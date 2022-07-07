Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DRIVING

F1 and summer holidays: Which Austrian roads will be busy this weekend?

Record-breaking crowds are expected in Spielberg this weekend for the F1 Grand Prix race. Meanwhile, summer holidays start in Austria and Germany. It's going to be a busy one on Austrian roads.

Published: 7 July 2022 10:01 CEST
F1 and summer holidays: Which Austrian roads will be busy this weekend?
This weekend is to be a busy one on Austrian roads with the F1 race in Spielberg and the start of the school summer holidays. Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash

Motorists should prepare for long delays on some Austrian roads this weekend as Austria hosts the F1 Grand Prix and school summer holidays start in several Austrian and German states.

The Kurier is reporting that around 300,000 people are expected at the Spielberg Red Bull Ring in Styria for the F1 race, with 100,000 attending on Sunday alone.

As a result, all hotels and camp sites in the region are completely booked out, which means lots of visitors will be making their way to the region in the coming days.

FOR MEMBERS: 7 things to know about driving in Austria this summer

Motoring organisations ARBÖ and ÖAMTC are already warning motorists of the high possibility of traffic jams, especially when exiting the Pyhrnautobahn (A9) at the St. Michael junction.

Other expected hotspots are the Murtal expressway (S36) and Obdacher Strasse (B78).

A spokesperson for ARBÖ said: “If possible, use public transport.”

Alternative transport options include bus shuttles to the event site and a Park and Bike service at Therme Fohnsdorf where visitors can park their cars and then cycle to the Red Bull Ring.

A shuttle bus will also be in operation from Knittelfeld train station. The service will run from Friday to Sunday, every 20 minutes between 8am and 8pm, and every 30 minutes from 8pm to 11pm (or 7pm on Sunday). Rail operator ÖBB recommends booking tickets in advance.

READ MORE: When and where to avoid driving in Austria this summer

In Spielberg itself, motorists should prepare for delays on Triester Straße, as well as on the direct access roads to the official parking areas at the track.

According to the ÖAMTC: “Day visitors should leave as early as possible. If you arrive in Spielberg around 7.30am you have a good chance of a quiet journey.” 

Thankfully, pleasant weather with highs of 23 degrees are forecast for this weekend, which will relieve some pressure on the roads.

Summer holidays

As well as the big attraction of the F1 race, the school summer holidays are beginning in Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland this week.

In Germany, the holidays start for Berlin and Brandenburg, and schools also break up in the Netherlands. 

This will bring extra traffic to roads in Austria as families set off on summer vacations – either in Austria or simply passing through the country to get to places like Italy and Croatia.

Find out more about avoiding the worst traffic on Austrian roads with The Local’s guide to the ÖAMTC’s traffic calendar.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

DRIVING

When and where to avoid driving in Austria this summer

While driving is a convenient way to get from A to B - or to go on holiday - there are some key dates and locations to be aware of in Austria this summer. Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 28 June 2022 16:06 CEST
When and where to avoid driving in Austria this summer

Nothing spoils a summer holiday quicker than being stuck in traffic in sweltering weather.

It’s a situation that can be hard to avoid during the peak summer travel months of July and August, but it is possible to plan ahead to bypass the worst congestion.

Here’s The Local’s guide on when and where to expect high levels of traffic on Austrian roads this summer.

FOR MEMBERS: 7 things to know about driving in Austria this summer

Get to know Austria’s traffic calendar

The traffic calendar (Staukalender, in German) is exactly how it sounds – it’s a calendar displaying important dates where travellers could be impacted by congestion on the roads.

The calendar is compiled by the Austrian Automobile, Motorcycle and Touring Club (ÖAMTC), a traffic club and non-profit association that was established to support and represent drivers and cyclists in Austria.

Every year Barbara Kner from ÖAMTC Mobility Information collects details about public holidays, planned construction work, border controls and events.

The ÖAMTC then uses this information to create the traffic calendar and traffic volume forecasts to help motorists better plan their trips.

READ MORE: Austria sees scores of flight cancellations after airline staff contract Covid

How does the traffic calendar work?

The traffic calendar is very simple to use.

Simply click the link and then browse through the pages on a month-by-month basis. 

The main events and planned construction projects are already in the calendar, so you can see where you might come across traffic on your journey and make any necessary changes to an itinerary.

You can also click on a specific date to be redirected to the ÖAMTC route planner for further details about traffic, parking spots and nearby petrol stations.

Both the traffic calendar and the route planner are available on desktop or via the ÖAMTC app.

Key dates in the traffic calendar for summer 2022 (and beyond)

Here are some key dates from the traffic calendar for the coming months.

School summer holidays – July to September

In 2022, the start of the school summer holidays will be staggered over the first two weekends in July, with regions in the east of Austria starting on July 2nd and the west on July 9th.

The ÖAMTC warns that the second weekend in July typically sees higher levels of traffic on roads in Austria, followed by the start of the Bavarian travel season on August 1st.

The last northbound wave of returning holidaymakers is expected on the main transit routes during the second weekend in September.

READ ALSO: Can I use my foreign driving licence in Austria?

Planned construction

Every year, major construction works are planned during the summer months while the weather is usually warm and dry, but it often plays havoc with travel plans for travellers in Austria.

In 2022, construction work is due to take place on the Ofenauer and Hiefler tunnels on the A10 in the province of Salzburg from September. 

Construction work on a chain of tunnels in Werfen (Zetzenberg, Helbersberg, Brentenberg) will also take place at the same time and the projects are scheduled to run until 2025 with breaks for summer traffic.

As a result, motorists should expect to hit traffic before entering the tunnels while work is ongoing.

Festivals

Electric Love takes place at the Salzburgring just outside of Salzburg from July 7th to 9th.

The FM4 Frequency Festival will be held from August 18th to 20th in St. Pölten in Lower Austria.

Both festivals are expected to create high levels of traffic, both on the way to the venue and afterwards.

As a precautionary measure, the ÖAMTC breakdown service will set up its own base at the site of these festivals or within the local area to provide assistance to motorists.

FOR MEMBERS: How to explore the Austrian mountains in the summer like a local

Major sporting events

Other important events that are likely to cause congestion on Austrian roads are the F1 GP race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria, on July 10th.  This is then followed by the MotoGP on August 21st. 

For both events, delays are likely on the Murtal Expressway (S36) before and after the race so be sure to plan ahead when travelling to the track.

Likewise, the F1 GP race in Hungary on July 31st is expected to cause traffic jams at the Austrian/Hungarian border in Nickelsdorf on the A4.

From 2nd to 3rd September, AirPower – the annual aircraft event with performances from the Red Bull Skydiving team and the Austrian Armed Forces – will take place in Zeltweg in Styria. 

Motorists could encounter traffic on the S36 during this time (particularly for people arriving or leaving the site).

READ MORE: The best Austrian wineries to visit this summer

Marathons and Ironman events

Ironman competitions will take place at Lake Wörthersee in Carinthia on July 3rd, and in Zell am See in Salzburg on August 28th. Motorists should expect traffic delays and road closures in the regions both the day before and on the morning of the events.

The Wachau Marathon will be held on September 25th along the B3 in Emmersdorf to Krems. As a result, the B3 will be closed to vehicles from 8am.

The Kleine Zeitung Graz Marathon takes place on October 9th, which means many roads in the city centre are closed on October 8th and 9th. Instead, park and ride options will be available and a limited service of buses and trams by the Graz Linien.

In Lower Austria, the Linz Donau Marathon is on October 23rd. From 5.30am there will be extensive road closures throughout the city centre and the Vöest freeway bridge will be closed from 2am to 12pm.

SHOW COMMENTS