate for workers in hospitals and care homes and reduce the number of visitors allowed, Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ announced on Thursday.
“We have a new situation; this is the first time that we have a wait in July”, said the mayor.
He added that this new wave had put particularly more pressure on employees in the health sector who need to deal with high infection numbers, getting Covid themselves and the high season of holiday.
“We are in a sensitive phase. The travel events have two implications. On the one hand, the Viennese will come back from holiday countries, and on the other hand, many holidaymakers from abroad would also come to Vienna.”
The Vienna way
During the pandemic, the capital often kept stricter measures than the rest of Austria. Vienna has a mask mandate for public transport – a restriction that no longer applies elsewhere.
From now on, workers in hospitals and care homes will have to wear an FFP2 mask and fewer visitors are allowed at once, he added. According to the mayor, the limit will be three PCR-tested visitors per patient per day.
The Viennese mayor reiterated the importance of the Covid-19 vaccination, especially booster shots and the fourth dose ahead of the next wave. He said Vienna would bring more capacity for vaccination centres. In the Austrian capital, people older than 12 can have a fourth dose four months after the third.
“We have seen an increase in demand for the vaccine in the last days”, he added.
“I believe that the federal government should also adapt to the given conditions. Testing should be rolled out again widely, and the fourth dose should be advertised extensively.”
Rising Covid-19 cases
On Wednesday, Vienna has 3,352 new infections with the coronavirus. In total, the federal capital currently records 46,530 active cases.
According to the authorities, Vienna has higher Covid numbers compared to the rest of Austria partially because it tests more than the other regions.
On Thursday, 11,971 new infections were reported throughout Austria. There are 1,024 hospitals with Covid-19 and 63 in intensive care units.
